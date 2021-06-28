CASEY: Meet two of the Roanoke Valley's newest Eagle Scouts

A little more than three years ago, in May 2018, the Boy Scouts of America deemphasized the gender reference from the name of its best-known program — the Boy Scouts — and announced that the organization would welcome girls beginning early in 2019. Henceforth, the program would be known simply as Scouts BSA.
Some quarters reacted with Chicken Little-style disbelief and yammering about the decline of civilization. The Girl Scouts weren’t too pleased, either.
They viewed the move as turf invasion by an organization struggling to move past sex abuse claims that totaled more than $300 million. Nevertheless, the whole situation was a bit abstract because the admission of girls wouldn’t occur for months.
By now, years have passed. The sky hasn’t fallen, and now the reality’s a bit more concrete. The evidence is two of the Roanoke Valley’s most recently minted Eagle Scouts. One is Shannon Filer, a recent graduate of James River High School in Botetourt County. The other’s Danielle Davis, who graduated from Salem High in 2020.
The girls, both 18, are members Troop 51-G, which meets at First United Methodist Church in Salem. (There’s also a Troop 51-B, for boys.) On June 22, each passed her Eagle Scout Board of Review. They’re the first young women to achieve the challenging and prestigious rank in the Roanoke Valley. But they’re definitely not the last.
Two more young women, Sophia Bone and Ashley Patterson, have Eagle Scout Boards of Review on Tuesday evening. Bone will attend in person at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. Patterson will do it via Zoom because she’s currently at a national Scouts camp in New Mexico.
Soren French, yet another soon-to-be Eagle, will have her Board of Review in July. (The first female Eagle in this region was Jacqueline “Jack” Cooper of Blacksburg, a high school freshman who earned the rank in March.)
It’s a distinction. George Clay, executive director of the Boy Scouts’ Blue Ridge Mountains Council, said that only about 1 in 10 Scouts achieve Eagle by their 18th birthday, the normal deadline.
Overall, the council numbers 3,000 Scouts organized in 200 troops over a 21-county territory that stretches from the North Carolina border to Charlottesville. Last year, the Blue Ridge Mountains Council produced 158 Eagles, a higher than typical number, Clay said.
All the girls named above accomplished the rank in roughly two years, which is an added distinction. Boys, who typically enter Scouting around their 11th birthday, get seven years to achieve Eagle. These gals didn’t enter until they were 16, which drastically cut that time frame.
“Some have suggested that with a two-year window, some of the requirements were eased,” said Steve Davis, scoutmaster of Troop 51-G (and Danielle’s dad). “This was not the case. The boys and girls in both of our troops met the same standards and completed the same requirements that have been expected of any Scout throughout our troop history.”
Danielle is a student at Virginia Western Community College. Her 21-year-old brother, James, is an Eagle Scout, too. She’s studying human services and expects to later transfer to a university to earn a bachelor’s degree.
Right now she works as a produce clerk at Earthfare, a grocery store on Franklin Road. But she’s eying a future as a social worker in the health care field, helping patients in crisis cope with hospital stays.
“I like helping people, and listening to people and letting them feel heard,” she told me. That’s a pastime with which I can identify.
For her Eagle project, Danielle conceived and organized an effort to create more than 75 fleece-tie blankets, which she donated as bedding material for animals housed at the valley’s cat-and-dog pound, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection. In all, she invested about $600 in the project and supervised four others who helped, she said.
Shannon graduated high school in May. In August, she’s heading to Princeton University in New Jersey to study physics. She wants to be an astrophysicist, the discipline in science that tackles the biggest questions ever.
She served as a drum major in the James River High marching band, was president of the Botetourt 4-H robotics team, led James River’s Help Save the Next Girl violence awareness campaign, and studies dance, piano and guitar.
For her Eagle project, she invested about $100 and built a raised “sensory garden” in the outdoor classroom at Glenvar High School, which has a program for profoundly disabled students, most of whom use wheelchairs.
Until then, most of the plants in the outdoor garden were out of the reach of students who use wheelchairs, she told me. In the raised garden, she installed plants with soft leaves, pungent aromas and striking colors, which the students could touch and smell. She also planted mint, which they can taste.
Before they joined Scouts BSA, both Shannon and Danielle also rose through the ranks of Girl Scouts of the USA to achieve that organization’s highest rank, the Gold Award. They didn’t know each other until they met in Scouts BSA but became fast friends in Troop 51-G.
And they helped each other achieve the Eagle rank.
Shannon accompanied Danielle on Danielle’s final “physical challenge” requirement, a 20-mile hike along the New River Trail. Shannon provided the food they consumed that day.
As with any fledging Eagle Scout, each had to earn 21 Scouting merit badges. Of those, 13 are mandatory and include first aid; citizenship in the community, nation and world; cooking; personal fitness and others.
So Shannon earned her cooking merit badge on the same day Danielle completed her physical challenge. (Shannon opted for swimming as her physical challenge.)
“I liked Scouts a little more because I was getting out more, camping and having in-person experiences and trying new things, rather than attending meetings,” Danielle told me. “I learned a lot more about leadership and outdoor skills in general.”
Shannon said both of them experienced some negative battle-of-the-sexes brushes during a weeklong Scouts BSA summer camp.
The first summer girls were allowed, “it was a lot of troops from out of state that didn’t really like girls at summer camp and made it known,” Shannon said. The behavior amounted to catcalling and micro-aggressions, she added.
“But I think my troop and the leaders really grew a lot closer in that experience, because we stuck together and grew through it,” Shannon said.
At least in Troop 51, the male members have been very welcoming, Steve Davis told me.
“The boys have no problems whatsoever,” he said. They enjoy having girls as members.
It sounds like one more societal glass ceiling has been breached. Brava!
