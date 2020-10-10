CASEY: Judge rules home's transfer was unlawful 'gift' and voids deed

But in court papers Hernandez filed, acting as her own attorney, she claimed she and King had been in a relationship for 25 years, on and off, that they had been lovers, and that she moved into King’s house to take care of him because his other family members would not.

King wanted her to have the house and three cars he owned, Hernandez wrote. Then why did she transfer his home to Charles?

“Because I was advise[d] it would be unethical to [put it] in my name and it would be better to get King to sign it,” Hernandez wrote in court papers. “King was not well enough or in any shape to sign anything so I put it in [Lawanda’s] name because King knew her and love [sic] like family so I knew it would be OK [with] King.”

Hernandez also wrote that King had known Charles for 15 years. The lawsuit claimed they’d never met.

Here’s what Graham’s investigation found:

Hernandez obtained the senior King’s power of attorney on Dec. 7, 2017, shortly after he’d returned home from a five-day hospitalization.

Between then and March 2018, King Sr. spent an additional 37 days in the hospital. The longest stretch, was Feb. 16 to March 8, 2018.