CASEY: In defense of Reps. Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith

Also, neither has ever stalked/harassed school-shooting survivors on the streets of Washington.

You couldn’t say the same about another Republican colleague — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Until she disavowed QAnon under withering criticism, Greene happily peddled such hogwash. Now she’s a national punch line.

But not Ben and Morgan. Don’t they deserve some credit for not subscribing to crazy?

Lastly, we’ll venture back to Cline’s and Griffith’s college days, and their treatment of the fairer sex then. I’ve searched high and low, and found absolutely no complaints of ungentlemanly behavior by either.

In that respect, they compare favorably with Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C.

In multiple detailed news accounts, many of Cawthorn’s college-era dates described him as uncomfortably aggressive when they were alone together. Also, Cawthorn blamed his rejection from the U.S. Naval Academy on a car crash that left him paralyzed. But the Naval Academy snubbed Cawthorn’s nomination before that accident, not after.

All the above should give pause to those fire-breathing letter writers attacking Griffith and Cline.