CASEY: Insurer lowballs its own customer in case of car destroyed by Roanoke trash truck

Next, the company offered $10,472.54, the lawyer said. Jones also rejected that, too, because the lowest price Krasnow could find in this market for a comparable car with comparable mileage was $15,995.

“The value I think she’s entitled to is the value of the car at the moment it was damaged,” Krasnow said.

An odd factor that’s come into play in this dispute is the current used car market. Prices have skyrocketed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It shut down factories that produce computer circuits used in new cars.

As a result, new cars are in limited supply and more buyers are turning to used cars. So the prices on used cars have jumped. That’s what happens in a free market economy when you have more buyers chasing a fixed amount of goods.

“You can’t buy a car today for what it cost two years ago,” said Crotts, who also owns a used car lot.

Krasnow said that National General told him its offers were based on Kelly Blue Book values for Jones’ car. I contacted the claims adjuster, Darren Cates, to confirm that but he didn’t respond to an email I sent Wednesday.