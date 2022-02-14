CASEY: Laughing all the way to the next local militia muster

Once upon a time about a week ago, I wrote about all the exciting and hyperbolic events that might happen if a nascent movement toward local militias ever takes a firm hold through our region.

The unorganized private armies could come in real handy if an asteroid ever slammed into Smith Mountain Lake and caused a tsunami, right? Armed miltiamen might also be useful if Cahas Mountain’s volcano ever explodes violently, threatening Boones Mill with red-hot lava.

Apparently, those ruminations prompted tremors of laughter throughout Western Virginia. I know because I’m still getting emails from readers who haven’t stopped howling. Let’s take a look.

“I am raising a musket to you to toast your latest explosive article,” wrote Betty Mory of Clearbrook. The column noted it would be the first Roanoke County community hit if the Franklin Militia ever attacked Roanoke County to the north.

“I hope that Cahas Mountain volcano explodes BEFORE the Franklin Militia arrives and the lava chunks rain down on the Trump-besotted town of Boones Mill, saving only the distillery and the liberal inhabitants,” Mory added. But she wasn’t through.

“I would truly enjoy the ‘sacking’ of Clearbrook’s Walmart or Mall-Wart, as I call it,” Mory wrote. That’s because, she added, the store has “enough cigarette butts and trash decorating the front walk and parking lot to give cancer to an elephant.”

“Great piece on militias!” wrote Fred Sachs of Roanoke. “Gritting my teeth midst giggles and grins!”

“Great writing, Dan,” wrote John Givens of Salem, a character well-known for his ripostes. “But I would post extra sentries on the berm tonight,” Givens added.

“I believe my dog thinks I’ve lost it,” wrote Lori Ratcliffe, also of Salem. “Today’s column had me actually laughing out loud multiple times. Especially Floyd’s lone warplane [flying] strafing runs over Shawsville’s Tomato Festival. Keep up the good work and keep the laughs coming!”

Curiously, Ratcliffe’s email didn’t touch the Salem Militia, or my prediction it would easily bulldoze Roanoke under the leadership of Carey Harveycutter. But the Salem tourism director’s name totally beguiled reader Sarah Pendergraph.

“As someone who knows Carey Harveycutter, I had to giggle even more,” she wrote.

“When we first moved [from New Jersey] to Glenvar in 2017, we attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. There we met Carey who immediately offered us tickets to a lacrosse tournament with a participating [New Jersey] college because we mentioned we had just left there and used to live around the corner from said college,

“I don’t know where that man gets his energy,” Pendergraph added. “But the welcome by Carey and his tribe of Salem acolytes does convince me that he would definitely win any militia battle just on his organizing skills alone.”

Daniel McCulloch of Vinton wrote he believes the column was “the greatest one you’ve written.”

“Do you actually think Salem would beat up on Roanoke? Maybe they would, they are the Spartans,” McCulloch cracked. He offered his own prediction: “Franklin’s militia will try to lay siege to [the] Vinton McDonald’s.”

That would be terrible. Where then would all the people of eastern Roanoke County get their Egg McMuffins? Would they have to drive to Bonsack? Some outcomes of war are just too awful to contemplate.

Nobody put more effort into his response than Anthony Zeljeznjak of Blacksburg. He wrote that the Franklin Militia is absolutely and positively justified because of the fear engendered around Franklin County by “that island of socialistic communistic hoards in the City of Roanoke.”

And local militias everywhere else are necessary, Zeljeznjak added, because of the dire threat posed by the dreaded “Gazpacho Police.”

That reference first arose — mistakenly — in remarks last week by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia. In criticizing the Biden administration, she meant to refer to “Gestapo,” the secret police force created by German dictator Adolph Hitler in the early 20th century.

But apparently Greene got Nazis confused with cold vegetable soup. Oops, that happens.

Anyway, “we believe that we must form these independent militias for our sake as small business owners,” Zeljeznjak wrote. “Many of us own and operate restaurants and other eateries and with the new revelations of a secret police force that will monitor each and every one of us for our production of soups, both hot and COLD … well, need I say that we are afraid.”

“Now that we are all aware of this federal overreach by creating the Gazpacho Police … we fear for our business, our livelihood and our nation. Today they check soup, tomorrow pizza … what next, our BBQ? Before long we will have jackbooted thugs, smug in their aprons demanding recipes that families hold sacred!”

“For this we shall organize our militias! We will arm ourselves with the finest of Ginzu knives! We will shred our tormentors as cheese!”

Mike Hutkin of Roanoke County said the column ought to be a potent warning signal to every homeowners association.

“Having recently moved into an area that has a homeowners association, your article points out the need for us to add an HOA militia to our other committees — landscaping and social. “My outdoor motion sensors are often picking up movement that is no doubt one of the neighboring militias doing reconnaissance.

“Or it could be a squirrel,” Hutkin added. “We best be prepared. “

Not everyone laughed at that column’s wild improbabilities. Some still remember the former nation of Yugoslavia, which broke up into separate countries in the 1990s, after various regions formed militias that started fighting each other, rather than outside enemies. That often happens with militias.

One was Ernie Bentley of Pilot.

“Your scenario is realistic,” Bentley wrote. “Sadly, many many conflicts around the world occur in geographical areas the same size that you described in your militias story. They involve local communities fighting against each other. Sarajevo, Palestine, Northern Ireland, Sudan, Tigray in northern Ethiopia, the many war zones in the Middle East are recent and current examples.”

His comments were echoed by Mary McCarthy of Roanoke County.

“The world is a scary place at the moment,” she wrote. “It’s distressing and discouraging to me that humanity seems to learn very little from history.”

Thank you, readers, for sharing those thoughts. Please keep those emails, phone calls, letters and comments coming!

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog

