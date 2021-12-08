CASEY: I need more nominations for the 2021 Dano Awards

Last week I asked readers for nominations for the 2021 Dano Awards for Glaring Public Stupidity. Those prizes are awarded annually to public officials and other Virginia newsmakers whose foibles in the past 12 months have prompted endless guffaws, head-scratching and blurted questions like, “What could they have been thinking?”
The column garnered a bit of attention, and even a laudatory Letter to the Editor Wednesday from former Roanoke Mayor David Bowers (a three-time Dano winner). In summary, Bowers’ letter robustly endorsed the Dano Awards and attested to their awesome political power.
Thank you for the support, mister ex-mayor!
Unfortunately, to date I’ve received only seven reader nominations. None of them, at least yet, honors Bowers, who in 2009 won the Dano for “Best Prolonged Whine by a Local Politician.”
That’s one reason why I’m shamelessly begging again. I need more nominations! We want a deep well from which to pluck the best and most entertaining 2021 Dano Awards. Email yours to dan.casey@roanoke.com (my work email). Put “Dano” in the subject line. The deadline is Dec. 15.
This year I’m offering a prize for funniest and most clever nomination. It’s a $45 coffee-table book featuring historical photographs from the Roanoke and New River valleys.
And to give you a better idea of the kind of nominations we’re seeking, here’s a smattering of past Dano winners and the awards they richly deserved.
In 2009, one of the honorees was former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson, who won the category “Dumbest Action by a Law Enforcement Officer.” The subcategory was “Elected.”
That year, Johnson held a press conference at which she defended target practice training while living and breathing humans stood downrange, near the targets. Such “advanced” training got Roanoke kicked out of the joint city-county police shooting range in Glenvar.
In 2010,we feted the nameless federal official who hired a consultant for advice on what to do with an unusually prominent and modernist statue outside the Poff Federal Building. If you recall, a multimillion-dollar modernization job was underway.
The advice was “move it,” and that recommendation cost taxpayers only $7,246. So we gave the unknown official the Dano Award for “Bureaucratic Ingenuity” in the subcategory “Not.” Because a monkey would have rendered the same advice, merely for the price of a banana.
The most popular Dano Award in 2011 went to Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County. It stemmed from a quip Stanley uttered during that year’s campaign, when a reporter asked the senator whether anyone had checked the location of Stanley’s new rental home in his redrawn Senate district.
“Not that I know of, unless they want to get a face full of my Glock,” Stanley replied. For that, Bill Stanley won the 2011 Dano for “Best Gun Threat by a Public Official.”
In 2012, Chip Tarbutton, then leader of the Roanoke Tea Party, got a Dano after he won a different plaudit, allegedly for “environmental exceptionalism.” That was bestowed by VirginiaGreenMenace.com, a now-defunct blog that used to feature posts about the evils of bicycle lanes and wind power.
Guess who registered that website? None other than Chip Tarbutton himself! For that he garnered the Dano for “Best Fake Award,” subcategory “From Yourself.”
And because people love to grumble about others who are on the dole, in 2013 we created a new Dano honoring “Welfare Recipient of the Year.”
That year’s winner was then- governor Bob McDonnell, because he and his family had accepted $165,000 worth of gifts, travel, New York City shopping sprees from ex-tobacco magnate Jonnie Williams. We also honored Williams, as “Welfare Benefactor of the Year.”
Those are the kind of nominations we’re seeking for 2021. Each should:
1. Name of the recipient.
2. Include a sarcasm- or irony-infused category of the Dano they deserve (and perhaps a subcategory).
3. Explain (briefly) the deeds that earned the honor.
Which bring us to ex-mayor Bowers wonderful “Dano Awards” endorsement letter. It appeared in Wednesday’s newspaper. Here’s what he wrote, under the headline, “Will Dan Casey launch another David Bowers comeback?”
“Someone pointed out to me that, in his recent column announcing his 2021 ‘Dano Awards,’ Dan Casey reached back 20 years to once again write yet another unflattering comment about me (four times elected by the people as mayor of Roanoke)!
“Please allow me to now remind your readers that every time Dan writes something nasty about me … I win an election!
“Write on, Dan, write on!”
It’s nice to learn that Bowers is still alive and kicking, because the truth is, I haven’t given him a single thought in years. But it sounds like he hasn’t forgotten at all, and that he’s still basking in the glow of his 2009 Dano.
Or maybe it’s the award he received in 2010, for “Elected Official Who Claimed Credit for Something He Opposed.” In 2011, we awarded Bowers the Dano for “ “Will Lead Any Parade, Anytime.”
Anyway, David Bowers seems to be pining for some attention, perhaps as a means of revisiting his days of political glory. And he believes a 2021 Dano Award will propel him back into the mayor’s office. It’s a fascinating theory. I wouldn’t wager 10 cents on it, though.
It ought to be good for some nominations to get Bowers back in the news, however.
I’m breathlessly awaiting.
