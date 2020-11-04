CASEY: Like the presidential election, our 2020 Election Contest is a nail-biter

Each one of those provisional voters must now “cure” their ballots for them to count, by appearing in person before the Electoral Board no later than noon Friday. Although the voters in question have been notified by telephone or mail about their ballot’s problem, there’s simply no way to tell how many will show up before the board and make an effort to have them count.

There also remain at least 150 uncounted absentee ballots that were either dropped off at Roanoke County polling places Tuesday, or were delivered by the U.S. Postal Service Wednesday morning. Those will be counted assuming they’re not defective in some way.

More absentee ballots could arrive in the mail Thursday or as late as noon Friday. Those will be counted if they were postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and aren’t defective for any other reason. The number of those is unknowable, too.

Until this year, when the Virginia General Assembly extended the deadline, only absentee ballots that arrived by the time polls closed on Election Day were countable. The legislature this year pushed that deadline to noon on the Friday after the election.

The bottom line is, we’ll have firm numbers by the end of the day Friday, but not much before then.