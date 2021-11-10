CASEY: Mischief-minded columnist suggests naming owls 'Stan' and 'Seymour'

I’m a total sucker for fun events staged by community do-gooders. And that’s one reason the story pitch that crossed my desk Wednesday was difficult to ignore.
It came from the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, a nonprofit that’s located deep in the woods of Cave Spring, where it rescues and treats injured and sick wild critters. The message’s other eye-catching element was a stunning photo of two current patients, a female Eastern screech owl and a male barred owl.
The birds’ injuries, which we’ll get into below, have left them unable to survive in the wild. So the center has decided to keep them as permanent community ambassadors. And as a fundraiser, it’s auctioning off naming rights for the gorgeous birds.
That’s a big deal because the wildlife center raises much of its $300,000 annual budget via donations, and in recent years, it’s been pummeled with bills from lawyers totaling $110,000.
The auction replaces a gala fundraiser, “A Night Owl on the Town,” which the wildlife center planned to host this fall, but canceled because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
It “normally brings a significant amount of money that we rely on for our annual budget,” said Assistant Director Chester Leonard. To help cover the lost revenue, the Roanoke Valley SPCA has stepped up. It offered to host an auction for the wildlife center on the SPCA’s online platform.
“They have gone out of their way to host us,” Leonard added.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the highest bid to name the screech owl was $400. The top bid for the barred owl lagged a bit, at $275.
The first bird was barely a month old and weighed less than 4 ounces when a Good Samaritan found her on the ground in northern Roanoke County, said Sabrina Garvin, the wildlife center’s executive director.
Its veterinarians discovered the bird is blind in one eye. With that handicap, there’s no way she can fend for herself, Garvin said. If the owl was full grown, it might be a different story.
“As a juvenile, she hasn’t learned to hunt properly,” Garvin told me. “She could not survive in the wild.”
The barred owl is male and older. Back in January, he was found on a road in the Belspring area of Pulaski County. He was probably hit by a car while hunting rodents at night, Garvin said.
Initially, he wound up at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, an arm of Virginia Tech. Its veterinarians sent him to the wildlife center, which is at the end of Coleman Road in southwest Roanoke County.
The accident broke the owl’s jaw. And the fracture healed in such a way that the owl can’t chew food unless his beak is regularly trimmed, Garvin said. So he can’t survive on his own either.
The bidder who offers the most money on each bird will get to decide their names after the auction is concluded. And as I pondered potentially appropriate owl names, it was hard to forget a series of lawsuits the wildlife center has been mired in for years.
Those date back to 2018, after the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors granted the center permission to build a a 2,875-square-foot raptor aviary on its grounds. Afterward, a couple of Coleman Road neighbors who objected to that decision sued.
The neighbors are local businessman/politician Stan Seymour, who ran for the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors in 2019 but lost, and Adrian Maver. Seymour owns some local Bojangles chicken franchises.
Records in Roanoke County Circuit Court show that Seymour and/or Maver have filed four lawsuits in three years against the wildlife center, and/or its landlord, a limited liability company that’s owned by Garvin and her husband, Lucky Garvin. The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors was also listed as a defendant in two of those lawsuits.
In Roanoke County Circuit Court, the wildlife center won the first case, and the Virginia Supreme Court refused to hear Seymour’s appeal. The other three cases are ongoing.
In one, from 2019, Seymour and Maver accused the wildlife center of using social media to defame them. The Garvins countersued, alleging conspiracy to shut down their business.
Following a criminal complaint that was brought against Sabrina Garvin for trespassing, the Garvins also sued the neighbors for obstructing the public right of way into the wildlife center property. (The trespassing charge against Garvin was dismissed.)
In the meantime, the court battles have prevented the wildlife center from building the aviary. In 2018, that would have cost $85,000, Sarbrina Garvin said. But the delay has pushed construction estimates to beyond $150,000, she added.
On top of that, wildlife center has spent $110,000 in the past three years on legal fees related to the lawsuits.
All the above background has given me great insights into the best names for those birds. But before we get to those, I called Seymour and asked if he would participate in the auction by the wildlife center.
“You mean, give them money?” he asked. “Why do you think would I do that?”
I replied that if he won the auction, he would control the naming rights. But that failed to persuade him.
“I don’t want to do anything that could hurt their fundraising, other than the lawsuits that are outstanding,” Seymour said.
So here are two sets of recommendations for those birds’ names.
In the first, the little one-eyed Eastern screech owl would be named “Bo” and the barred owl would be named “Jangles.”
In the alternative, the first owl would be “Stan” and the second, “Seymour.”
I’d love to hear from readers as to their preference.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.