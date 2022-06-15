CASEY: It really does grow like a weed!

Tuesday, I had some exciting news for state Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt. It concerned the marijuana crop I’m growing on my rear deck from seeds.

Tucked into potting soil in pint-sized clay pots around May 1, those babies germinated in less than a week. Those itty bitty spouts started a month ago have now reached the toddler stage. And the one named “Del. Chris Head” seems to be thriving the best.

I even texted Head a photo of the young’uns. Each is named after an area politician.

“The Chris Head plant is bottom right,” I wrote. “It’s overtaken Sherman Lea, Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, but the Sam Rasoul plant seems to be doing well. David Bowers never sprouted, so I threw another seed in that planter, so it’s coming up later.”

Head responded shortly: “So I’m trying to decide,” he texted. “Should I change your contact in my phone to Cheech Casey or Dan Chong?”

A clever jibe, eh? I can’t say I don’t deserve it, for naming one of my babies after a lawmaker who swears he’s never toked.

As of Wednesday, those plants are now taller than 6 inches, and they’re growing lusher and leafier by the day. Though the Mayor Sherman Lea plant is still tallest by a couple millimeters, the Del. Chris Head plant is bushier. Counting individual leaf prongs, Chris Head currently sports 56 leaves, compared to 48 on the Sherman Lea plant.

The one I’ve been most concerned about is the Del. Sam Rasoul plant. A couple of weeks ago when a friend visited the house, I was showing off Sam when I dropped him. Oops!

His clay pot broke in two, creating a minor mess and requiring both emergency replanting and some cleanup. Since then Sam’s been doing fine, though.

Fortunately, I’ve also picked up a bunch of tips about marijuana farming from friends and acquaintances. Among the things I’ve learned is that outdoor marijuana farming isn’t cost-free.

But it’s cheaper than indoor grows. Indoor growing rigs can easily cost $700 or upward.

My friend Jerry Moles, who grew some green goblins in his Raleigh Court backyard last summer, recommended a two-step powdered fertilizer from a company based in Ottawa, Canada, Reefertilizer Inc.

It’s dissolved in water and applied to plants once per week during the growth phase, which at Roanoke’s latitude concludes around Aug. 15. At that time I’ll switch to the bloom fertilizer. A pound of each powder set me back $59 total, including $15 shipping from Canada.

Then there’s the issue of the local water. Much of the stuff from the Western Virginia Water Authority is less-than-ideal for backyard marijuana farming because it’s not acidic enough. It needs to be adjusted.

In Grandin Court, our water comes from Crystal Spring. Its average pH is 7.4 and it can range up to 8; both are slightly too basic. Marijuana thrives best when the soil is slightly acidic. A good pH to shoot for is in the lower 6 range.

I measured our tap water’s pH with a testing kit I picked up at Blue Ridge Hydroponics, 501-A Marshall Ave. in Old Southwest. It cost $8. (They also sell electronic gizmos that will do the same thing for about $30.)

I also bought a quart of Bloom City pH Down, which bills itself as “professional grade pH adjuster ($17 per quart on Amazon.com). One milliliter added to a gallon of Crystal Spring water takes it to optimum acidity.

That’s not the only source of the authority’s water, however. The average acidity of water from Spring Hollow Reservoir in Glenvar is 7 (perfectly neutral), said Sarah Baumgardner, a water authority spokeswoman. The stuff from Carvins Cove Reservoir has an average pH level of 6.8, which is closer to optimum.

That gave Baumgardner a brainstorm: “We should market Carvins Cove — as in, our water is perfect for pot-farming,” she joked.

“If you sold Cavins Cove Cannabis Water by the gallon, the water authority would make a mint,” I advised.

There’s also the matter of the right soil. Not all of it is equal for cannabis cultivation. For example, dirt that has too much clay tends to hold onto water, increasing the chances of root-rot, which all Mary Jane farmers try to avoid. And sometimes the soil’s too acidic or basic.

I’m using Ocean Forest from a company called Fox Farms, based in northern California.

It’s a pH-adjusted mixture of compost, peat moss, worm casings and oyster shells. In 1.5 cubic foot bags, it goes for about $20. For dirt! That company must be raking in billions.

At the advice of The Roanoke Times’ cannabis columnist, Nick Clifton, I repotted my babies from pint-sized terra cotta planters (less-than-ideal for growing wacky tobacky, he said) into 2-gallon fabric grow bags. I bought those ($30 for 10) at HTG Supply, 1330 Courtland Road N.E.

Eventually, each mature female plant will be repotted into a 15-gallon fabric grow bags I bought on Amazon. Those cost $25 for 10 on Amazon.com.

The grow bags have supreme drainage — using them it’s virtually impossible to overwater pot plants. Those grow bags will sit on 20-inch wide plastic pot elevators, which cost about $10 each at Blue Ridge Hydroponics.

But I won’t be repotting them into the large grow bags until I’ve sexed my toddlers, because each 15-gallon grow bag requires $30 worth of special dirt (a bag and a half of Ocean Forest). Clifton says people can mix their own easily.

He visited my house Tuesday to help me differentiate the female plants from the males. But alas, they haven’t yet reached horticultural puberty.

Once they do, both the males and females will begin exhibiting particular gender characteristics. The chief one for male plants is tiny round pollen sacs that appear at the juncture of the stem and its branches. They look like tiny green balls, go figure.

In a few weeks — before flowering begins — Nick will be able to differentiate the girls from the boys, and I’ll kill the latter because they’re useless for marijuana’s intended purpose.

And if I end up with a larger-than-legal number of females, I’ll give the excess to friends and repot the others into the big grow bags. That’s when they’ll really take off.

Incidentally, there are all kinds of cannabis farming and culture classes springing up at local nurseries and elsewhere in the Roanoke Valley. One of them happens Friday at Verses Listening Lounge, 114-A Kirk Ave. S.W.

It runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and the guy conducting it is Ennis Fonder, one of only two certified ganjiers in Virginia.

The former mental-health counselor spent nine months pursuing his ganjier degree, part of that in northern California. Billed as an “Introduction to Mindful Cannabis Connoisseurship,” the class is more focused on experiencing cannabis than it is farming. But Fonder knows a lot about that subject, too.

Sponsored by Bodhi Lounge, the fee is $35 for Bodhi Lounge members and $40 for nonmembers. Registration is online, at www.tinyurl.com/mindfulcannabis, and it closes at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.