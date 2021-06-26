CASEY: Insurer refused to cover surgery that could help amputee walk again

The last time Sarah Wall, 64, took a few steps was one day early in November 2019.
That same month, a mysterious ailment of unknown cause felled the former runner and health educator. It landed her the hospital for 52 days. The illness shut down her kidneys, left her unable to breathe without a ventilator and choked circulation to her extremities. She spent three weeks in intensive care.
Doctors at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital diagnosed a life-threatening condition — disseminated intravascular coagulation. In Wall’s case it led to gangrene in her hands and feet. To save her life, surgeons performed a series of operations that December, amputating most of her fingers and both of her legs below her knees.
The Bonsack resident expected to use custom-made prosthetic legs to walk once again, after she completed rehabilitation. But that took awhile, because the wounds on her stumps were slow to heal.
That’s why the surgeon who amputated Wall’s legs referred her to Dr. Steven Harris, a wound-care specialist and reconstructive plastic surgeon in Roanoke. She first saw Harris in February 2020. And after four months treatment, Wall’s wounds closed.
Fitting day for the prosthetics occurred in June 2020. But a little more than a year later, Wall remains in an electric wheelchair. She can’t wear the artificial legs.
The problem is scar tissue on both of her stumps, according to letters from doctors that Wall shared with me. The reddish-purple patches of damaged skin are easy to distinguish from her paler, healthy skin. The bad-skin area’s larger on her left stump.
Even wearing the artificial legs for a few minutes causes severe blisters on the compromised skin. Those can grow to the size of a small water balloon, Wall said. When they pop, it creates fresh wounds on her stumps. Those take weeks to heal before she can try the prosthetics again.
For six months, she endured repeated cycles of blistering and healing as she tried to get used to her new legs. Her prosthetist, Phillip Call, repeatedly adjusted the upper sockets of her artificial legs — that’s the part into which her stumps fit.
When the blisters continued, Call built a new pair of custom sockets, at no charge. But those gave her blisters, too. Wall’s been unable to make any progress toward walking again.
She keeps the artificial legs in a beach bag, in a downstairs den of the split level home she shares with her husband of 32 years, Tom Wall, a retired journalist. He estimated the total time she’s spent wearing her prosthetics at no more than 90 minutes over six months. The blisters were too severe.
In desperation late last year, he called Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., looking for a physician who could help. That hospital treats many military amputees.
Tom Wall ended up speaking to a Walter Reed prosthetist. And that’s how they found Dr. Christopher Attinger, a plastic surgeon at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. He specializes in surgery on amputees’ residual limbs, aka stumps.
Attinger told the Walls he could surgically remove the scarred tissue from her right stump, and that she’ll likely need a graft of healthy skin for the left stump, where the area of scarring is larger.
“The patient will need specialized surgery to ensure that her residual limb skin condition will allow her to perform her activities of daily living using prosthetic devices,” Attinger wrote in a letter Sarah Wall shared.
Of all the many doctors Wall’s seen since November 2019, she said Attinger’s the first who’s expressed confidence he can solve her problem.
But neither MedStar nor Attinger participate in Wall’s health care network through her Anthem health insurance plan. Without insurance, her treatment could cost as much as $125,000, Wall said MedStar told her.
When Attinger requested Anthem cover Wall’s surgery anyway, the insurer rejected his request in an April 2 letter to Wall.
“Your plan does not cover services given by a provider that is outside the plan network except where we do not have a provider in our network that has the same skills or you are having a medical emergency,” Anthem wrote.
The letter continued: “Your plan network has providers with the same skills who are able to provide the requested service. “We do not see your care as [an emergency]. For this reason, the referral request to the out-of-network provider is denied as not medically necessary.”
Anthem cited the same reasons in subsequent coverage denials dated May 21 and June 1.
“How can they say it’s not medically necessary to walk again?” Wall asked. “As a human being, I don’t understand their decision. I think I’m entitled to walk. That Anthem thinks it’s not necessary really bothers me.”
Who are the in-network surgeons with the same skills? When Wall pressed Anthem for names, a customer service rep proposed two, Wall said.
One was Harris, whom Wall’s been consulting for the past 16 months. In response, Harris wrote Anthem on April 9 that he lacks experience in the kind of surgery Wall needs. His letter called Attinger “uniquely qualified … by his extensive experience in limb salvage.”
The other in-network surgeon to whom Anthem referred Wall was Dr. Thomas Gampper, a plastic surgeon at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
Eric Swensen, a UVa Hospital spokesman, told me Gampper “does not do these procedures currently,” although some other surgeons at UVa do. “There are members of the plastic surgery department at UVa who would be happy to consult with and assist Mrs. Wall if she is still seeking care,” Swensen wrote. To date, Anthem has not referred Wall to any other doctors at UVa.
I learned most of the above a few weeks ago, while chatting with a friend, Dr. Frank Cotter. He’s Wall’s ophthalmologist. She gave Cotter permission to share her story and contact information with me.
The same day I started raising questions about Wall’s coverage, Anthem contacted her and proposed yet another in-network provider, a reconstructive plastic surgeon at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital in Richmond.
“It has taken time to connect Ms. Wall with a provider, but it is important we take the time to get this right,” said Scott Golden, a spokesman for Anthem. The insurer was able to discuss Wall’s case after she gave Anthem written permission.
“Ms. Wall sought treatment from a provider that is not in our network, and because her benefits do not provide coverage for out-of-network services she would have been responsible for the entire cost of the procedure. None of us want to see that happen, which is why we are focused on connecting her with a quality, in-network physician,” Golden added.
But from her research, Wall has seen little evidence the VCU surgeon specializes in limb salvage, which is what she needs. She hasn’t yet been able to make an appointment. That’s because VCU asked for a referral letter before she could scheduled it. Harris sent the referral letter last week.
Here’s where things stand now: Cotter helped Wall get an expedited appointment with a UVa plastic surgeon who appears experienced operating on amputees’ stumps. That happens July 7.
Meanwhile, Wall’s nephew in North Carolina has started a GoFundMe page, “Help Sarah Get Her Prosthetics,” to raise money in case the Walls have to pay for her surgeries. In four days, 48 donors have contributed $6,623.
There are a couple more wrinkles worth noting. One is Wall’s upcoming birthday. She turns 65 in November. After that, she’ll be covered by Medicare — which MedStar and Attinger accept. And that’s kind of two-edged sword.
Wall told me she fears Anthem is stringing her along until the surgery is Medicare’s responsibility, rather than Anthem’s. Golden didn’t respond directly to that question.
“We will continue to work closely with Ms. Wall to make sure [she] receives the care she needs, just as we continually work on behalf of all our members,” Golden said.
The second wrinkle has to do with the length of time Wall has spent in a wheelchair.
“She hasn’t walked in 18 months,” Cotter said. “The muscles she needs to walk are atrophying. The longer the delays are, the less chance she’ll ever walk again.”
Wall said: “Statistically, if you’re an amputee and you stay in a wheelchair, they end up not walking.
“That is not going to be me. I want to walk. I want to drive a car. I want to get out of the house by myself.”
Stay tuned.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com.