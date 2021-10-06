CASEY: I got paid to shop for weed

I also bought six premade cones manufactured in India from French cigarette paper for $2.11, including sales tax.

RISE also sells more expensive marijuana-use implements, such as electronic vaping gizmos. Those strike me kind of as 21st-century versions of the 1980s bongs with which I’m more familiar. They range up to $420, no kidding.

One of the clerks behind the counter told me she used to work as a pharmacy technician at Walgreens, but she burned out at the drugstore chain. I reckon working at RISE is much more chill, or chilly, or chillier (as you can see, I’m still trying to get up to speed on modern pot slang).

The “sale” price of buds at RISE — $442 per ounce, with zilch quantity discounts — can be a little off-putting. Especially compared to some California outlets.

One that I found online was for a company called LA Wonderland. Its price on pre-rolled joints is 3 for $10. In California, ounces of weed, at roughly the same potency RISE sells, are priced as low as $90. But you can’t mail-order weed from other states. That’s still illegal.

I broached the price issue to the Virginia Medical Cannabis Coalition, the pro medical-pot lobbying group. Its spokesman asked not to be identified by name.