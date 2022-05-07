CASEY: Meals on Wheels girds up for 31st annual fund-raising luncheon

Few people noticed, but a big anniversary recently passed for an important community institution. March 22 marked 50 years since the Local Office on Aging opened its doors in Roanoke, way back in 1972.

The taxpayer-funded agency has been serving seniors over five decades since in a variety of ways. A fundraiser for one of those is coming up. It’s an annual luncheon supporting Meals on Wheels, one of the LOA’s most important missions.

Five days per week, week in and week out, LOA volunteers personally deliver nutritious prepared meals to more than 500 seniors in the Roanoke Valley and Alleghany Highlands who are unable to leave their homes.

That nutrition, which costs a few dollars per meal, helps keep seniors out of hospitals and nursing homes, for which care could otherwise cost taxpayers thousands of dollars per week.

And that’s one good reason for you to support Let’s Give Lunch. All proceeds will help pay for that Meals on Wheels nutrition — and for pet food, too, for elderly clients who have a feline or canine companion.

It happens June 17, a Friday, at North Roanoke Baptist Church, 6402 Peters Creek Road. Tickets are $20.

That gets you a drive-thru box lunch you can pick up at the church between 10:30 and 12:30 p.m. that day. Buyers of five or more lunches can have them delivered in the Roanoke Valley. Although the main entree is a ham and turkey sandwich, vegetarian options are available.

Let’s Give Lunch dates to 1991 and is the LOA’s singular annual fundraiser. Its other big annual collection effort is for shelf-stable food, Soup for Seniors. All Meals on Wheels clients get winter grocery bags of nonperishable canned and boxed grocery items, in case winter weather interferes with Meals on Wheels deliveries.

The LOA launched the luncheon in 1991, using a grant from Seagrams Corp. that required LOA to raise a matching amount. The agency did that via “Lunch on the Lawn,” a big outdoor get-together outside the LOA’s former offices on Campbell Avenue.

Tickets were $10 and supporters ate their lunches at tables underneath a huge circus-style tent, said Ron Boyd, president of LOA. Roughly 600 tickets were sold the first year, raising $6,000 for Meals on Wheels.

By 2002, organizers had a less-than-favorable nickname for the mid-June lunch, “Sweat in the Grass.” That’s because of June’s typically hot and steamy weather in these parts. That year the LOA moved the fundraiser indoors to the Kazim Shriners Temple and renamed the event “Let’s Do Lunch.”

The cost of tickets stayed at $10 until 2006, when the LOA bumped them to $12.50.

Somewhere along the line, the LOA developed a prize raffle in conjunction with the lunch. That’s still happening, with goods and services donated by local businesses. (This year, 45 different businesses have contributed prizes.)

By 2019, the luncheon sold 3,028 tickets and raised more than $94,000. It stayed stayed at the Kazim Temple until 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic came along.

If you recall, mass get-togethers were banned by then-Gov. Ralph Northam early in 2020, well before COVID vaccines were available. That year, the agency dropped the food and held the fundraiser online. It raised $65,000.

In 2021, the LOA brought the food back, as a drive-thru at North Roanoke Baptist Church, or delivery only. And that’s when the LOA renamed it “Let’s Give Lunch.” It brought in $53,000.

“We don’t anticipate going back to eat-in anytime soon due to the additional cost and staff/volunteer intensity needed to operate that piece,” Boyd told me.

Boyd said this year’s goal is $75,000. For the 2022 raffle component, 45 different businesses have contributed prizes.

Among them are a bunch of $25 gift certificates to venerable area restaurants, such as the Luigi’s Gourmet Italian on Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke, Cucci’s in Covington and Penny’s Diner in Low Moor.

Also up for grabs are a P. Buckley Moss print with framing donated by Jordan’s Custom Framing (value $576) and a one-year membership to Safeside Tactical, an indoor firearms range in Roanoke ($660).

You can also vie for an ax-chucking soiree for five people, donated by an outfit called Blue Ridge Axe Throwing ($100). Or, one hour’s worth of jumping for four, at the Launching Pad Trampoline Park & Family Fun Center which is in Salem ($68).

