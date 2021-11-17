CASEY: Meet 'Rosemary' and 'Martin,' the newly named wild birds in Roanoke County

We left a couple of loose ends hanging from the Nov. 11 column, which pitched a fundraising auction at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. The facility stands at the end of Coleman Road, which is deep in the woods off U.S. 221 in the Cave Spring area.
Usually the animal-welfare organization holds an annual gala that supports the center’s treatment of injured and sick wild animals. But this year it didn’t because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the wildlife center auctioned off the naming rights to two previously unnamed injured birds the center had nursed back to health. The local Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals allowed the wildlife center to use the SPCA website for the online auction.
Somewhat tongue-in-cheek, I suggested the winning bidders name the birds “Stan” and “Seymour,” in honor of a Coleman Road neighbor who has filed several lawsuits against the wildlife center that go back years. Another neighbor, Adrian Maver, is also a plaintiff.
So far, the long-running legal battle has cost the wildlife center about $110,000 in attorneys fees, said Executive Director Sabrina Garvin.
As of Nov. 10, the top bid for the rights to name the female Eastern screech owl, which is blind in one eye, stood at $400. The top bid on the male barred owl, which suffered a badly broken jaw, was $275.
The article “really started speeding up the bidding process,” Garvin said. “We got more than $3,000 apiece for the naming rights. I can’t thank you enough!”
Those ended up selling for $3,050 each, or $6,100 total. Among other things, it will help cover attorneys fees in the legal drama, which is continuing.
Garvin said the winning bidder wants to remain anonymous. It’s a woman who used to live in Virginia but now makes her residence somewhere south of the Old Dominion, she added.
“She has been a supporter of the center for a long time,” Garvin said.
The winner chose “Rosemary” as the name of the female Eastern screech owl, and “Martin” for the male barred owl.
“Rosemary is after a lovely lady here in town who has health issues,” Garvin said. “Martin is just a name [the winning bidder] likes.”
Though I’m crushed the auction winner rebuffed my choices for the bird names, there are still some unclaimed naming rights over at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife center. That’s because there was also a third fundraiser the Nov. 11 column didn’t mention.
It was to raise money for an opossum enclosure a local Boy Scout has proposed building on the wildlife center’s property.
The enclosure is an Eagle Scout service project for Matthew Danco, 17, of Roanoke County. And the fundraising scheme for it operated a bit differently than the bird-name auctions.
Rather than bids, it accepted donations. And Danco raised $3,025 to support his project, which is more than its estimated cost.
Danco designed the enclosure, which is a small building with multiple rooms. He has already dug its foundation. Required masonry blocks have been delivered.
Students at the Roanoke Vocational Technical School will install the foundation, Garvin said.
Besides opossum or foxes, it can also be used to house other critters.
“We’re going to use it actually for multiple species,” Garvin said. “It’s a nice structure.”
The fundraising rules for the enclosure noted that if it attracted donations above $2,000, the top donor to the project would get enclosure naming rights. And the highest donations came from two generous individuals who each donated $500 to the project, Garvin said.
The wildlife center will contact the donors and sort out how best to name the structure that Danco will build. And that means there remains at least a chance to name something at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in honor of Stan Seymour — or anyone else.
I kind of like, the “Stan Seymour Marsupial Manor,” but I’m open to any other suggestions as to appropriate monikers.
Meanwhile, the next court date in the ongoing legal drama is Dec. 8, Garvin said.
The wildlife center, which is licensed by the state and federal governments, moved to the property in 2014. At the time, its 2.85 acres was about 800 feet from 16 acres Seymour and his family have lived on for years.
Seymour in 2017 purchased an additional 5 acres immediately adjacent to the wildlife center’s property. Adrian Maver and his wife, Blaine Creasy, moved in that year as well, on another plot of land.
The wildlife center’s driveway is a legal right of way that crosses parcels owned by Maver/Creasy and Seymour. Garvin said the December court hearing is to ensure continued access to the wildlife center via the right of way.
The legal battle began in 2018, shortly after the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approved construction of a raptor cage on the wildlife center property. That has yet to be built, and construction costs have grown in the interim.
The center won one of the legal battles earlier this year, when the Virginia Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a decision in favor of the wildlife center. The neighbors are also suing it for defamation on social media.
The wildlife center has countersued, alleging the neighbors are illegally interfering with its operations.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter: