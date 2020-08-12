Casey: Kamala Harris has locked up Roanoke County man's vote

I wound up meeting Joe in January 2010. He was a reader who wrote me a touching email about the loss of a spouse to whom he’d been married for 45 years.

I drove out to his house one day, where we sat and talked about her for a couple of hours. That was an emotionally wrenching experience. I never wrote a column about it, but we became fast friends. And in the intervening years, Joe told me a bunch of pretty amazing stories — which he could back up.

One involved rock ’n’ roll guitarist John Fogerty. Before Fogerty was known as a founder of the legendary band Creedence Clearwater Revival, he was a broke and fledging guitarist from the town next to Berkeley.

One day, Fogerty blew his amplifier before a big gig for the then-unknown band. Joe fixed it for free, and he and Fogerty became friends. Joe’s shown me emails from Fogerty documenting that.

Another story was about one of Joe and Cynthia’s neighbors in Thousand Oaks named Kary Mullis. He was a chemist. In 1983, Mullis invented a process for copying tiny amounts of DNA and turning them into a useful reference. That invention paved the way for the use of DNA evidence in forensic science.