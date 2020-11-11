CASEY: His internet was out for 7 days; what was the problem?

“I have sent 60 or 70 texts,” he said. “It has an automated response that ‘we are aware of an unplanned outage and technicians are working on it.’

Also, “they have a chat service that I have used a number of times — each of them has included a “person’ that told me provable falsehoods. One fellow told me I had bad weather in the area — we do not. Another swears the techs are in my neighborhood working on the problem.”

Guffey knew that was untrue, too.

“No one else on my street is out and I have ridden the area looking for one of their trucks. No luck,” he wrote.

“Best of all was the guy who said I did not have the technical acumen to understand the problem,” Guffey told me.

That line was pretty rich. Truth is, Guffey, 71, is likely way more familiar with technology than the dweeb who suggested otherwise. In 2009, after 27 years with Roanoke’s WDBJ (Channel 7), he retired from the TV station. His title? Director of engineering.

Anyway, “They all are sorry and ‘feel my pain.’ They apologize and commiserate. And then they read a screen that contains no helpful info,” Guffey said.

All he wanted to know was, “Is anybody actually working on this?”