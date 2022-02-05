CASEY: Jewell Parker Rhodes taught me in college — 40 years later, her books are being banned

Certain events in this column began nearly 40 years ago, during my eight-year quest to earn a four-year English degree from the University of Maryland.

I was a rotten student. Maryland kicked me out but a couple of years later allowed me back in, reluctantly. And while studying in College Park, I’d occasionally wonder which, if any, professors in Taliaferro Hall were destined for future literary success.

Finally, we have an answer to that question. Her name is Jewell Parker Rhodes.

Today, she’s a grandmother who lives in Seattle and occupies the Virginia G. Piper Endowed chair in Creative Writing at Arizona State University. Back then, she was a relatively recent doctor of arts out of Carnegie Mellon University.

We first met in a shoe store where I worked. One day Jewell came in and bought every pair of sale boots we had that fit her tiny feet. The transaction was memorable in part because I worked on commission.

But that’s not the only reason the memory persists. Another was Jewell’s bright and sunny personality. Yet another — yeah, it’s superficial and borders on objectification — was her stunning beauty. (Thursday, I was surprised when she told those days were a period of great personal anguish and career uncertainty. She hid the troubles well.)

Because she looked about 19 at the time, I assumed she was just another university student. My chin almost hit the floor when she told me she was an assistant professor and taught English.

Later, I signed up for a senior-level review she taught in fantasy and science fiction. That class had electricity like I’d never before experienced in College Park.

Lots of subjects, such as Milton or English Restoration Drama, are interesting. But Jewell’s class was also exciting and fun. At the beginning of her academic career, it seemed almost as if she’d discovered the precise ratio of ingredients for the secret sauce that motivates learners.

She applied that to the class with enthusiasm, smarts, kindness, encouragement and respect. Though I didn’t fully understand it at the time, perhaps a chief undercurrent in that classroom was love. She loves teaching, and we loved learning from her. The energy flowed both ways.

Science Fiction and Fantasy was the only course I passed that semester.

To the chagrin of a number of Maryland humanities undergrads, Jewell didn’t get tenure back in the early 1980s. But, she met her future husband at Maryland (Brad) and they moved on, ultimately landing in Arizona. They moved to Seattle just before the pandemic.

In the intervening years, Jewell’s published a long list of novels, both adult and young fiction, as well as a memoir and books on writing. One of the more recent — “Ghost Boys,” a 2018 New York Times youth-fiction bestseller, has won at least 30 awards. It’s also been banned from schools in one Florida county. Parents in Texas are seeking to ban it, too, along with a slew of other books.

I read that news on NBC last week with growing excitement, thanks to a contrarian principle known as “the Streisand effect.” It holds that attempts to suppress information have the unintended consequence of spreading it more widely, because of the resulting publicity.

This has occurred time and again with great works of American literature. Examples include “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” by Mark Twain; “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee; and “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger.

I reckon that’s due to a strong forbidden-apple element in the human psyche that makes us desire things we can’t have. It goes all the way back to the dawn of man.

Anyway, Thursday I called Jewell up to offer congratulations on her new status as a banned author. The last time we saw each other was in the 1990s, when she gave a lecture at Hollins University.

We talked on the phone for about 90 minutes Thursday evening. Most of it was catching up, and talking about our kids, spouses, grandchildren, and events years ago in College Park. Eventually, we got around to her work.

She was far less thrilled than I that “Ghost Boys” has been banned from schools in some places. It almost killed her to write that novel, she said. She had to halt work on it for months at a time; the process was so emotional.

“I’m just much more saddened that people are afraid of emotions and ideas in a book,” she told me. “Art, telling stories, in particular, is an essential part of our humanity. Stories develop empathy and allow for us to process emotions in a safe, supportive environment. People who ban books are fearful of humanity’s most distinguishing qualities — namely, imagination, critical thought and emotional intelligence.”

“Ghost Boys” begins with the death of a 12-year-old Black boy. Jerome is shot and killed by a white police officer. The child had a toy gun that the cop mistook for real. (Those circumstances are not at all dissimilar to the 2016 fatal police shooting here in the Roanoke Valley of Kionte Spencer, 18.)

And then the narrative turns metaphysical. After his death, Jerome’s soul meets the soul of Emmett Till. Till was a 14-year-old black boy lynched in 1955 Mississippi, allegedly after he’d offended a white woman.

The next part I lifted from jewellparkerrhodes.com, her website: “Emmett helps Jerome process what has happened, on a journey towards recognizing how historical racism may have led to the events that ended his life. Jerome also meets Sarah, the daughter of the police officer, who grapples with her father’s actions.”

Notice the word “may” in that first preceding sentence. It telegraphs the ambiguity at the heart of most great literature. That grayness can be uncomfortable for readers to process, however. Way, way too much of life can’t be neatly categorized into black or white.

Jewell brings a life perspective to that question that’s different than most of ours. Brad McWilliams, her 6-foot 4-inch husband of 37 years, is white. Their daughter Kelly (a novelist in her 30s) was born light-skinned and appears white. Evan, their son, younger but also in his 30s, is tall like his dad and noticeably darker.

Evan’s life has been punctuated by challenges Kelly’s never encountered, in large part because his skin is darker, Jewell said. Such as being stopped and frisked by police while walking down a street in New York City, when Evan attended Columbia University.

All that stuff adds layers of heavy mojo on top of the celebration and joy I felt at “Ghost Boys” being banned. Jewell’s reaction is far more nuanced. Underneath it lies real pain.

The message of the book is, “You can’t undo the past,” Jewell told me. “You can only do your best to move forward and make things right.”

There’s a different message in this column. I guess it’s about the difference between sharing wisdom and being a wiseacre. You probably know where Jewell and I stand in that equation. It’s something I gleaned from our chat. She probably did, too.

A book-banning movement is growing across America right now. It’s not the first and it won’t be the last. Will “Ghost Boys” be banned in any Virginia schools?

That’s a hard question to answer. But there was much talk during last fall’s gubernatorial campaign about banning “Beloved,” by Nobel-winning author Toni Morrison. She’s one of Jewell’s heroines.

We left the conversation with Jewell hoping her books sell because readers appreciate them for their art, rather than because of a politician’s desire to ban them.

On the other hand, “If I get more people to read my books because they’ve been banned, I’ll take it,” she said.

