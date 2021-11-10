CASEY: Mischief-minded columnist suggests naming owls 'Stan' and 'Seymour'

Following a criminal complaint that was brought against Sabrina Garvin for trespassing, the Garvins also sued the neighbors for obstructing the public right of way into the wildlife center property. (The trespassing charge against Garvin was dismissed.)

In the meantime, the court battles have prevented the wildlife center from building the aviary. In 2018, that would have cost $85,000, Sarbrina Garvin said. But the delay has pushed construction estimates to beyond $150,000, she added.

On top of that, wildlife center has spent $110,000 in the past three years on legal fees related to the lawsuits.

All the above background has given me great insights into the best names for those birds. But before we get to those, I called Seymour and asked if he would participate in the auction by the wildlife center.

“You mean, give them money?” he asked. “Why do you think would I do that?”

I replied that if he won the auction, he would control the naming rights. But that failed to persuade him.

“I don’t want to do anything that could hurt their fundraising, other than the lawsuits that are outstanding,” Seymour said.

So here are two sets of recommendations for those birds’ names.