CASEY: Local mom's life experience leads to children's book, 'Sammie the Salmon'

Other than that, the initial months of Debra’s pregnancy went perfectly, she said. That was a big change from the past. With most of the others, she miscarried around two to three months.

Then one day, at right around six months, Debra decided to do some shopping. That night she experienced pain that eventually subsided. The next might it came back and was unbearable.

Trip rushed her to the Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with HELLP syndrome, a serious complication that for expectant moms can be fatal.

The best treatment was an emergency C-section. Both Allison and Sam weighed less than 2 pounds when the doctors delivered them three months early, in June 2007. Both were in incubators in the neo-natal intensive care unit.

“It all happened so fast, it felt like a nightmare,” Debra said. “But once they were born, all we could do was keep the faith and pray.”

Within days of her birth, Allison, who weighed slightly more than Sam, fell victim to a grave inflammation of her bowel called necrotizing enterocolitis, or NEC. Doctors performed surgery to removed diseased sections of her intestines. But that didn’t save her. The tiny infant girl died 11 days after she was born.