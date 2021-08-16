CASEY: Mill Mountain Zoo's fainting goats have names

One minor bit of unfinished business this summer concerns a contest the solons of Mill Mountain Zoo launched in the spring to celebrate three of the zoo’s newest critters.
They’re kid goats — more specifically, heritage myotonic goats, which makes them a bit more entertaining than your average goats. Myotonic goat have a recessive gene that causes the muscles in their legs to lock up if they’re startled.
And when that happens, the goats occasionally fall over. That explains why myotonic goats are known colloquially as “fainting goats,” although they don’t actually faint. The unusual quality totally delights human children — who often are called kids, too.
The three zoo kids are the offspring of two mothers, Fu and Star, and all five came to the zoo earlier this year from a Floyd County goat farmer who was retiring. Fu had an unnamed daughter and Star had unnamed boy-girl twins.
They were called A, B and C — but no longer. Thanks to the contest, they have real monikers.
Fu’s mostly black kid daughter is now named “Phantom (of the Opera),” because of the mask-like white blotch on her face.
Star’s more or less evenly black-and-white daughter is now known as “Oreo.” Perhaps that owes to the large white ring around her midsection. And Star’s son, which sports white blotches on his forehead, left front hoof and tummy, is now known as “Polaris.”
In all, 162 different names were suggested in the contest’s first phase, said Jessie Coffman, director of development for the zoo. She’s the one who dreamed up the idea to ask the public to help name the kids.
The zoo received “an influx of emails from your readers after your first column,” Coffman wrote me in an email. “So I’d like to extend a big thank you to your readers.”
Those nominations were only the contest’s first phase, mind you. In the second phase, the zoo’s zookeepers culled through the list of suggestions and narrowed it down to nine names, or three per goat.
The zookeepers “did not see anything other than the [suggested] names and were unaware of submission type or by whom they’d been suggested,” Coffman said. Here are those culled-down choices:
Kid A: Fern, Phantom and Dabby;
Kid B: Astra, Orion and Oreo.
Kid C: Dash, Zane and Polaris.
For the final phase, the zoo held an election on which names to bestow upon each goat.
Votes cost $1 each. And although there were online options, “the bulk of our votes came from Zoo guests,” Coffman told me.
“We accepted submissions in the gift shop and weekends were most successful. I loved reading through the suggestions, especially in kids’ handwriting.”
The contest also featured a “weird coincidence,” Coffman added.
“Phantom” and “Oreo” were suggested by the same person, Coffman said. That was Sydney Dietrich of Blacksburg.
For her winning suggestions, Dietrich received two canvas prints of the goats she’d named, as well as free entry and a redeemable coupon for a goat feeding.
“She was incredibly surprised when I called to let her know that she’d won,” Coffman said.
The person who suggested Polaris’s name wanted to remain anonymous, Coffman said, but it was a woman in California who Coffman said is “one of our most ardent supporters.” She participated in the contest through GoFundMe pages the zoo set up for voting.
Although Coffman told me she started the contest because she wanted “something light and fun” for the summer, an ulterior motive was to raise money for the zoo via the voting.
Unfortunately, that did not raise much. The total was $125, Coffman said.
“We were much more successful in receiving name suggestions than donations,” she said.
Phantom, Oreo and Polaris are each housed in the zoo’s “hoofstock,” a pen with a small attached barn just inside the zoo’s front gate. They are likely the first thing, other than perhaps the gift shop, that visitors lay eyes on when they walk in the gates.
They aren’t the only critters in that pen. Another is a (formerly) wild boar named Helen, who was none too pleased about sharing her digs. Somewhat sadistically, Helen soon learned to raise a ruckus, for the purpose of startling Oreo, Polaris and Phantom.
If you have children or grandchildren, I urge you to take them to the zoo to discover the pleasure of fainting goats. They’ll love that show.
