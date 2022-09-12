CASEY: Home Depot delivers new fridge to elderly immigrant couple

Nat and Rose Kermans' recent struggles with a lack of fresh food finally ended Friday. For three weeks, the elderly and disabled couple had no working refrigerator.

The LG unit they purchased five years ago at Home Depot went on the fritz, while it was still under an extended-service contract.

It stopped cooling food in mid-August, the Kermans said. That's been a problem because it's hard for them to get out of their home. Rose uses a walker to get around their apartment. Nat appears healthy, but has suffered a series of strokes dating to 2000.

Because they couldn't cool food, the Kermans had to go out to eat or buy fresh food daily for a few weeks. But it’s hard for them to get out.

They were also having difficulty communicating the problem with their refrigerator to Home Depot. Language was a chief barrier to that, but not the only one.

Since suffering the strokes, Nat, 75, has experienced certain cognitive issues. He gets frustrated easily. And because he's a tall and strong-looking fellow, those expressions of frustration can be intimidating to others.

I helped them escalate their complaint to the big-box retailer's corporate level. An Atlanta-based spokesman for Home Depot, Terrance Roper, secured approval to replace the fridge.

The Kermans chose a Samsung replacement, rather than another LG refrigerator. And Home Depot delivered the new one to the Kermans' condo Friday afternoon.

"It cools beautifully," Rose told me Monday.

Roper told me Home Depot has also approved a $400 payment to the couple, to reimburse them for food lost when the LG refrigerator went bad. The retailer's put the check in the mail, Roper told me Monday.

Now I'm onto another problem the couple is also experiencing, one way more complicated than a fridge on the fritz. It involves Nat's pension from Lithuania, which was cut off in 2020 for lack of a peculiar authentication document known as an “apostille.”

The pension amounts to $500 to $600 per month, depending on the currency exchange rate, Nat told me. It's not life-or-death money for the Kermans, but we’re talking about $6,000 annually.

The pension stems from Nat's job as an electrical engineer in Lithuania, before he and Rose emigrated 40 years ago to America with their son, Ilan, then a child. After they arrived here, Nat also worked as an electrical engineer for a large American contractor in New York and New Jersey.

When Nat retired, he was eligible for pensions from both jobs. But to get his Lithuanian pension deposited monthly into his bank account at Wells Fargo, Nat needed to procure an “apostille.” It’s basically a formal document by which Virginia’s government certifies that Nat’s pension application is properly notarized.

Nat told me a notary public, who used to work at Wells Fargo, helped Nat apply for his first apostille, and he showed it to me. The notary’s name was Barry A. Fecarotta.

Nat said when he sought to get the document renewed in 2020, Fecarotta no longer worked at the bank. And Nat said nobody else there could help him apply for an updated apostille.

The Kermans' son, Ilan (a physician here in the Roanoke Valley) told me his father needs to renew the apostille annually, but he's been unable to do that since 2020.

In trying to understand what an apostille is, and the process for obtaining one, I’ve contacted two local lawyers, one bank, one circuit court clerk and a state government agency .

Roanoke County Circuit Court Clerk Steve McGraw explained to me what an apostille is. But neither lawyer I talked to was familiar with the document — and one of them specializes in immigration law.

In Virginia, apostilles are issued by the secretary of the commonwealth in Richmond.

I called that office last week and left a long voicemail message about Nat's problems procuring an updated apostille, and requested a callback. But the office didn’t return the call.

“As we communicated to our customer, his payments were stopped by [Lithuania] not the bank,” said Kenrick Thomas, a spokesman for Wells Fargo’s Atlantic region.

“We cannot provide an apostille stamp under the law. Apostilles are provided by government agencies and confirm that a notary is in good standing and properly executed a notary attestation. We do all that we can to help customers who have questions."

Thomas added that it’s unclear to him whether Fecarotta worked for Wells Fargo — which is what Nat recalls — or was instead a notary public who went to the bank with Nat. It’s not a normal practice for Wells Fargo employees to assist customers in applying for apostilles, Thomas added.

I tried to reach Fecarotta but every phone number I could find for him has been disconnected.

Meanwhile, Nat's and Rose's son was trying to help them procure it, too.

Ilan Kerman told me Monday that he’d called Lithuania and spoken to someone at its pension agency. That person told Ilan the first step in getting an updated apostille is to download a specific application form from a Lithuanian government website, and fill it out to establish Nat's bona fides.

Then Nat has to get it notarized by a Virginia notary public, and send the document to Virginia’s secretary of the commonwealth for final approval. Once that office ascertains the notary public is in good standing and has correctly stamped the document, the secretary’s office can issue an apostille.

Which Nat can send to Lithuania, so Lithuania can resume his pension payments. What a pain in the patootie, eh?

Ilan told me Monday that he'd downloaded the form in question. But he's currently outside Virginia. So he mailed it to Nat.

When and if Nat gets it this week, I'm going to take him to a notary public and see if we can get it notarized. And then to the post office, so Nat can drop it in the mail to the secretary of the commonwealth.

We'll see if that shakes loose the $500 to $600 per month pension owed to Nat and Rose.

Stay tuned.