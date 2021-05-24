CASEY: Luncheon-fundraiser for Meals on Wheels passes the 30-year mark

In 2004, “Let’s Do Lunch” crossed the $25,000 mark in terms of fundraising. By 2007, it moved past $36,000. In 2013, profits totaled over $58,000, and in 2016, they crossed the $73,000 threshold.

The location moved to North Roanoke Baptist Church in 2018, and that year the luncheon generated over $80,000 in proceeds. In 2019, those climbed above $94,000. And as 2020 dawned, the LOA was confident it could hit the $100,000 milestone.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And then the COVID-19 pandemic came along. That forced some hasty changes, given that last spring, Gov. Ralph Northam understandably banned mass gatherings. So last year, the LOA put on an entirely virtual event — with no lunches or food at all.

It also changed the name to “Let’s Give Lunch.” And last year, people gave — to the tune of $65,000, Boyd said.

This year, food is back on the menu, he told me Monday. That means ham and turkey sandwiches — or a vegetarian option — along with potato salad, chips, pound cake, fresh berries and water. But there will be no mass luncheon where people sit down to eat.