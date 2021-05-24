CASEY: Luncheon-fundraiser for Meals on Wheels passes the 30-year mark

Now’s the perfect time to begin thinking about an annual fundraiser you’ve read about here before. It’s a luncheon that started outdoors three decades ago and later moved inside. And that was hardly the last change.
The tickets are $20. The proceeds from each ticket sold will buy three hot meals for needy senior citizens, delivered to their homes.
This all started way back in 1991, when the Local Office on Aging held a fundraiser to augment federal and state government spending for Meals on Wheels. Volunteers deliver those, five days per week, to 550 low-income senior citizens who live in the Roanoke region.
As we approach the 30th annual fundraiser this year, it’s worth looking back on some on key metrics and changes over the decades.
Known as “Lunch on the Lawn,” the 1991 inaugural event occurred outside at the LOA’s old headquarters on Campbell Avenue Southwest, beneath a rented party tent. The organization sold 600 lunches at $10 each, raising roughly $6,000.
Because it’s typically hot and steamy in late June, LOA insiders jokingly referred to the event as “Sweat in the Grass,” said Ron Boyd, the organization’s executive director. Nevertheless, ticket sales doubled in 1992, when net proceeds climbed above $17,000.
In 2002, “Lunch on the Lawn” moved indoors to the Kazim Temple. That year, the LOA changed the event name to “Let’s Do Lunch.” That raised $19,000, and as the years progressed, annual net proceeds climbed.
In 2004, “Let’s Do Lunch” crossed the $25,000 mark in terms of fundraising. By 2007, it moved past $36,000. In 2013, profits totaled over $58,000, and in 2016, they crossed the $73,000 threshold.
The location moved to North Roanoke Baptist Church in 2018, and that year the luncheon generated over $80,000 in proceeds. In 2019, those climbed above $94,000. And as 2020 dawned, the LOA was confident it could hit the $100,000 milestone.
And then the COVID-19 pandemic came along. That forced some hasty changes, given that last spring, Gov. Ralph Northam understandably banned mass gatherings. So last year, the LOA put on an entirely virtual event — with no lunches or food at all.
It also changed the name to “Let’s Give Lunch.” And last year, people gave — to the tune of $65,000, Boyd said.
This year, food is back on the menu, he told me Monday. That means ham and turkey sandwiches — or a vegetarian option — along with potato salad, chips, pound cake, fresh berries and water. But there will be no mass luncheon where people sit down to eat.
Instead, all meals will be boxed for pickup, drive-thru style, at North Roanoke Baptist Church. Besides that, volunteers with the LOA will deliver orders of five or more lunches. The organization has also increased the ticket price from $15 to $20, its first increase since 2008.
The group is eying this year’s fundraiser as a possible way forward in the future, Boyd said. That’s because for years the LOA has sold far more lunches for delivery or pickup than for the sit-down meal, he said.
In 2019, the last actual sit-down luncheon, five out of six tickets sold were for takeout or delivered lunches, he said.
The 2020 pandemic impacted the LOA and Meals on Wheels in myriad ways, Boyd said.
“We had a lot of volunteers quit to lessen their exposure to COVID,” Boyd said. Fewer volunteers translates into fewer meals that can be delivered. At the same time, the LOA had to spend more money on personal protective equipment to keep remaining volunteers safe.
To cope with the manpower and budgetary considerations, the organization cut Meals on Wheels to four days weekly. Five-day-per-week deliveries resumed April 30, Boyd said.
This year’s luncheon raffle has 52 prizes donated by area businesses. Those includes gift certificates to area restaurants and grocery stores, admission to attractions such as the Mill Mountain Zoo, and a P. Buckley Moss print depicting Mabry Mill. It’s valued at $576 and was donated by Jordan’s Custom Framing.
The most valuable item in the raffle is a one-year family membership to Safeside Tactical, a shooting range on Shenandoah Avenue northwest. Normally it sells for $660.
