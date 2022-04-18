CASEY: Meet the crane operators conducting 'a magical little dance' high above Roanoke's new hospital wing

Jon Lambert and Philip Oldfield aren’t your ordinary American blue collar workers.

For one thing, in their trade six-figure annual earnings aren’t out of the question. For another, both work higher in the sky than kites usually fly.

They launch about 6:30 a.m. each weekday. That’s shortly after they arrive at the job site adjacent to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. There, a 486,000-square-foot hospital expansion is underway.

Both are licensed operators of the two cranes that currently tower over the 3-acre hospital building site, where the Crystal Spring tennis courts used to stand. Just the sight of that machinery can stir the heart of any ex-child who ever played with an Erector Set.

Lambert, 29, from Navarre, Florida, is typically 250 feet high in the air for work; Oldfield, 62, who lives in Craig County, works about 210 feet above the ground.

“He’s higher so we can swing [the cranes] past each other,” Oldfield explained.

“It’s like a magical little dance,” Lambert said. “It’s very coordinated. We talk on the radio about every 30 seconds. It’s coordinated ballet.”

One tower crane’s an unusual sight on Roanoke’s skyline, especially compared to faster-growth cities. In booming Austin, Texas (where my eldest daughter lives), you almost can’t turn your head without seeing cranes. Their skeleton-like frames push into the sky just about everywhere you look.

Two tower cranes, at least for Roanoke, are positively unusual. Roughly, they’re each $3 million pieces of equipment. They’re scheduled to be around for 16 more months. And among the things they signify is really, really big money flowing through the local economy.

That’s certainly the case with this project.

Carilion announced the $300 million hospital expansion in 2019, which includes a new tower for emergency- and cardiovascular care, a new psychiatric hospital across Jefferson Street and a parking garage and pedestrian skyway to connect the pieces.

At the time of the announcement, hospital officials said it was part of $1 billion in capital outlays Carilion intends to spend over a six-year period, including equipment and furnishings.

Partnering in the construction are Branch Builds, a venerable, Roanoke-based contracting company, and Robins & Morton, an Alabama-based contractor that dates to 1946. Robins & Morton has completed almost $10 billion worth of projects across the U.S. in the past 10 years; many of them were hospitals.

Lambert and Oldfield are employees of the latter. Working through a friend at Branch, I arranged to interview them on their lunch break one day last week. We met in a conference room at Robins & Morton’s temporary construction headquarters near the McDonald’s on Franklin Road.

Though small, the room was a lot bigger than the 6 by 6-1/2-foot cabs in which Lambert and Oldfield typically sit for hours a day, hundreds of feet in the air.

The first (and taller) crane for the Carilion project arrived in June, and Lambert’s been operating it since the beginning. He lives in a downtown Roanoke apartment. The shorter crane, operated by Oldfield, was added to the site in February. He drives into work from Craig County every day.

Just the initial setup of the cranes takes three 16-hour days “during which there’s a billion different things going on,” Lambert said.

To get to their weekday perches, each climbs a ladder, one rung after another, all the way to the top. On taller cranes, such as a 630-foot monster Lambert once worked in Richmond, just climbing to the cab can take an hour.

Though they’re untethered during the ascent, the ladder’s surrounded by a tight cage, so there’s plenty to grab onto in case of a foot-slip.

“Once we go up, we don’t come down,” Lambert replied.

“How the heck do you go to the bathroom?” I asked, which made them both chuckle.

“That’s the number one question we get asked!” Oldfield exclaimed.

“You have to get creative,” Lambert replied.

Sadly, the answer’s pretty mundane: There’s a miniature porta-potty — the kind of thing someone might have on a boat, or for camping — in the crane’s cab.

One part of the job that can be exciting is the occasional crime-fighting aspect. That’s because being high off the ground offers a unique perspective. Oldfield made headlines once while working a job in Durham, North Carolina, adjacent to a courthouse, after a prisoner headed there made a sudden escape.

From his cab, Oldfield could see the escapee hiding three blocks away from the courthouse. By radio and phone, Oldfield guided the cops on the ground to the escapee’s hiding place. He even gave the cops the criminal’s GPS coordinates. His colleagues began calling him “Batman” afterward.

Although high winds pose a danger to cranes, they’re prohibited from operating when wind is forecast above a certain speed. But on the days they’re not shut down, operating a crane is also one of the safer jobs on a big construction site, Oldfield said. Because unlike most on-site workers, crane operators are enclosed in the cab.

In more than four decades, he’s been injured only once — that was a 5-foot tumble in Radford in which he broke his collarbone. By contrast, workers on the ground or on girders are far more exposed to injury.

“All the iron workers I started off with are broken down and on the couch,” Oldfield said.

On the other hand, there’s enormous responsibility that comes along with operating a huge crane, because of all the carpenters, electricians, concrete workers and others scurrying down below. Right now, according to Robin & Morton, those workers number about 200. Eventually, there’ll be as many as 600 workers there at a time.

“You’re responsible for people’s lives, so you need to be more or less perfect all the time,” Lambert said.

“We’re support,” Oldfield said. “It’s a service-support trade to keep all the other trades going. They can’t last too long without a crane operator.”

Oldfield, a Florida native, has been operating cranes since he was 20, which he called “my entire productive life.” His wife, Tammy, a Roanoke hair stylist, has never known him to hold another occupation.

Roughly half the jobs he’s worked have been in Western Virginia. Those include the Radford Armory, the big paper plant in Covington, Spring Hollow Reservoir in Roanoke County, Wells Fargo Tower in Roanoke and the Veterans Administration Hospital in Salem. The others jobs were far-flung, such as in Wyoming, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina or elsewhere.

He started in Brookville, Florida as an “oiler” — they’re the grease monkeys who lubricate crane fittings so the crane operates properly. About six months later, when the crane operator on that job quit, Oldfield got promoted.

“The younger crowd, they all got schools they go to. Us old guys, we learned from the others,” he said.

Over the course of his career, Oldfield’s been licensed to operate just about every different type of crane that exists (there are a bunch), through the National Commission for the Control of Crane Operators, or NCCCO. (Operators have to pass written and practical exams to be licensed on different types of cranes; the licenses are good for five years.)

He moved here in the 1980s to work on the Roanoke Cement plant in Botetourt County. That was probably the biggest job on which he’s worked.

“That was 1,400 tons of structural steel and 26,000 tons of mechanical stuff,” Oldfield said.

Lambert, an Air Force veteran and former surgical technician, decided to get into the crane game after he left the military. His brother has been operating cranes since 2010.

“I looked at how well he was taking care of his family, and decided to do the same,” Lambert said. After his training in a trade school, he applied for every crane-operator’s position he could find until he landed one. (His wife, Megan, who’s still in the Air Force, is currently stationed in Alaska.)

Even after school, “it’s hard getting in the door,” Lambert added. “I spent 12 hours a day, seven days a week, just filling out job applications.”

Though neither wanted to say precisely how much they earn, it’s not at all out of the ballpark for crane operators to earn $50,000 to $100,000 annually, they said.

According to a perusal of current job openings on Indeed.com, crane operator gigs pay $25 to $45 per hour, depending on the job and a variety of other factors, like the particular crane. Most of the openings I looked at were in the $30-35 per hour range.

Lambert and Oldfield said they’re working 50 to 55 hours per week on the Carilion job.

“We’re well looked after,” Oldfield said. “The company takes care of us.”

“You should let the younger generations know there’s a career in this trade,” he added. “A good career, in a short amount of time. You don’t have to go to college.”

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter:.

