CASEY: I need more nominations for the 2021 Dano Awards

That’s one reason why I’m shamelessly begging again. I need more nominations! We want a deep well from which to pluck the best and most entertaining 2021 Dano Awards. Email yours to dan.casey@roanoke.com (my work email). Put “Dano” in the subject line. The deadline is Dec. 15.

This year I’m offering a prize for funniest and most clever nomination. It’s a $45 coffee-table book featuring historical photographs from the Roanoke and New River valleys.

And to give you a better idea of the kind of nominations we’re seeking, here’s a smattering of past Dano winners and the awards they richly deserved.

In 2009, one of the honorees was former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson, who won the category “Dumbest Action by a Law Enforcement Officer.” The subcategory was “Elected.”

That year, Johnson held a press conference at which she defended target practice training while living and breathing humans stood downrange, near the targets. Such “advanced” training got Roanoke kicked out of the joint city-county police shooting range in Glenvar.