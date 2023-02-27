You’ve probably heard of local broadcaster Greg Roberts. His sports-talk show runs weekday evenings on WFIR-AM 960. Even for non-fanatics (like me) The Greg Roberts Show is a fun, wholesome, engaging listen. If Roberts was a preacher, he could easily convert heathens.

We share a point of common ground that goes beyond organized sports, media or local journalism. We’re each big fans of the Roanoke River Greenway. Roberts rides his bike on that ribbon of pavement daily. And he has plenty of company.

At 59, his aging knees can handle bicycling along flat terrain — but few other recreational activities. And it’s fair to say Roberts has been eagerly awaiting the opening of the stretch of the linear park, heading west from the Norwich neighborhood.

Once it’s open, the portion of the Roanoke River greenway within the city will be complete, after nearly three decades of effort. But recently, his excitement was dashed by some nasty and unknown vandals wielding cans of spray paint.

“They haven’t even opened up the [new greenway section] yet and they’ve already ruined it,” Roberts despaired in a recent phone call. He also texted photos of the vandalism.

Friday morning I went down to Bridge Street and gave the place a look. Roberts wasn’t exaggerating.

The defacement’s light years worse than smaller acts of vandalism along the greenway in the past. Somebody actually invested time, elbow grease and money into defacing the bridge’s underpass.

The area in question is currently closed to greenway users. The roughly mile-long section has been in the works for at least six years. For a long time, efforts to locate the trail there became mired in a right-of-way dispute between the city of Roanoke and owners of the former Walker Foundry.

The foundry hired some attorneys from Tidewater who specialize in eminent domain law. They tried to force the city to pay millions for the land it needed for the extension. Finally the two parties settled their dispute with a land swap, and work on the stretch began.

It now appears ready to open, and this time last year city officials told this newspaper it would be ready in about a year.

The vandalism is along the riverbank underneath the Bridge Street bridge. No small sum was spent on attractive landscaping beneath the bridge. The work includes a large block retaining wall that’s 4-5 feet tall and several dozen feet long.

Roberts decided to take a look-see on one of his daily spins. He was crestfallen to discover vandals had tarnished nearly every inch of the retaining wall, in seven different colors of spray-painted gibberish.

Most of the graffiti elements appear nonsensical. At one spot, there appears to be the word “DOOM,” in another, “BOOP.” The vandalism also sports a large number of purple stars and an orange “27” with a horizontal crossbar on the 7. In black, there’s a large googly-eyed face displaying three snaggly teeth.

The other gibberish appears in blue, red, green and white. It appears the vandals also defaced one of the girders that supports the bridge. That defacement looks painted-over, but the stuff on the wall remains. Sand-blasting looks like the only cure.

“Not sure what the message is: BUT IT’S WRONG!” Roberts texted. He’s absolutely right it appears awful.

“One day, it has these nice big pylon stones,” forming the retaining wall,” he told me. “And then I come back through, and there’s nothing but frigging spray paint all over it. What the hell?”

It’s not the first incidence of vandalism in the linear park, which has been under development since the late 1990s. Random, usually more discrete examples of greenway vandalism go back at least to 2012, and perhaps earlier.

Remember when the city built a skatepark in Wasena Park, within view of the greenway? Closed now, that was beneath the Wasena bridge, and it quickly became a graffiti mess. The city closed the skatepark last year, as it prepared for a new Wasena bridge to replace the existing one.

In 2012, a vandal defaced a concrete pad beneath a bench installed along the greenway in Vic Thomas Park (behind Black Dog Salvage). The family of longtime greenway user Tom Skelly raised $1,800 money for that bench, and a plaque on it bore Skelly’s name.

Some wretch with a permanent black marker scrawled “david duke Radio” on the concrete underneath, a reference to the former American politician, Ex-Ku Klux Klan leader and white separatist.

Back then, even further east on the greenway one could find a swastika inside a star of David on a wall underneath the railroad tracks overpass near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Those two graffiti acts were relatively small and didn’t last long. The city quickly removed them. The size of the graffiti that’s upset Roberts stretches into dozens of feet.

He’s so perturbed he advocated for the Roanoke City Council to pass some kind of oddball transparency-in-graffiti ordinance, to require that vandals sign their names and home addresses to their efforts.

“It only takes one knucklehead to ruin it for everybody else,” Roberts told me. “It’s so cowardly. If you feel you have the right to deface property, you should at least leave your address so that others can come by and return the favor.”

Roberts acknowledged his tit-for-tat “solution” is more an emotional reaction than a serious remedy. But the sentiments underlying it are heartfelt.

The greenway “is one of the major assets of the region. I know there are thousands of people like me who utilize it and enjoy it,” Roberts said. “I do not fuss if any of my tax dollars go to the greenway.”

Last week, I called Roanoke’s Parks and Recreation Department to find out more regarding the graffiti. Molly Hagan, who handles media for the department, referred me to Renee Powers, the city’s greenways coordinator, and/or the city manager’s office.

I called Powers on Monday. She didn’t call back. At this point it’s unclear if the city is aware of the damage.

But here’s an idea that could be even more effective at getting that graffiti removed than a newspaper column: Roberts could use his daily radio show as a bully pulpit, and note the vandalism in the show’s 5 p.m. opening — daily.

He could begin this afternoon. I’ve even written the script.

“Good evening, ladies and gentlemen,” Roberts would say. “It’s Feb. 28 here in the beautiful Roanoke Valley — and the ugly, abhorrent, shameful, trashy graffiti in the Norwich neighborhood remains a pox on the marvelous Roanoke River greenway!

“When is the city of Roanoke going to take care of that outrage?”

No way the vandalism remains there for long, under such an onslaught.

Let’s tune in today at 5 and see what he says!