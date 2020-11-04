CASEY: Like the presidential election, our 2020 Election Contest is a nail-biter

If you came to this newspaper looking for results of the presidential election, you were surely disappointed Wednesday and again this morning. Although it appears Joe Biden will prevail in a nail-biter of a national election, there remain some pesky details.
Among those are vote counts in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan and perhaps even Georgia, although it appears Donald Trump has won the peach state. And a recount the Trump campaign has demanded in Wisconsin, although it looks like Biden eked out a victory there.
Similarly, if you came here looking for the results of our 2020 Election Contest — how many votes Democrat Biden would take in the Republican stronghold of Roanoke County — there are some pesky details to sort out, too.
Those involve a recently enacted state law, how many mailed absentee ballots for Biden straggle into the Roanoke County Registrar by noon Friday, and how many provisional ballots cast by county voters will end up being counted by Friday afternoon.
The unofficial, incomplete Biden count in Roanoke County as of Wednesday afternoon stood at 21,218 votes, compared to 33,758 for Donald Trump, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Of course, there never was really a question as to whether Trump would win or lose the county. The Republican candidate has prevailed, usually by a healthy margin, in every presidential contest since 1948. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the last Democrat to win Roanoke County — in 1944.
Trump’s margin in the county this year indeed was a healthy one. He scored 60.3% of the vote (so far) to Biden’s 37.9% (so far). Libertarian Jo Jorgenson took 1.55% and almost a quarter of a percent of county voters (126) wrote in votes for others.
The big question in my mind was whether Biden could crack 40% of the Roanoke County vote, a feat no Democrat has managed since Jimmy Carter in 1976. Biden didn’t. Although he set a new record for number of raw votes cast for a Democratic presidential candidate in Roanoke County, his proportion of the vote (so far) is 37.9%.
So where does all of this leave the results of the 2020 Election Contest? Up in the air, kind of like the overall result of the national election. That’s because there are potentially hundreds of votes still uncounted in Roanoke County.
Here’s how those break down, according to Jeff Krasnow, vice-chair of the Roanoke County Electoral Board:
The Roanoke County registrar is currently holding onto approximately 284 provisional ballots. A number of those, Krasnow said, were absentee ballots that were returned completed to the registrar’s office but were defective in one way or another. In some cases, those ballots came back without the ballot inside a “B” envelope (which the law requires), or without the required voter’s name, address or signature on the outside of the “B” envelope.
Each one of those provisional voters must now “cure” their ballots for them to count, by appearing in person before the Electoral Board no later than noon Friday. Although the voters in question have been notified by telephone or mail about their ballot’s problem, there’s simply no way to tell how many will show up before the board and make an effort to have them count.
There also remain at least 150 uncounted absentee ballots that were either dropped off at Roanoke County polling places Tuesday, or were delivered by the U.S. Postal Service Wednesday morning. Those will be counted assuming they’re not defective in some way.
More absentee ballots could arrive in the mail Thursday or as late as noon Friday. Those will be counted if they were postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and aren’t defective for any other reason. The number of those is unknowable, too.
Until this year, when the Virginia General Assembly extended the deadline, only absentee ballots that arrived by the time polls closed on Election Day were countable. The legislature this year pushed that deadline to noon on the Friday after the election.
The bottom line is, we’ll have firm numbers by the end of the day Friday, but not much before then.
In all, 173 different people entered the contest. The very first entry arrived Sept. 26, from Dean Davison of Vinton. He guessed 5,634 votes for Biden — far too low to win.
The last entrant was Eleanor Dillard of Vinton. Her snail-mail entry got to me Monday. She guessed 18,581 Biden votes from the county, too low by more than 2,600.
The average Biden vote count of all the entries was 22,906 which is not too far off what Biden’s final tally is likely to be, but a bit on the optimistic side (kind of like the national polls).
Meanwhile, there were 19 or 20 entrants who guessed between 21,000 and the low range of 22,000. All of them remain in the running for lunch on me.
A woman from Salem who guessed 21,121 is leading right now. A man from Blacksburg who guessed 21,322 is running second. A guy from Roanoke who guessed 21,347 is running third.
We also have guesses from a guy in Madison, Wisconsin (21,481); from a reader in Palm Springs, California (21,714) and a man in Lenexa, Kansas (22,044) that seem to be still in the running, too.
It all depends on how many additional votes Joe Biden racks up in Roanoke County between now and the end of the day Friday. I’ll declare a contest winner in Sunday’s column and tell you more about that person.
I wonder if we’ll know the outcome of the national election by then?
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
