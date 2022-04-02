CASEY: I got 'crabbed' by the Roanoke Kiwanis Club — you could be next!

For many, the Roanoke Kiwanis Club is a group of local do-gooders who build playgrounds, clean up litter-strewn parks, and bestow college scholarships to worthy high school graduates.

And those aren’t Kiwanians’ only attributes. Members of the 102-year-old Roanoke chapter are also ardent tellers of the world’s worst jokes. They compete with each other at Wednesday afternoon luncheons, where loud groans are the most frequent sounds.

Interestingly, there’s a devious aspect to the club’s operations that outsiders rarely see.

“Racket” is probably the best term for it — as in, extortion racket. I’m one of the recent victims. The Kiwanis Club president, Clark Goodman, showed up at my house one afternoon a little more than two weeks ago and carefully staked red plastic crabs all over our postage-stamp front lawn.

Predictably, my neighbors found the gag hilarious. My own reaction was quite crabby. That’s because on that afternoon, I was going nuts trying to transcribe a lengthy Zoom interview conducted in Russian, Ukrainian and English.

Also, my wife and I were desperately trying to get to Richmond to see our second grandchild, Aria Rose, pending her release from a neonatal intensive care unit. (She was born six weeks early on March 1.)

Yucking it up over lawn crabs didn’t even occur to me, under the circumstances. So there’s my poor excuse for momentary humorlessness.

As a journalist, I couldn’t afford the $40 ransom to get the crabs immediately removed and placed on somebody else’s lawn, which is how the racket works. (I mean, have you checked the price of bread lately? Kroger’s store-brand rye is up 33%, from $1.88 to $2.50.)

So the plastic crabs stayed on the lawn for two full days, along with the sign “I got crabs from the Roanoke Kiwanis Club.” As the neighbors tittered, I negotiated furiously with Kiwanian Steve McGraw, a friend who was in on the prank.

One result is this column, about some upcoming events by the Roanoke Kiwanis.

The big one is the annual Kiwanis Pancake & Auction Day at the Berglund Center. That’s May 7, and members are now selling $7 advance tickets (or $25 for five). This year’s fundraising goal is $60,000.

KPAD, as it’s known to club members, dates to 1996. It used to be held in the Berglund Center’s basement exhibition hall, which could get jammed. But in 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic forced the club to hastily reschedule the breakfast outdoors as a drive-through affair, to comply with social-distancing guidelines. They did the same last year.

Although those guidelines are quickly fading, the breakfast and silent auction remains outdoors — because it saves the club from having to pay civic center building rent. And that’s improved the fundraiser’s bottom line, said Ben Spiker, who chairs the 2022 fundraiser.

So the May 7 breakfast will be an outdoor drive-through, and it may remain that way in the foreseeable future. Roughly 150 volunteers will be slinging pancakes, coffee and other goodies that morning.

“We sort of miss the social aspect of having an in-person event,” Spiker said. “But the drive-thru has been a very efficient way of doing it. It’s improved our margins.”

The breakfast occurs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. Tickets will also be available on site, Spiker said.

The gross from last year’s breakfast exceeded the $60,000 mark, probably because the Kiwanians added a new fund-raising scheme in 2021. Members “auctioned off” the Mill Mountain Star — which naturally, they don’t own. Lionberger Construction Co. paid $1,500 for it anyway.

It drew so much interest and publicity the club has broken off the Mill Mountain Star Auction into a separate event. It’ll happen at 7 p.m. May 14 at the Twisted Track Brewpub, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. (formerly Soaring Ridge).

Spiker said the club hopes to have some kind of Zoom or online bidding option set up by then, and there will be other items up for auction, too.

The following Saturday, May 21, is the Melrose Spring Fun Day and Planting Festival. That takes place at 11 a.m. at the Kiwanis Centennial Playground, 2502 Melrose Ave. N.W. A co-sponsor, the Shiloh Baptist Church’s Men’s Ministry, will cook a no-charge grilled lunch for attendees.

The public is invited, and people will also install hundreds of wildflowers that day. They’ll be the first plants in a pollinator garden for the adjacent (and future) Kiwanis Nature Park, said organizer Cheri Hartman.

The Kiwanians raised and spent more than $400,000 on the 8,700-square-foot park, and in 2020 installed it in a part of town where had been precious few recreational opportunities.

(Just to give you an idea of the scale, Centennial Park is 50% larger than Smith Park along the Roanoke River Greenway near Wasena. Previously, that was Roanoke’s premier outdoor playground.)

Centennial Park sports swings, slides, faux climbing rocks, large outdoor-play musical instruments, some shaded spots, equipment that adults can work out on, and more. It’s a useful and tangible example of the good work in the community that Roanoke Kiwanians do.

Consider this column my contribution to the Kiwanis efforts — because I didn’t have $40 cash to pony up after they littered my lawn with red-plastic-crabs.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog .

