CASEY: Hospital staff misplaced her mom, then 'found' her 30 minutes later

You might be able to understand the fear that struck Tammie Stanley's heart last week when you hear the story she told me.

Tammie was on the job as a guidance counselor at a Roanoke middle school March 23 when she got an unexpected phone call from LewisGale Medical Center. That's when she first learned her 84-year-old mom, Sherry Stanley, was at the emergency room.

Turned out, Sherry had taken a fall in the driveway of the Cave Spring home the two women share. Sherry was OK, a woman named Ashley from the Emergency Department told Tammie. The hospital treated an ugly contusion on Sherry's forehead, and she was ready for discharge.

That's the good news. The bad news came after Tammie rushed from work to collect her mom. Sherry was nowhere in the emergency room. And nobody there seemed to know where she was.

Before we go any further, let's back up just a bit. How did Sherry fall? Tammie isn't sure because she wasn't home. How did Sherry wind up at the hospital in Salem? Tammie's unsure of that, too. "I'm guessing some good Samaritan driving by saw her and called 911," Tammie said. The Cave Spring Rescue Squad transported Sherry, Tammie added.