CASEY: 'Jaunt for Justice' helps fund legal services for the needy

The society dates to 1966 and was the first legal outfit of its kind in Virginia. Since then, it’s handled more than 100,000 cases, said David Beidler, general counsel.

Its annual budget is roughly $1 million, and funding comes from taxpayers, court filing fees (a portion of which fund legal services for the poor); from interest on lawyers’ trust accounts and other sources such as grants and donations.

In the fiscal year than ended June 30, the society’s attorneys handled 1,297 cases. Right now, its lawyers are juggling 183 legal actions for people whose income falls below 200% of the federal poverty level. (The poverty level currently stands at $12,880 annually for an individual or $26,500 for a family of four.)

Until the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest single category of legal work performed by the society’s lawyers was in the realm of family law, which includes divorces, child custody issues and domestic violence actions. But since the pandemic began, landlord-tenant cases have overtaken domestic relations.

To illustrate the need for civil services among the poor, compared to the number of lawyers who provide them, Beidler offered this statistic, referring to it as “the justice gap.”