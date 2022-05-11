CASEY: In Roanoke, realizing an educational goal delayed by Virginia's massive resistance

In 2004, Virginia dipped its toes into reparations for victims of historical racism.

With $1 million donated by a Virginia billionaire and another $1 million in taxpayer funds, state lawmakers created the Brown v. Board of Education Scholarships. Those would underwrite college tuition — and later, textbooks and student fees — for children in the late 1950s through mid-1960s who’d been denied a public education in Virginia.

That happened because of massive resistance, an official Virginia government policy that was perhaps the most blatant act of systemic and institutional racism in 20th century America.

With explicit encouragement from the Virginia General Assembly, four Virginia school divisions shut down public schools rather than integrate them, as the U.S. Supreme Court had ordered in 1954, with its decision in Brown.

Friday, Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke will confer an Associate in Liberal Arts degree to one of those denied students, Vera (Dove) Morton. Now 67, Morton is the 88th student whose college education was covered by the Brown V. Board of Education Scholarship program.

She’ll deliver one the student commencement address at Virginia Western’s graduation. And Morton’s got a lot to say.

She grew up in Rice, in Prince Edward County, about 15 miles outside Farmville, the sixth of 10 children in a family that counted three sets of twins. Her father, who left school after the seventh grade, worked as a truck driver in a quarry.

During massive resistance, Prince Edward County kept its public schools closed from 1959 to 1964, longer than any other Virginia locality. (The others were Charlottesville, Norfolk and Warren County. Some children in Arlington County were victims, too.)

“Before [Virginia lawmakers] would let us go to school with [white students], they shut down the schools,” Morton said. “The county built an academy for the white students. There was a lot of crooked stuff going on.”

White students in Prince Edward and the other jurisdictions were eligible for General Assembly-approved tuition grants to attend private, whites-only academies. The subdivision’s students, meanwhile, had to either travel outside the county to continue public education — or do without school.

One of Morton’s elder brothers went to live with grandparents in Charlotte County, she said, so he could continue schooling. She wasn’t so lucky.

Morton (and her twin brother, Vernon) missed kindergarten, first and second grades because there were no Prince Edward public schools for children to attend in those years. And even after they reopened in 1964, most white students remained in the private academies, she said.

That meant the reopened public schools stayed segregated in a de facto sense, if not a legal one.

Some of the schools she attended were literally tarpaper shacks, Morton said. When those schools got textbooks, they were tattered hand-me-downs or rejects from other schools. And some of the educators barely made an effort.

“One of the teachers who taught fourth or fifth grade slept [in class] all the time,” Morton told me. “She told us that as long as we stayed quiet, we could stay in her classroom.”

It’s important to keep in mind that racial segregation in Virginia schools was an explicit goal of the Byrd organization, the conservative political machine which at the time ran Virginia.

In that sense it was a mainstream policy, rather than a crackpot theory enacted by political extremists. Virginia newspapers such as The Richmond News Leader and The Farmville Herald gave full-throated support.

The result affected thousands of children besides Morton and her siblings, including more than 3,000 children in Norfolk schools alone.

Morton graduated from Robert Russa Moton High School in 1973. Her twin brother, who’d entered elementary school with her, ended up dropping out after the ninth grade, she said. He made a career in auto mechanics.

Morton got married two years after she earned a high school diploma, to Lyle Morton, who went on to become a Methodist clergyman. As they moved around the country for his education and career, the couple bore and raised two sons.

Eventually, the family returned to Virginia, where Lyle Morton pastored a congregation in Radford.

They came to Roanoke in 2016, when he became pastor of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and West End United Methodist. In 2017, he wife began pursuing a college degree at Virginia Western.

She learned she qualified for the Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship the following year. It has paid $7,238 toward her degree.

That wasn’t her first effort at college, however. Years earlier, in the late 1980s, before the scholarships existed, Morton had enrolled in another community college. There, she encountered an English professor who flatly told Morton she was too ignorant for higher education.

It wasn’t the first time Morton had heard something like that. Earlier, she’d lost a 411 telephone operator’s job because she couldn’t pronounce pronouns and names. That’s because she missed educational basics — such as reading and writing — in the first three years of school she couldn’t attend.

The professor at the first community college delivered the message in a way that scarred Morton. He gave her an F for her first essay in the course, which she wrote about the serenity and beauty of nature she observed in her back yard.

“He said, ‘Where in the world did you learn how to write? I have never ever seen someone with a high school diploma so dumb,’” Morton said.

He also told her he wanted her out of the class. And although she stayed in it and tried, he gave her Fs on every subsequent paper, too. That crushing experience pushed her out of college for the next two decades.

Her studies at Virginia Western went very differently, different, Morton said. She applied for the Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship the year after she began at VWCC. Although she’s the program’s 88th scholarship student, she’s the only one who’s used the benefit at Virginia Western.

Statewide, the scholarship program has paid out $1.3 million for tuition, books and fees for Virginia students denied public education during massive resistance. Though most recipients are , white students whose educations were affected qualify for the scholarships as well.

Lily Jones, director of the Virginia’s Division of Legislative Services, which oversees the program, said there are only two other Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship recipients in the program. As potential recipients slowly die off, the program has just under $1 million left to fund higher education. It’s unclear at this time what will happen to the remaining funds.

At Virginia Western, Morton said she found teachers willing to take extra time with her, and seemed glad to help with tutoring. She was still attending VWCC when the school shut down in-person classes at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. That forced her to take her courses online.

After her husband took another pastoring job in Northern Virginia, Morton stuck with her online studies at VWCC, even though their new home was hours away. She took her last exam Monday. By the time we talked Tuesday, she was still a bit apprehensive about the outcome.

Which brings us to Friday, when roughly 40 relatives and friends will join Morton at Virginia Western Community College’s commencement, to celebrate her achievement.

She and I spent about 90 minutes on the phone; somehow, Morton’s going to have to boil everything she told me down to a 15-minute speech. When we spoke, Morton sounded unsure how she was going to pull that off. She figured she’d have to leave a lot out.

There are a couple important messages she wants to get across. One is about the downstream effects of denying education to would-be pupils at such an early age. That’s affected Morton’s entire adult life.

The school closings she experienced because of massive resistance affected the jobs she’s been able to hold since she earned a high school diploma. It also left her feeling ill-equipped to help with her own sons’ education.

“The school closings have a ripple effect,” Morton told me. “It doesn’t just hurt one person or group.”

Instead, the damage persists, decades into the future, in less obvious ways. And that’s why we need to acknowledge it, even more than 70 years later — at a time when some people seem to want to stamp out any notion that racism in public education is even possible.

Vera Morton is a living and breathing example.

Bravo, for her achievement.

