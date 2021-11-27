CASEY: Last dance for the 'Beatle Guy of Blacksburg'

Dan Casey — The Roanoke TimesFred Lark, the self-proclaimed “Beatle Guy of Blacksburg,” called me roughly three years ago with a pitch. As usual, he had a Beatles-related scheme in mind. At the time, Lark cheerfully admitted, “I’m crazy” — but in a good, wholesome, Beatles-obsessed way.
Then 60, Lark was trying to lure Paul McCartney to Blacksburg, for a special concert at Virginia Tech’s Moss Arts Center. In furtherance of that quixotic quest, Lark would invited photographer Matt Gentry and me into his town house, which was largely a private shrine to the Fab Four.
It was a disgrace, Lark argued back then, that no Beatle had ever played a show west of Charlottesville. And he thought an article noting Blacksburg was home to an internationally recognized Beatles fanatic — Lark himself — might persuade McCartney to cure such an oversight.
It didn’t work, at least not on Sir Paul. But within weeks of the column’s publication, ex-Beatle Ringo Starr announced a U.S. tour, and one of its gigs was an August 2019 show a the Berglund Center in Roanoke. Lark considered that a momentous victory.
Fred Lark, perhaps the pre-eminent Beatle fan of western Virginia, has mounted an effort to persuade Paul McCartney to play a New River Valley gig during his 2019 "Freshen Up" tour. Are chances slim? Probably. Is Lark a bit crazy? Sure, but in a well-intentioned way.
Naturally, he was at that show. He designed and had printed special T-shirts to mark the occasion, which he passed out to friends who attended with him. (He invited me, too. I couldn’t make it).
Lark was 63 when he died, apparently from natural causes, in the town house where he lived alone. His younger brother, Gary Lark, said Fred was found in his home the week before last by Blacksburg police. They were summoned for a wellness check by a newspaper carrier who noticed papers piling up on Lark’s doorstep.
Friends are still in shock that he’s gone.
“I knew that Fred had some health challenges, but certainly nothing that was life-threatening,” said Sammy Oakey of Roanoke — another Beatles fanatic who’d been friends with Lark for years and traveled the United States with him, and sometimes internationally, on Beatle-related adventures.
The two last spoke Nov. 10, Oakey said. At the time, Lark told Oakey he thought he might be coming down with the flu. Oakey doubted his death was COVID-related, however.
“Fred had had all his shots. He was pretty good about masking up. And he wasn’t going to the bars or anything,” Oakey told me.
“It’s going to leave a huge hole,” said Pete French, a longtime deejay on WUVT-FM, Virginia Tech’s independent student radio station. Lark was a regular guest on French’s show, appearing five to six times per year.
“Fred liked hanging out with young people and imparting his knowledge,” French told me. “He would make these Beatles compilation CDs and hand them out in the bars to total strangers, to get them excited about the Beatles.”
“He was a really close friend,” French added. “When Fred called at 9:30 at night, I would pick up the phone because I knew I was in for a fascinating conversation.”
Sharon Madagan, a retired Roanoke schoolteacher, learned of Lark’s death in a phone call from Oakey, who had introduced her to Lark in 1989 or 1990. (In 1994, the trio went on a Beatles history tour to Liverpool, to retrace the band members’ earliest steps. She described the journey as “The most fun I’ve ever had in my life.”)
“I was like, ‘What!?’ I had to sit down in my chair,” said Madagan. “I was gobsmacked.”
Lark grew up in the town of Pulaski, the middle of three boys. He was preceded in death by his father, James W. Lark Jr., who operated an insurance brokerage. Lark’s mom, Betty Louise Owens Lark, was a homemaker who died in 2018.
Fred Lark graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1976, where he played basketball and golf on the school’s varsity squads. Afterward he studied business administration at Virginia Tech and Ferrum College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree and was recognized as its outstanding business student. He played club-level soccer during college, too.
“Fred’s love of music permeated his entire life,” said his obituary, which was prepared by his brother, Gary. “From playing trombone in the PCHS band to guitar in local bands, he was an accomplished musician and songwriter. He loved sharing his musical knowledge and extensive recording collection with family, friends, and students.”
“He liked everybody to know he was an expert on the Beatles,” Madagan said “But he wasn’t like, ‘I’m an expert and you’re not.’ He wasn’t condescending about it.”
After college, Lark worked for awhile in golf operations for Virginia Tech, Gary Lark told me. By the time I met Fred in 2018, he described himself as a semi-retired “investor.”
“He was a character,” said Oakey. “He never really had to work, because he had a lot of investments. I don’t think he realized he touched that many people. But he did.”
Just one of them was Sandra Offutt, who served as Betty Lark’s caregiver for almost the final three years of her life. Offutt met and got to know Fred after she began caring for Betty, and they stayed friends after Betty’s death.
“Fred visited his mom every week,” Offutt said. “He would stay for a few hours every time. We would usually have dinner.”
When Lark learned Offutt had four dogs, he would leave her monthly “goody bags” with canine treats on Offutt’s porch. He also knew Offutt was a devout Christian — so into those goody bags Lark would often tuck a small cross or some other item Offutt called, “a representation of my faith.”
Lark picked those up at thrift stores, which he regularly haunted Beatles memorabilia and other items. In 2019, he bragged to me that he was so thrifty, “I can pinch a penny until it cries.”
At one point after his mom’s death, Lark learned Offutt was struggling financially. So one day out of the blue, he offered to loan her $5,000 so she could pay some bills. She accepted reluctantly, she said, and faithfully made monthly payments on the loan.
Every so often he would call and say, “You don’t have to make a payment this month — Happy Easter!” Offutt recalled.
Madagan, who’s 66, retired from teaching nearly 20 years ago, after she was diagnosed with bone-marrow cancer. A stem cell transplant at a hospital in Seattle saved her life — but to get that, she had to live in Pacific Northwest for three months, all alone.
During that stretch, “he called me all the time,” Madagan said, to buoy her spirits. “He sent me gifts. He even got his mom to become my pen pal. He really cared.”
Lark’s last appearance on Pete French’s radio show was Nov. 6. It was all about the Beatles’ album, “Let It Be.” At that time, he was the same old “60-something-year-old man who could get excited and breathless talking about a band,” French said.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Oakey’s, which will conduct a private cremation ceremony.
Afterward, according to his obituary, “Mr. Lark’s ashes will be sprinkled on Abbey Road in London, England.”
That seems fitting for the Beatle Guy of Blacksburg. May he rest in peace.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter: