CASEY: 'Jaunt for Justice' helps fund legal services for the needy

Dan Casey — The Roanoke Times
The very first Jaunt for Justice in the Roanoke Valley occurred in the fall of 2020 at Fallon Park in southeast Roanoke.
Members of the Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association began planning the event in 2019. But that quickly became a challenge when the coronavirus emerged. Ultimately, the organization offered in-person and virtual options for the 5K run/walk.
In all, the race fielded 136 runners and walkers, of whom 40 participated virtually. It netted $3,400, which the paralegals donated to the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley.
“I was not unhappy for that, being in the middle of a pandemic,” said Shannon Honaker, president of the association.
This column is about the second Jaunt for Justice, which happens Oct. 2. With a bit of race-organizing experience under their belts, the paralegals are aiming higher in 2021. Once again, the beneficiary is the legal aid society.
Its eight paid lawyers (plus one volunteer) work on behalf of low-income clients who otherwise couldn’t afford legal fees, which often start in the hundreds of dollars per hour. Those attorneys typically work on run-of-the-mill civil matters that rarely generate headlines. (Criminal matters for low-income clients are most often handled by public defenders or court-appointed counsel.)
The society dates to 1966 and was the first legal outfit of its kind in Virginia. Since then, it’s handled more than 100,000 cases, said David Beidler, general counsel.
Its annual budget is roughly $1 million, and funding comes from taxpayers, court filing fees (a portion of which fund legal services for the poor); from interest on lawyers’ trust accounts and other sources such as grants and donations.
In the fiscal year than ended June 30, the society’s attorneys handled 1,297 cases. Right now, its lawyers are juggling 183 legal actions for people whose income falls below 200% of the federal poverty level. (The poverty level currently stands at $12,880 annually for an individual or $26,500 for a family of four.)
Until the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest single category of legal work performed by the society’s lawyers was in the realm of family law, which includes divorces, child custody issues and domestic violence actions. But since the pandemic began, landlord-tenant cases have overtaken domestic relations.
To illustrate the need for civil services among the poor, compared to the number of lawyers who provide them, Beidler offered this statistic, referring to it as “the justice gap.”
“As recently as 2019, there was one attorney for every 358 Virginia citizens; however, there was only one legal aid attorney for every 4,275 poor persons in Virginia,” Beidler said.
One of the society’s recent clients gave me a brief glimpse into the kind of work it performs. His name is Floyd Hall. The 62-year-old disabled U.S. Army veteran lives in Vinton.
Hall had been leasing a one-bedroom bungalow for several years. But shortly after his lease renewed in summer 2019, his landlord tried to evict him, he told me. She claimed she needed to move her family into the rental because she was terminally ill.
Hall doubted that story, because he couldn’t imagine the landlord, her husband and their multiple children squeezing into the tiny bungalow.
“I had been looking for a lawyer, everywhere on the internet,” Hall told me. But with few financial resources, he had trouble finding one.
Somebody directed him to the legal aid society, where attorney Emily Faye Jewett took Hall’s case. She prevented his eviction. Hall stayed in the rental until his lease ended this summer, then he moved. (His former residence, Hall added, is now vacant and available for rent.)
Jewett “was absolutely awesome,” Hall said, adding, “I’m told she’s feared in court.”
Landlord-tenant cases cost the society roughly $500 on average, Beidler noted. From that fact, we can guestimate that the money Jaunt for Justice raised in 2020 was enough to handle roughly seven eviction cases.
And because the society’s clients typically have families, one could reckon that the proceeds from last year’s Jaunt for Justice helped save the roofs over 16 heads, Beidler said. Some of those folks are likely schoolchildren who are not now homeless.
The two chief sponsors of the race are Rob Dean Law, a small criminal defense practice, and Gentry Locke, a large, Roanoke-based firm. Matt Broughton, one of Gentry Locke’s senior partners, has a personal understanding of that “justice gap.” Broughton was raised by a single mom who worked in a factory.
“We to do our part in providing for the legal needs of people who can’t fund legal services,” he said.
