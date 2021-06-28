CASEY: Meet two of the Roanoke Valley's newest Eagle Scouts

Two more young women, Sophia Bone and Ashley Patterson, have Eagle Scout Boards of Review on Tuesday evening. Bone will attend in person at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. Patterson will do it via Zoom because she’s currently at a national Scouts camp in New Mexico.

Soren French, yet another soon-to-be Eagle, will have her Board of Review in July. (The first female Eagle in this region was Jacqueline “Jack” Cooper of Blacksburg, a high school freshman who earned the rank in March.)

It’s a distinction. George Clay, executive director of the Boy Scouts’ Blue Ridge Mountains Council, said that only about 1 in 10 Scouts achieve Eagle by their 18th birthday, the normal deadline.

Overall, the council numbers 3,000 Scouts organized in 200 troops over a 21-county territory that stretches from the North Carolina border to Charlottesville. Last year, the Blue Ridge Mountains Council produced 158 Eagles, a higher than typical number, Clay said.

All the girls named above accomplished the rank in roughly two years, which is an added distinction. Boys, who typically enter Scouting around their 11th birthday, get seven years to achieve Eagle. These gals didn’t enter until they were 16, which drastically cut that time frame.