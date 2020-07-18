CASEY: In relatively new scam, callers threaten to cut off your power in 30 minutes

Appalachian Power has tracked the number of reports it’s heard of such calls, Hall said. Between January and June, those numbered roughly 300.

“There was an uptick in this activity in June,” she told me.

The scammers usually flood a locality with calls, she added. One week there might be a flurry in Christiansburg, and the next week the action moves into another area, such as Roanoke or Lynchburg or Bluefield or perhaps on into West Virginia.

Typically they’re operating from outside the United States, Hall said.

“My colleague who tracks this activity told me the percentage of customers who actually end up paying the scammer is relatively small,” Hall said. (That’s true with all the other telephone scams, too.)

A while back, Hall spoke to one local business owner who had been scammed. But the woman initially didn’t realize it. She called Hall to complain about the unfriendly nature of the “customer service rep” who demanded she pay an overdue electric bill.

The victim had followed the caller’s directions. Until she spoke to Hall, the woman didn’t realize the call was fraudulent, and that she was out $500.