CASEY: Hospital staff misplaced her mom, then 'found' her 30 minutes later

You might be able to understand the fear that struck Tammie Stanley's heart last week when you hear the story she told me.
Tammie was on the job as a guidance counselor at a Roanoke middle school March 23 when she got an unexpected phone call from LewisGale Medical Center. That's when she first learned her 84-year-old mom, Sherry Stanley, was at the emergency room.
Turned out, Sherry had taken a fall in the driveway of the Cave Spring home the two women share. Sherry was OK, a woman named Ashley from the Emergency Department told Tammie. The hospital treated an ugly contusion on Sherry's forehead, and she was ready for discharge.
That's the good news. The bad news came after Tammie rushed from work to collect her mom. Sherry was nowhere in the emergency room. And nobody there seemed to know where she was.
Before we go any further, let's back up just a bit. How did Sherry fall? Tammie isn't sure because she wasn't home. How did Sherry wind up at the hospital in Salem? Tammie's unsure of that, too. "I'm guessing some good Samaritan driving by saw her and called 911," Tammie said. The Cave Spring Rescue Squad transported Sherry, Tammie added.
On the phone with Ashley, Tammie said, "I'm at work; I'll be there in 15 minutes." Tammie told me it didn't take her that long to get there. But when she arrived and told a clerk in the ER she was there to pick up Sherry, the clerk checked a computer and replied, "We don't have a patient by that name."
At that instant all kinds of doubt flooded Tammie's mind. "Did I misunderstand?" she told me. Was her mom actually at another ER, such as Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital? Was that the hospital that phoned her? She asked the clerk to check the computer again.
"Hang on a minute," Tammie said the clerk told her. "Oh, she's been discharged."
"And I said, 'Discharged to whom? And where?'" Tammie told me.
To Tammie those were salient questions. That's because Sherry has some cognitive impairments, mostly in the area of short-term memory, and she's very hard of hearing. Tammie said she's Sherry's caregiver, and has power of attorney over her mom's medical and financial affairs.
Perhaps someone had picked up Sherry, Tammie said the clerk suggested. Maybe Sherry had called a taxi, or arranged for a lift via a ride-share service such as Uber.
"I said, 'There's no one [else] who would've picked her up," Tammie said. So she went looking.
Tammie found a guard/screener near the ER's entrance, described the problem and asked "Where's my mom?"
He was unsure. She said he told her he'd seen a nurse pushing an older woman out of the ER in a wheelchair just minutes earlier. But he hadn't noticed the direction in which they were headed.
Tammie said the guard told her he took a break around that time, and when he returned to his post, he saw no sign of that nurse or patient.
Physically, Sherrie is strong, Tammie said. For a fleeting moment "I thought maybe she decided to walk home," Tammie said. That distance is a few miles at the least. By then Tammie had attracted attention from more than one worker at the hospital.
"I said, 'I'm calling 911.' They were saying, 'Why?' Tammie told me.
"I said, 'because there's an 84-year-old missing, and you don't know where she is,'" Tammie replied. "They were just acting like this was no big thing."
Eventually, a hospital staffer located Sherry. Tammie estimated that took 25 to 30 minutes. A staffer wheeled Sherry back to Tammie.
Tammie said staffers told her they found her mom in the lobby of the hospital's main entrance, instead of the lobby to the Emergency Department. It's a bit of a hike to get from one to the other. Tammie's familiar with the layout because Sherry worked at LewisGale for 27 years. She was the head surgical nurse when she retired in 2010, Tammie said.
"If you have to walk from the main entrance to the Emergency Department, it's a long way," Tammie said. "It's almost a tunnel maze inside the building. It's probably a good four- to five-minute walk." (Walking outside the building, it would be more like three minutes, Tammie added.)
Anyway, Tammie got Sherry in the car and took her home. Later that day, Tammie said she made a series of phone calls to complain, because "I have never been so angry in my life."
Eventually, one of those calls was returned by a man who identified himself as the Emergency Department director.
"He admitted this was a mistake," Tammie said. "But he was like, 'this isn't a big deal.'" She has a different perspective.
Hospital officials told Tammie, "they didn't see any cognitive problems. No one is ever going to convince me they spent time with this woman and they didn't realize that," Tammie said.
I first asked the hospital about this issue in an email last Thursday. Yesterday, I heard from Christopher Finley, a spokesman for LewisGale.
"We are limited on discussing specific encounters publicly due to [the] Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and without patient consent," he wrote in an email.
"Our medical staff followed all safety protocols and a nurse accompanied the patient throughout the entire discharge process. At LewisGale Regional Health System, patient experience remains a top priority and we are committed to protecting the health and safety of the patients we so proudly serve."
But a March 25 letter from LewisGale Patient Safety Coordinator Linda Ellis to Sherry apologized and acknowledged there had been a communications breakdown. Tammie shared the letter with me.
"We found that the issue was that a staff member from another unit assisting in the ED that day did take [Sherry] to the main lobby rather than the ED lobby at discharge," Ellis wrote.
"I want to assure you that appropriate and reasonable action has been taken regarding these concerns. … We believe you and your daughter would have had a better experience if we had communicated better."
I've been in this job for a long time, and I hear lots of stories about all kinds of problems. That last nugget rings absolutely true. Miscommunication is usually the culprit.
