CASEY: How to get higher-speed internet for less in Roanoke or Salem

They brought a new modem (Nokia) and two new wireless routers (Amazon eero mesh) to my house. The second wireless router was to assure we had good coverage upstairs. They drilled one hole in my office floor. I had to download an app to my smartphone, and change the wireless passwords on a handful of devices.

Then I tested each device — they worked. And that was about it — the entire installation took about an hour.

Now I have 1-gigbyte service to my desktop computer, which is hardwired into Glo Fiber’s modem. We have 300 megabyte-per-second service to our upstairs and basement TVs. (That’s the top speed the wireless routers can handle.)

Glo Fiber wired Salem this past spring, and moved into Roanoke in June.

The company is owned by Shentel, aka Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. That started in 1902 in the northern Shenandoah Valley as Farmers Mutual Telephone System, and changed its name in 1960. When it purchased Ntelos wireless in 2016, Shentel became the nation’s sixth largest wireless telephone company.