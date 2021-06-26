CASEY: Insurer refused to cover surgery that could help amputee walk again

The problem is scar tissue on both of her stumps, according to letters from doctors that Wall shared with me. The reddish-purple patches of damaged skin are easy to distinguish from her paler, healthy skin. The bad-skin area’s larger on her left stump.

Even wearing the artificial legs for a few minutes causes severe blisters on the compromised skin. Those can grow to the size of a small water balloon, Wall said. When they pop, it creates fresh wounds on her stumps. Those take weeks to heal before she can try the prosthetics again.

For six months, she endured repeated cycles of blistering and healing as she tried to get used to her new legs. Her prosthetist, Phillip Call, repeatedly adjusted the upper sockets of her artificial legs — that’s the part into which her stumps fit.

When the blisters continued, Call built a new pair of custom sockets, at no charge. But those gave her blisters, too. Wall’s been unable to make any progress toward walking again.

She keeps the artificial legs in a beach bag, in a downstairs den of the split level home she shares with her husband of 32 years, Tom Wall, a retired journalist. He estimated the total time she’s spent wearing her prosthetics at no more than 90 minutes over six months. The blisters were too severe.