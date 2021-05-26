CASEY: Is 35 mph too fast through a Montgomery County neighborhood?

“I know you are the ‘problem guy’ for the Roanoke Times,” White began in the April 27 email to me. “I thought I would come to you with a problem I am having with VDOT … because you seem to get results! So I have an ongoing problem with VDOT because they believe it is safe to drive 35 mph through our neighborhood in Blacksburg.”

And then a strange thing happened. Before I could respond, or even make a phone call to VDOT, there was some action. One day after White sent the above email, the agency placed two speed indicators along Deercroft.

(This has happened every now and then in the past. Apparently, some people believe that invoking my name when dealing with public officials results in some kind of good luck. They’d probably be just as well off grabbing a statue of Buddha and rubbing its belly.)

“Apparently you scare the hell out of VDOT,” White wrote me in an April 28 follow-up. “They have already put the speed limit test strips on our road waiting for your article!”

I disclaim any credit for the speed strips. But in an interview with VDOT officials Monday, they strongly strongly hinted that they’ll be recommending a speed limit reduction on Deercroft to 25 mph. How soon that will happen is anyone’s guess. There are still some layers of review to undergo.