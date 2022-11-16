CASEY: Is 'The DeSantis Store' coming soon to Boones Mill?

Tuesday night, former president Donald Trump served up a glimpse of America’s near-term political future. The twice-impeached ex-president is running for the White House, again, like a tumor that suddenly reappears after years of chemo.

Nobody is more furiously rubbing his hands at the prospect than Whitey Taylor, the most successful huckster in Western Virginia history.

You probably know the septuagenarian as the legendary impresario/owner/promoter of the Franklin County Speedway, where years ago he used to put on mud-wrestling matches and Willie Nelson concerts that never happened.

More recently, Taylor’s jumped into the even muddier realm of presidential politics.

Reputedly, Whitey made his first million at the racetrack’s concession stand more than a decade ago. He rebranded a $1 bologna sandwich “the Obama Burger” and hiked the price to $3. They sold faster than French fries at McDonalds.

“But that was back in the day,” Taylor told me in a phone call Tuesday. Recent inflation has changed everything in an awful way. And people are hurting, he said.

“You’d have to charge at least $5 today,” Taylor noted, adding. “That’s no problem for you, because I know you make a lot of money.”

“How much do I make?” I asked.

“You’re making at least $100,000 a year at The Roanoke Times,” he replied. (Taylor, who’s at least 72, also told me his age is 49.)

“You’re way too low,” I responded. “Everyone at the newspaper earns at least seven figures, if you count the two zeros after the decimal point.”

He laughed. So did my wife, who eavesdropped on our conversation. She’s still laughing.

I first called Taylor Tuesday seeking more information about a salacious rumor running around Franklin County.

It predicted a wholesale makeover at The Trump Store, Taylor’s most recent (and wildly successful) retail venture. He opened it in 2020, in a former church at the only stoplight in the locality previously known as Boones Mill.

Taylor has since rebranded the village as “Trump Town,” much to the chagrin of some locals.

Allegedly, he’s made more than $1 billion selling Trump bobbleheads, keychains, pens, koozies and every other kind of MAGA gimcrack one can imagine. The store’s so popular that armored trucks visit hourly, to haul away all the excess cash.

The gossip was that in the wake of Republicans’ shellacking in last week’s congressional midterms, Trump would get all the blame, which would ruin his brand, which in turn would force Taylor to close his operation.

But characters like Whitey Taylor never stay down for long. The same whispers held that Whitey planned to immediately reopen as “The DeSantis Store,” and that he would rebrand the town as “Ronville.”

And that long-range, he’d build a mall bigger than Valley View in Boones Mill, population 170. Naturally, it would be called “The DeSantis Mall” and the entire thing would be landscaped in palm trees.

But Whitely said those rumors are as phony as all the fraudulent elections Republicans didn’t lose last week. “So you’re not planning a fire sale? I asked. I’d been hoping to pick up some holiday stocking-stuffers for peanuts. “No, no, no, no!” Taylor replied. Quite the contrary. He’s tripling down on 45, particularly after Trump’s big 2024 announcement Tuesday.

“Gosh, we’ve been covered up this morning,” Taylor told me Wednesday afternoon. “They’re buying Trump yards signs and flags.”

“Did you hike the prices?” I asked.

“No, but I should have,” he answered ruefully.

“You’re losing your touch!” I warned. His reputation as the canniest huckster in America is on the line.

Aside from 2020, which Taylor said “Trump DEFINITELY won” the election outcome about which Whitely seems most skeptical is Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate contest.

In that, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman beat Republican Mehmet Oz, the Trump-endorsed TV doctor from New Jersey. (During the campaign, Fetterman suffered a stroke and is still experiencing evident aphasia-like symptoms from the brain injury.)

But that’s not what Whitey calls the Pennsylvania pol. Taylor cleverly tagged him with a masculinity denying nickname. Among habituees of Trumpland, such schoolyard taunts are considered devastatingly effective.

Obviously, “there’s no way Fetterwoman won,” Taylor added.

“Sure he did,” I replied. “What’s so unusual about Pennsylvania voters preferring a brain-damaged candidate to an election-denier?”

“Ha, ha,” Taylor replied.

He allowed that he might hold a 2024 Trump pre-election sale for his best customers, in which he’ll mark all the $20 items down to two for $40. That has stimulated sales in the past, Taylor noted.

“I bet it has,” I replied.

Our topic returned to the items flying out of The Trump Store these days. Aside from the perennially popular “F– Joe Biden” flags, Taylor said one of his hottest-selling objects is a rubber buttocks one can pump up to reveal the slogan “Kiss My A–.”

And when you think about it, that’s pretty much the same classy message Trump delivered to the Republican Party on Tuesday night. Either that, or it was “Kiss My Ego.”

It’s still unclear whether Trump’s third try for the White House will conclude early in 2023 as a pan flash or — alternatively — with the 2025 presidential inauguration.

Do not worry for Whitey Taylor, though. He’ll make his money as long as he’s breathing.

But he should keep those DeSantis signs at the ready, just in case.