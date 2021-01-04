CASEY: Missives from readers crack lots of jokes at Trump's expense

Before we jump too deep into the January reader mailbag, allow me first to thank all the readers who responded to the Dec. 31 column about my recent health travails and the kind, gracious and able nurses who cared for me at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

I received scores of caring, supportive and thankful emails about that. One was from a woman who’d also undergone a gastric bypass eight years ago because of a stomach tumor — but hers was cancer, unlike mine, which merely bore that potential.

Beside losing most of her stomach, her treatment included chemotherapy and radiation. That was eight years ago. “Even with a partial gastrectomy, life can return to something that resembles normal — or at least did for me,” she kindly wrote. (She asked me not to use her name.)

Another was from a man in Glasgow who developed sepsis on vacation in Colorado in 2012. He ended up in the hospital for the better part of five months — much of it on full life support. He had to relearn to walk, too — and he did.