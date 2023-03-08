It’s been almost a month since we first covered the ongoing search for a small, injured, escaped and impossibly cute dog in the Back Creek/Cave Spring areas of southwest Roanoke County.

The lost Tibetan spaniel’s name is Maui, but a more fitting moniker might be “Houdini.” He disappeared from the back yard of his rescue foster parents, Jim and Alicia Holloway, shortly after they’d picked up the pooch from a shelter in North Carolina.

The diminutive canine had a wounded and mostly closed left eye and weighed about 18 pounds when the Holloways met him at the North Carolina animal shelter Feb. 7.

The couple, owners of four Tibetan spaniels, intended to nurse him back to health, teach him not to be afraid of people, then offer him for adoption to other lovers of the breed, known as “Tibbies.” (As I have learned, there are many Tibbie aficionados in America.)

But less than an hour after they’d returned to their Mount Chestnut Road home, Maui scaled the Holloways’ backyard fence and vamoosed. Until recently, his last sighting was Feb. 8, near the intersection of Ran Lynn Drive, Cotton Hill Road and U.S. 221.

One unfortunate fact has complicated the ensuing hunt: For whatever reason, Maui is deathly afraid of humans. The little dog takes off when he sees them.

More recently, the hunt for the Tibetan spaniel picked up again.

Early Friday morning Dale Sheets saw a tiny dog in Garst Mill Park that may have been Maui. The retired pharmaceutical salesman walks his own dog, a pit bull-mix named Jeb, in the park most mornings.

As they were entering the park Friday morning, Sheets told me, Jeb sensed something in the bushes near the park’s entrance, at the intersection of Halevan and Garst Mill Park roads.

But Sheets didn’t see that critter himself just then.

“I figured it was a cat or an opossum,” that had attracted Jeb, Sheets said. A short time later, as he and Jeb walked toward the park exit, Sheets observed a small dog run across the park road close to the exit, near the intersection of Halevan and Garst Mill Park roads.

“It moved like a small dog — it scurried,” Sheets said. “I couldn’t figure out what a yip-yip dog would be doing in the park at 6:30 in the morning.”

At some point afterward, Sheets’ wife, Becky, was visiting Happy Hollow Park, which is near the Holloways’ home. She spied the missing flyer for Maui and contacted Alicia. Becky mentioned her husband’s Garst Mill Park sighting.

Dale Sheets subsequently viewed a photo of Maui on one of 300 or so flyers and signs the Holloways prepared and distributed. He said he’s not certain he observed Maui that morning, but it’s “a definite possibility.”

Right now, it’s the best lead the Holloways have.

Earlier, on the week of Feb. 13 (and at a cost of more than $1,000), the Holloways hired a professional pet detective, Carmen Brothers, who’s based in Stephens City near Winchester.

Brothers’ tracking dogs apparently picked up Maui’s scent near Ran Lynn Drive. But those leads eventually grew cold.

Garst Mill Park is a little more than 2 miles from the area of Maui’s last sighting Feb. 8. If the Tibetan spaniel made it to the park, it means he somehow crossed busy Electric Road.

Kathy Baker, a volunteer pet tracker in Roanoke who’s also helping the Holloways, said dogs on the run can easily move such distances.

Baker makes her living as a sales rep for a company that sells flooring and stone slabs (such as granite countertops). On a volunteer basis, she’s been hunting for lost pets in her spare time for the past eight years.

She reckons she’s helped reunite 10 to 15 dogs with their humans. Her own 12-year-old beagle-mix, Dot, is a rescue who was on the loose in Salem for 14 months, Baker told me. (A worker at Salem’s water plant had been feeding Dot.)

A few years ago, Baker spent six months, on and off, tracking another dog in southwest Roanoke County, a small terrier named “Shaggy.”

“[Shaggy] kept going up and down Bent Mountain,” Baker said. “He ended up settling in the Check area, and someone started feeding him. He looked just like Benji,” the dog in a 1970s Hollywood movie about an orphaned puppy.

She and the guy who was feeding Shaggy managed to capture the terrier by slipping a sedative into food left out for him, Baker said. Besides Maui, Baker’s also currently hunting for a 130-pound Anatolian shepherd named “Rocco.”

Rocco jumped out of his owner’s truck near the southbound Interstate 81 weigh station in the area of exit 150, Baker said. The Williamsburg-based owner didn’t discover his dog was gone until he’d gotten to the Hollins exit, Baker added.

She shared a few tricks of the pet-searching trade with me. Perhaps the best is rotisserie chicken, Baker said. Fried chicken works, too. Another good lure is liquid smoke flavoring.

“It brings them out,” Baker said.

Last Thursday, Baker helped the Holloways set up a “feeding station” near their neighborhood where Maui was last sighted Feb. 8. She also aimed a battery-operated camera at the food/bait.

“At least 20 wild animals visited that feeding station,” Baker said. But no Maui.

“We fed wildlife for three nights,” Alicia Holloway said.

At Baker’s suggestion, the Holloways put out hot dogs, bacon grease and liquid smoke in their yard, too. But the only critter that attracted was a lone skunk, Alicia said.

Baker said the lack of sightings from those efforts suggest Maui is no longer in the Ran Lynn Road area. Which he would not be, if he’s lurking around Garst Mill Park. But nobody’s sure.

“Our community’s help is crucial in being able to locate lost or missing animals who have escaped from their owners,” Baker told me.

She added: “It is very important not to chase or approach a dog that is on the run. When animals escape from their owners … they will eventually revert to their primal instincts and go into survival mode. Once this happens, all humans will become a threat.”

Holloway and her husband have put out signs in the area of Garst Mill Park, and Wednesday they were also putting missing flyers in mailboxes of nearby residences. She and her husband have each taped MISSING signs featuring Maui’s photo to the back of their sport-utility vehicles.

“If we can get a couple of sightings, we can set up feeding stations and ultimately traps,” Alicia told me. “He seems to be keeping close to streams and runs when he sees a human.”

Stay tuned.