CASEY: How to get a medical marijuana card in Virginia

If you know anything about the legal weed situation in Virginia, you know that things are a bit weird. Virginians are in a big, fat gray area.
Possession of recreational pot (provided it’s less than an ounce and you’re an adult) is legal. But selling recreational weed remains illegal in Virginia — and it looks like that won’t change until 2024.
You can legally grow up to four plants in your home — but where can you get the seeds? I’m still getting blitzed with emails posing that question. (The answer is: search online for “marijuana seeds for sale” and you will be presented with a dizzying array of choices.)
Finally, there’s the issue of medical marijuana, which is currently available for purchase at Virginia-licensed dispensaries.
One of those is slated to open in Salem this month, at 1634 W. Main St. It’s called RISE Salem. And that’s probably the most exciting bit of news for that stretch of pavement since Chick-fil-A opened up there a number of years ago, after Bojangles tried (and failed) to stop them in court.
The problem is, buying products at Salem’s future medical weed dispensary is a little trickier than purchasing a chicken sandwich. For starters, you need a medical marijuana license from the commonwealth of Virginia. How do you get one of those? Read on and I will walk you through that process.
The first thing you’ll need is a “Certification for the Use of Cannabis” from a licensed Virginia health professional. It’s not as easy as just asking for one. You have to have a health condition for which marijuana is a recognized treatment, such as anxiety, arthritis, cancer, hard-to-eradicate nausea, or something like that.
And even then, many health professionals are reluctant. At my last checkup in June I asked my nurse practitioner (Carilion) about getting certified. She just laughed and said she’d heard that request from a number of patients — and good luck elsewhere.
So next I called the ophthalmologist who treats me for glaucoma — that’s one of the recognized medical conditions for which marijuana is a treatment. He laughed, too, and said he’s heard the same requests from his patients. He also wished me luck. No fun!
A weed-loving friend in Richmond told me of a nurse practitioner there who would write a medical cannabis prescription over the telephone. But she charges $300, and that seemed kind of pricey to a cheapskate like me.
Then I heard from another pot-partaking friend in Blacksburg. He had just proudly scored a medical cannabis certification from a telephone doctor in Michigan. The price was $150, but my friend had a coupon code for $15 off, so that net cost was $135.
Shazam! How could I get that deal?
It was easy, my Blacksburg friend replied. He suggested I start by calling Dharma Pharmaceuticals in Abingdon, one of the state-licensed dispensaries. That’s the company that’s opening the store in Salem. Their number is (276) 644-6400.
I told the lady who answered that I wanted them to refer me to a health professional who could give me a medical marijuana certification. She put me on hold. Thoughtfully, the background music was reggae, which was a nice touch.
A guy came on the line.
“How can I help?” he asked.
“A friend of mine got his medical marijuana license through you guys,” I explained. “He said you referred him to a tele-doc and you had a discount code for $15 off the consultation.”
“Just go online to Leafwell.co,” the guy said. “The discount code is dharma15.” So that’s where I went next. (If your computer isn’t connected to audio and video you will want to do this on a smart phone. Otherwise it’s not going to work.)
It appears that Leafwell.co is some kind of an online one-stop-shop for medical marijuana licenses. It can help you get medical pot cards in 39 states, plus Guam, Puerto Rico and for Washington, D.C. The site also seems to know the ins and outs of the processes in all of them.
So I followed the prompts to get an appointment — that included disclosing some health information about medical conditions and existing medications I’m taking. And then I entered my credit card information. Within about three minutes I was on the phone with a physician who practices in Northern Virginia.
It seemed like the term “glaucoma” was just about all I needed to utter to get my certification. The doctor said it was a recognized condition for which cannabis could be helpful (although my ophthalmologist in Roanoke doesn’t feel the same way).
The tele-doc asked me about any other medications I take. The whole conversation lasted about two minutes. Then he said my certification would arrive by email shortly. And he wasn’t kidding. It popped up in fewer than 60 seconds. But that’s hardly the end of the process.
Next, Leafwell.co directed me to the website for the Virginia Department of Health Professions. On that site, you’ve have to register with your name, birth date, address, Social Security number, email and telephone number. (Leafwell.co includes detailed instructions for navigating the state website.)
And there you have to pay another $50 — to the state of Virginia — for the privilege of applying.
And THEN, by snail mail, you have to send a copy of your driver’s license (which establishes age and residency) along with your Certification for the Use of Cannabis Products, to the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. There may be a way to do it by email, but that is ambiguous on the board’s website.
Its address is, Board of Pharmacy; Perimeter Center; 9960 Mayland Drive, Suite 300; Henrico, VA 23233-1463.
My paperwork is in the mail as you read this.
I also called the phone number of the Department of Health Professions. It seems hard these days to get a human to answer the phone there.
But I heard a recorded message noting that they’re processing health professions licenses just as fast as they can, but to please be patient because they’ve recently had an influx of people seeking medical marijuana licenses.
So, “it may take up to 30 days,” the message said.
Not holding my breath.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.