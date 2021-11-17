CASEY: Meet 'Rosemary' and 'Martin,' the newly named wild birds in Roanoke County

I kind of like, the “Stan Seymour Marsupial Manor,” but I’m open to any other suggestions as to appropriate monikers.

Meanwhile, the next court date in the ongoing legal drama is Dec. 8, Garvin said.

The wildlife center, which is licensed by the state and federal governments, moved to the property in 2014. At the time, its 2.85 acres was about 800 feet from 16 acres Seymour and his family have lived on for years.

Seymour in 2017 purchased an additional 5 acres immediately adjacent to the wildlife center’s property. Adrian Maver and his wife, Blaine Creasy, moved in that year as well, on another plot of land.

The wildlife center’s driveway is a legal right of way that crosses parcels owned by Maver/Creasy and Seymour. Garvin said the December court hearing is to ensure continued access to the wildlife center via the right of way.

The legal battle began in 2018, shortly after the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approved construction of a raptor cage on the wildlife center property. That has yet to be built, and construction costs have grown in the interim.