CASEY: How to get a medical marijuana card in Virginia

It was easy, my Blacksburg friend replied. He suggested I start by calling Dharma Pharmaceuticals in Abingdon, one of the state-licensed dispensaries. That’s the company that’s opening the store in Salem. Their number is (276) 644-6400.

I told the lady who answered that I wanted them to refer me to a health professional who could give me a medical marijuana certification. She put me on hold. Thoughtfully, the background music was reggae, which was a nice touch.

A guy came on the line.

“How can I help?” he asked.

“A friend of mine got his medical marijuana license through you guys,” I explained. “He said you referred him to a tele-doc and you had a discount code for $15 off the consultation.”

“Just go online to Leafwell.co,” the guy said. “The discount code is dharma15.” So that’s where I went next. (If your computer isn’t connected to audio and video you will want to do this on a smart phone. Otherwise it’s not going to work.)

It appears that Leafwell.co is some kind of an online one-stop-shop for medical marijuana licenses. It can help you get medical pot cards in 39 states, plus Guam, Puerto Rico and for Washington, D.C. The site also seems to know the ins and outs of the processes in all of them.