CASEY: Is the author of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ a fraud?

Frank Kilgore of Southwest Virginia has worn a lot of hats in life.

One: descendant of a Revolutionary War hero. Two: son of a coal miner and moonshiner. Three: self-taught country lawyer. Four decades ago, before he opened his law practice in St. Paul, Kilgore, now 70, “read for the law” under a mentoring attorney, rather than attend law school. That’s rare. He authored his first book, “The Clinch River: A World-Class Treasure,” in the early 2000s. He researched and edited another about the Big Sandy River a year or so later.

A 2014 volume, “Southwest Virginia: A Postcard and Photographic Journey,” features 1,300 photographs (many in color) over 320 pages. It’s garnered five stars on Amazon.com from each of its five verified reviewers.

According to his Amazon.com biography, Kilgore helped start the Appalachian School of Law and helped found the Appalachian School of Pharmacy, both in Buchanan County. He also publishes Mountain Peeks magazine — it’ll cost you $3,000 for a full-page ad on its back cover. And he told me he was one of the lobbyists behind casino gambling in Virginia.

Lately, Kilgore’s been campaigning for a memorial to a World War II soldier from Russell County, Junior Spurrier. Known among his peers as “a one-man army,” Spurrier earned a Medal of Honor and other military distinctions for daring and near-suicidal exploits against the Nazis.

This column is about little of that, though. Rather, this is about Kilgore’s latest book, published last week. Amazon has labeled it “#1 New Release in Historical Essays.” And Kilgore’s been shamelessly promoting and teasing it in emails to yours truly. On Sunday, he persuaded me to spend $6.99 for a digital edition.

Vance, as you may know, is the bestselling author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” a 2016 memoir about growing up poor in southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky, and climbing into the Ivy League and the towers of venture capital. It was later turned into a Hollywood movie.

More recently, Vance has become a politician. He’s the Donald Trump-endorsed GOP nominee for U.S. Senate from Ohio, running to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. The race against Democrat Tim Ryan looks like a tight one.

Kilgore’s book isn’t the first to take on “Hillbilly Elegy.” Another published by Elizabeth Catte in 2018, “What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia,” labeled Vance’s effort “stunningly ahistorical,” and “exploitative.”

Kilgore would not disagree with that assessment. His tome checks in at 164 pages, and numbers 12 chapters plus three “bonus sections.”

The first essay’s titled “A Real Mountaineer’s Challenge to J.D. Vance.” The second is, “Think Twice Before Calling (All) Coalfield Appalachians Racists, Sexists, and Ignoramuses.”

Kilgore hotly disputes the Appalachian heritage Vance claims, arguing the Yale-educated lawyer and politician fails to meet even the most basic qualification — such as growing up in Appalachia or at least being born there.

“In order to be a hillbilly, you have to be from the hills,” Kilgore told me. Vance failed that test because “he’s from western Ohio,” a place Kilgore’s book describes as “flat as a fritter.” From that perspective, Vance’s fraud began with the title of his memoir and takes off from there.

As a young boy, Vance stayed with his grandmother in the eastern Kentucky coalfields during periods his mom was in jail related to her drug addiction. But that was Vance’s only exposure to Appalachia, Kilgore contends.

But what did Vance do with that experience? In “Hillbilly Elegy,” the author “negatively stereotyped the coalfields and left a real sour opinion of us,” Kilgore told me. By “us,” he was referring to 25 million Americans who live in 420 counties spanning Appalachia’s 13 states.

“He made millions and millions of dollars by putting down what he claims to be his roots,” Kilgore continued. “It’s really galling for a guy from western Ohio to be stereotyping an entire region because he had a bad upbringing.” Worse, “it gives fodder to the far left and the far right to keep stereotyping us.”

(Monday, the Vance campaign did not respond to emailed questions about “J.D. Vance is a Fake Hillbilly.”)

Despite the title, Kilgore’s book is less about Vance and more about the region, its proud, self-reliant people and its progressive history. There are chapters about women, race, coal mining, education and athletics and the region’s notable military participants, such as Junior Spurrier.

And it’s loaded with facts you might not otherwise know. Example: The city of Norton, way back in 1951, integrated the first Little League baseball teams in the South, Kilgore said. That inconvenient fact that doesn’t dovetail easily with popular notions of Appalachia as a hotbed of racism. Kilgore blames extremists on both sides of politics — and the media — for fueling misimpressions about the region.

“The far-right wrote us off years ago,” Kilgore contended. The proof of that happened early in Donald Trump’s presidency, “when he [unsuccessfully] tried to defund the Appalachian Regional Commission after promising coalfield voters he’d be bringing jobs for us.”

Kilgore also displays near equal vehemence for the far left, whom he epitomizes as “Woke liberals” such as Hollywood actress Bette Midler. He pans those folks for “over-the-top indignation and extreme hissy fits, but not much substance.”

Back in December, after U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., opposed President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” spending bill, Midler trashed both Manchin and the people of West Virginia, in a Tweet for which she later apologized.

“He sold us out,” Midler wrote of Manchin on Twitter. “He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”

“The similarities between far left and far right radicals are striking,” Kilgore writes. “Just like many other holier-than-thou misled revolutionaries throughout history, these toxic participants hate to the nth degree the freedom of opposing thoughts and expression.”

Here are two more key passages from the book:

“What J.D. could (and should) have done, instead of making millions by broadly perpetuating images from his traumatic childhood, is help create worthwhile jobs for our mountain children and grandchildren,” Kilgore wrote.

And: “At least maybe now J.D. is finding out what it means to be degraded and marginalized due to very negative presumptions, the kind he threw toward Appalachia at such an inopportune time.”