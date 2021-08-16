CASEY: Mill Mountain Zoo's fainting goats have names

One minor bit of unfinished business this summer concerns a contest the solons of Mill Mountain Zoo launched in the spring to celebrate three of the zoo’s newest critters.

They’re kid goats — more specifically, heritage myotonic goats, which makes them a bit more entertaining than your average goats. Myotonic goat have a recessive gene that causes the muscles in their legs to lock up if they’re startled.

And when that happens, the goats occasionally fall over. That explains why myotonic goats are known colloquially as “fainting goats,” although they don’t actually faint. The unusual quality totally delights human children — who often are called kids, too.

The three zoo kids are the offspring of two mothers, Fu and Star, and all five came to the zoo earlier this year from a Floyd County goat farmer who was retiring. Fu had an unnamed daughter and Star had unnamed boy-girl twins.

They were called A, B and C — but no longer. Thanks to the contest, they have real monikers.

Fu’s mostly black kid daughter is now named “Phantom (of the Opera),” because of the mask-like white blotch on her face.