CASEY: Last dance for the 'Beatle Guy of Blacksburg'

“He liked everybody to know he was an expert on the Beatles,” Madagan said “But he wasn’t like, ‘I’m an expert and you’re not.’ He wasn’t condescending about it.”

After college, Lark worked for awhile in golf operations for Virginia Tech, Gary Lark told me. By the time I met Fred in 2018, he described himself as a semi-retired “investor.”

“He was a character,” said Oakey. “He never really had to work, because he had a lot of investments. I don’t think he realized he touched that many people. But he did.”

Just one of them was Sandra Offutt, who served as Betty Lark’s caregiver for almost the final three years of her life. Offutt met and got to know Fred after she began caring for Betty, and they stayed friends after Betty’s death.

“Fred visited his mom every week,” Offutt said. “He would stay for a few hours every time. We would usually have dinner.”

When Lark learned Offutt had four dogs, he would leave her monthly “goody bags” with canine treats on Offutt’s porch. He also knew Offutt was a devout Christian — so into those goody bags Lark would often tuck a small cross or some other item Offutt called, “a representation of my faith.”