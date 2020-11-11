CASEY: His internet was out for 7 days; what was the problem?

Pretend it’s the day before a nationally contentious election, one upon which the future of American democracy may hinge. Imagine further that your career was in the media, which naturally predisposes you to a real thirst for presidential election-related stuff.
And that, the day before the election, your internet connection goes on the fritz, and it stays there for the next six days.
For Carl Guffey, who lives in Roanoke’s Deyerle neighborhood, no imagination is necessary. His internet service with Cox Communications went out Nov. 2. And it remained unusable all the way through late Monday afternoon.
Guffey has a phone and high-speed internet package for which he pays roughly $120 per month. The phone was still working; only the internet was out. By the time he wrote to me, he’d missed seven days of service.
By then, he’d already contacted a plethora of Cox employees about the problem, and in a number of different ways.
“The story that is most interesting is that there is no way to get to a person that can define the problem or offer a solution,” Guffy wrote me in an email. Believe it or not, that’s a complaint I hear a LOT — about a variety of companies that do business with consumers.
One way Guffey tried to alert Cox to the problem was by texting.
“I have sent 60 or 70 texts,” he said. “It has an automated response that ‘we are aware of an unplanned outage and technicians are working on it.’
Also, “they have a chat service that I have used a number of times — each of them has included a “person’ that told me provable falsehoods. One fellow told me I had bad weather in the area — we do not. Another swears the techs are in my neighborhood working on the problem.”
Guffey knew that was untrue, too.
“No one else on my street is out and I have ridden the area looking for one of their trucks. No luck,” he wrote.
“Best of all was the guy who said I did not have the technical acumen to understand the problem,” Guffey told me.
That line was pretty rich. Truth is, Guffey, 71, is likely way more familiar with technology than the dweeb who suggested otherwise. In 2009, after 27 years with Roanoke’s WDBJ (Channel 7), he retired from the TV station. His title? Director of engineering.
Anyway, “They all are sorry and ‘feel my pain.’ They apologize and commiserate. And then they read a screen that contains no helpful info,” Guffey said.
All he wanted to know was, “Is anybody actually working on this?”
I sent his email to Margaret-Hunter Wade, a spokeswoman for Cox. About 10:30 a.m. Monday, she replied she was working on it. Then shortly after 5 p.m., she emailed me again.
“Appreciate your sending this my way. It’s always our goal to provide the most reliable experience possible,” Wade wrote. “We are working directly with the customer to help fix the issue.”
Based on experience, that last sentence seemed like a polite way of telling me to butt out, and that I shouldn’t expect any more information from Cox. C’est la vie.
So I contacted Guffey and asked him to keep me apprised of any resolution. He responded immediately, with news his internet was back.
Turns out that shortly after I contacted Wade, a Cox technician phoned Guffey.
The guy said, “he would be here around 4:30 p.m. He stepped into the living room at 4:35 p.m. He rebooted the modem and it started working again,” Guffey told me. The technician was there for no longer than 18 minutes, Guffey said.
Rebooting was something Guffey had not tried. Why?
“For 7 days I was told by text, chat and live customer reps NOT to reboot. That would make it worse,” Guffey said.
When we spoke Wednesday, he sounded a little embarrassed because, “I’ve spent an entire career rebooting equipment,” Guffey said.
Cox ultimately issued Guffey a credit of $15 to his internet/phone account. A Cox representative explained it would have been more if his phone had also gone out, too, he said.
“I am very grateful to you,” Guffey told me. “A question from the fourth estate will almost always engender some kind of action.”
During his weeklong adventure in trying to get some satisfaction, Guffey learned a lot of things while texting, chatting and speaking to Cox customer service reps.
One was that half the customers of the cable, phone and internet provider in Oklahoma City had lost service because of a major ice storm there. Guffey assumes that was source of the “bad weather” on which one Cox rep had tried to blame the problem.
There was also another thing the technician advised Guffey. The guy “cautioned that I should always reboot and not place a lot of faith in what the ‘customer service’ folks tell me,” Guffey said.
It’s a lesson learned loud and clear.
