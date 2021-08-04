CASEY: How to get higher-speed internet for less in Roanoke or Salem

Shortly before Donna and I left for a vacation in mid-July, I got back to my house one afternoon and found a hanger on my front-door knob.
It was from a company called Glo Fiber (the company spells it with lowercase first letters but it looks too weird in print that way.) Basically, it promised something for nothing.
The “something” was 1 gigabyte-per-second internet speeds — a blazingly fast rate — for $80 per month. That’s the same monthly price I was already paying Cox Communications for a 150-megabyte-per second internet connection. Glo Fiber’s speed was more than six times faster.
“Sorry we missed you today,” the Glo Fiber pamphlet noted. It also had an email address and a phone number for a local rep named Dave Bunting. So I gave him a call.
“What’s the catch?” I asked when he picked up the phone. “Is the $80-a-month a teaser rate?”
“No sir, that’s our standard rate for 1-gigabyte service,” Bunting replied. He added that Glo Fiber charges no installation or equipment-rental fees, nor does it require customers sign up for defined periods.
I told him I wanted to switch to Glo Fiber after we got back in town. And Monday, a couple of guys from the company came and hooked me up. That was about as painless as it could be.
They brought a new modem (Nokia) and two new wireless routers (Amazon eero mesh) to my house. The second wireless router was to assure we had good coverage upstairs. They drilled one hole in my office floor. I had to download an app to my smartphone, and change the wireless passwords on a handful of devices.
Then I tested each device — they worked. And that was about it — the entire installation took about an hour.
Now I have 1-gigbyte service to my desktop computer, which is hardwired into Glo Fiber’s modem. We have 300 megabyte-per-second service to our upstairs and basement TVs. (That’s the top speed the wireless routers can handle.)
Glo Fiber wired Salem this past spring, and moved into Roanoke in June.
The company is owned by Shentel, aka Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. That started in 1902 in the northern Shenandoah Valley as Farmers Mutual Telephone System, and changed its name in 1960. When it purchased Ntelos wireless in 2016, Shentel became the nation’s sixth largest wireless telephone company.
Shentel started its first fiber-optic network in 1984 and has been gradually building it ever since. And now that it’s finally available here, the company’s nakedly going after subscribers for Comcast, which serves Salem and parts of Roanoke County, and Cox Communications, which serves Roanoke and most of Roanoke County.
“Am I the first person on Tillett Road to get the service?” I asked one of the installers.
“No, you’re the 21st,” he replied. Yikes, I thought. There are only 90 homes on the street. And they’ve only been offering the service here for three weeks.
Although the company bills its 1 gigabyte internet service as its “most popular” package, customers can opt for a lower speed. Glo Fiber offers a tier at 300 megabytes per second for $65 monthly. If you want 2 gigabyte speed, Glo Fiber’s price is $250/mo.
A wired home phone with unlimited calling costs an extra $20 per month.
The company also offers television packages. I’m a rotten judge of those prices because Donna and I quit cable TV in the late 1990s.
With Glo Fiber, TV packages start at an additional $40 per month, which gets subscribers 18 mostly local stations and includes the Weather Channel and CSPAN. The highest-priced Glo Fiber TV package costs an additional $175 per month. It includes 43 premium channels and 160 or so other typical cable stations.
If more than one-fifth of my neighbors is any indication, Glo Fiber seems to be making quick inroads in the Roanoke Valley.
How many signups they’ve had in the Roanoke Valley recently is unclear. Wednesday, Bunting passed my name and contact info to Glo Fiber’s marketing spokesman. But I never heard from that guy.
I also contacted Cox Communications’ spokeswoman, Margaret-Hunter Wade, to find out how Cox intends to hang onto its current customers.
“We’ve proudly connected the Roanoke Valley for more than 40 years and look forward to continuing to provide the best value for our business and residential customers,” Wade wrote in an email reply.
“Our nationwide fiber-based network connects the Roanoke Valley with thousands of network miles and over the past 10 years we’ve invested more than $2 billion in our infrastructure in Virginia, to bring 1 gigabit of speed to all homes in our service area today and 10 gig speeds in the near future. Whether it’s access to ultra-high speed internet or our low-cost broadband program, Connect2Compete at $9.95 per month, we’re ensuring everyone has the connection they need.”
When I looked up that $9.95 price I found it’s good only for people who have school-age children or who are receiving public assistance — and one must formally qualify.
Otherwise, the lowest price Cox listed online for my address was $30 a month for a download speed of 25 megabytes per second. Or I could pay $60 a month to get 150 megabyte service (for which I was already paying $80).
When I called the number on my Cox bill to cancel my internet service, I found out Cox has some other unadvertised price specials, too.
The Cox representative I spoke to Wednesday morning was an affable woman who identified herself as “Amber.” She told me that if I stayed with Cox, the company would give me 1 gigabyte-per-second internet service for $80/month, provided I signed a two-year contract.
It was too late, though. By then I was already up and running — and satisfied — with my Glo Fiber service. So Amber told me the address on Valley View Boulevard where I can drop off my Cox modem and router.
And that gave me an idea for every other Cox internet customer who hasn’t switched yet: You can call Cox and request the same deal Glo Fiber is offering, too. You may not even have to switch providers, like I did, to realize savings or get faster internet service.
The phone number is on your Cox bill. Even if Cox demands you sign a two-year contract, you’ll get a much higher speed for the same rate you’re paying now, and you could end up paying less.
For residential customers, there may even be more high-speed internet choices soon, when the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority completes its build-out. And that suggests even lower prices could be on the horizon. It’s about time.
Ain’t competition a grand thing?
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.