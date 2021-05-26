CASEY: Is 35 mph too fast through a Montgomery County neighborhood?

Locke White is a full-time, self-employed inventor. In a upcoming column, I’ll tell you more about his latest creation and a career full of highs, lows and near-daily rejection from corporate America.
In the meantime, we’ll delve into one of his favorite topics: Vehicular speed on a narrow, twisting residential street in Montgomery County.
It’s Deercroft Drive, where White and his wife, Pam Parker-White, have lived for about 10 years. That’s in a high-rent area a bit south and east of Blacksburg, just outside the town limits. For 1.8 miles, Deercroft passes broad, manicured lawns and elaborately landscaped yards.
Sarcastically, White refers to the street as “the Deercroft Grand Prix.” He even invited me down to Blacksburg to drive it at 35 mph, the posted speed. That’s easier said than done.
Recently, I took several spins along the road, end-to-end. From those, I concluded 35 mph is insanely unsafe, particularly on Deercroft’s corkscrewing upper section. That’s one blind curve after another. To walk a dog there seems like courting disaster.
Deercroft sports no sidewalks, paved shoulders, or double yellow or white lines. But it’s wide enough for two cars heading in opposite directions to safely pass one another. Aside from that, there’s precious other little room on the road.
Based on a conversation I had with Virginia Department of Transportation officials Monday, 35 mph has been the posted limit as far back as anyone can remember. The upper section sports a few yellow caution signs recommending (but not mandating) 25 mph in the curves.
The lower section, which White refers to as “the straightaway,” is where White and his wife live. Drivers tend to open up their throttles a few notches on that stretch, White told me.
You know what that means. Many drivers assume they can travel five miles per hour above the speed limit without risking a speeding ticket. Some of them push it a bit faster — like to nine miles over. On lower Deercroft, that would translate into 44 mph.
White told me he’s been sounding the alarm about vehicular speeds on Deercroft, intermittently, for seven years. And he’s saved correspondence to various officials to back that up.
“The drivers speeding through Deercroft is incredibly bad,” White wrote Montgomery County Administrator Craig Meadows in an Aug. 21, 2014 email.
“They use Deercroft Drive as a shortcut from Lusters Gate Road to Nellies Cave Road and they have no qualms going 50+ miles per hour flying by people walking and children playing. Every evening I walk our Westie and I have to get four feet off the road when a car approaches or run the risk of getting flattened.”
He copied Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Whitt on that email, and Whitt replied “almost instantly,” White said. Whitt sent a deputy to operate radar on Deercroft for a few days. But that was about it.
In February 2018, White tried again. He wrote to county Supervisor Sara Bohn, who represents White’s district. At that time White wrote that VDOT suggested he work with local officials to get the speed limit lowered. Over the next month or so, she traded emails with Meadows and White on the subject.
“The last correspondence I saw on this issue was from VDOT,” Meadows replied to Bohn that March. “And I believe we are awaiting a response from them.”
Bohn later replied to White, enclosing an electronic attachment explaining the county’s process for getting a speed limit lowered. White said he couldn’t open the attachment because it was in a format his computer couldn’t handle. White said he notified Bohn of that but didn’t hear back. (I called Bohn Wednesday but she didn’t immediately return the call.)
White dropped the speed issue again for another spell, and got busy with promoting his inventions.
On April 21, White decided to try again. This time, he called VDOT. But White’s takeaway from the call was that VDOT and the county were pointing fingers at each other regarding responsibility for the speed limit. Six days later, he sent an email to yours truly — and copied five different VDOT officials.
“I know you are the ‘problem guy’ for the Roanoke Times,” White began in the April 27 email to me. “I thought I would come to you with a problem I am having with VDOT … because you seem to get results! So I have an ongoing problem with VDOT because they believe it is safe to drive 35 mph through our neighborhood in Blacksburg.”
And then a strange thing happened. Before I could respond, or even make a phone call to VDOT, there was some action. One day after White sent the above email, the agency placed two speed indicators along Deercroft.
(This has happened every now and then in the past. Apparently, some people believe that invoking my name when dealing with public officials results in some kind of good luck. They’d probably be just as well off grabbing a statue of Buddha and rubbing its belly.)
“Apparently you scare the hell out of VDOT,” White wrote me in an April 28 follow-up. “They have already put the speed limit test strips on our road waiting for your article!”
I disclaim any credit for the speed strips. But in an interview with VDOT officials Monday, they strongly strongly hinted that they’ll be recommending a speed limit reduction on Deercroft to 25 mph. How soon that will happen is anyone’s guess. There are still some layers of review to undergo.
Jason Bond, VDOT’s Salem district spokesman, said the agency was unaware until April that anyone on Deercroft was clamoring for a reduced speed limit.
Bond said there’s a process afforded to residents of Montgomery County who would like to see speed limit changes. Typically, that involves working with county officials and petitioning the county for a speed limit reduction.
And that involves door-knocking on a lot of homes to gather sufficient signatures. Those tell VDOT there’s sufficient community consensus supporting a change, said David Clarke, VDOT’s resident engineer for the Christiansburg area.
Without consensus, “You can always change the speed and find out you’ve made one person happy but alienated the rest of a subdivision,” Clarke said.
In White’s case, it appears the instructions Bohn emailed White in 2018 outlining the petitioning process were in the email attachment he was unable to open. And so it looks like that’s where the ball got dropped.
White told me that if he had seen the instructions, he’s not sure he would have had the time to gather all those signatures. That would have required visiting every home on the street. And unlike town houses, on Deercroft the lot sizes are large and the homes are spaced far apart.
“A lot of people want speed limit changes,” Bond told me. “We can’t do all of them. We work with the counties to consider what they want to elevate [to VDOT].”
“I don’t know the answer about what happened before it got to us,” Bond added. “But after it got to us, we took action.”
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
