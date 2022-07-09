CASEY: Montgomery Co. woman can't cook, but she loves the attention anyway

Russell County, down near the Virginia-Kentucky border, is home to an extraordinary culinary artist, Linda Skeens. In June, at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair, she won 25 of the fair’s 80 different home-cooking contest categories. That news went viral on social media.

Skeens took top honors for cakes, pies, brownies, spaghetti sauce, canned corn, sauerkraut and more. She won best jelly and best jam and best apple butter, too. Some categories she swept entirely, winning blue, red and white ribbons for her cookies, savory breads and candies.

That Linda Skeens is a wife, mother and grandmother in her 60s who doesn’t use social media or own a cellphone. But this column is not about her.

This is about the Linda Skeens in Blacksburg, a laughter-loving former dental assistant who hates to cook and who didn’t learn to drive until she was 20.

She’ll happily tell anyone that “the best thing that ever happened to me” was the day her ex-spouse left her.

To put it mildly, she’s a character.

Unlike the other Linda Skeens, Blacksburg Linda has a Facebook page. And she’s totally grooving on all the attention she’s received, from people around the world, who’ve mistaken her for the kitchen-magician in Russell County.

“I’ve been touched by so many people,” Blacksburg Linda told me Thursday. “It just makes me so happy. It’s just been the time of my life.”

She’s still fielding phone calls from radio deejays and reporters looking for the other Linda. She pinned a disclaimer-post to the top of her Facebook page, notifying readers she’s not the stove-and-oven wizard.

She’s replied to every message and social media comment addressed to her. Those number in the hundreds.

“I AM NOT THE LINDA SKEENS BAKING PHENOM WHO WON ALL OF THE RIBBONS AT THE KENTUCKY VIRGINIA DISTRICT FAIR,” the pinned post reads. “I sure wish I was, because I have been contacted by people from Pennsylvania inviting me to Thanksgiving dinner and offering to pay my way to get there, I’ve heard from a nice guy from Indonesia, and all kinds of WONDERFUL people CONVINCED it is me!! But, alas, I am not the one.”

In some of the social media comments, people wrote things such as, “That’s OK, I think I like you better.”

One guy proposed marriage in a Facebook comment. For kicks, Blacksburg Linda replied, “Yes I will. Your move.” The guy in Pennsylvania who invited her for Thanksgiving offered $200 in travel expenses.

She’s now Facebook friends with the other Linda’s granddaughter, Franki Skeens. And she’s heard from yet another Linda Skeens, in Morehead, Kentucky, who’s far less amused at the mistaken-identity hullabaloo.

“I’m getting so durn tired of getting all these phone calls from radio stations, I’m just going to hang up on the next one,” Morehead Linda told her.

“She’s not getting the joke,” Blacksburg Linda said.

Linda Skeens is 68, joyously single since 1985, retired from an administrative job at the veterinary teaching hospital at Virginia Tech. She lives in a bungalow on 30 acres with five cats she owns and others she occasionally fosters. She rents the place from a landlord who lives in Montana.

In the past 18 months she’s lost 90 pounds, through a diet that involves what sounds like self-hypnosis. Now, she’s down to a trim 125 and she’s feeling better than she has in 30 years, she said. She’s looking forward to her 50th high-school reunion in August.

Blacksburg Linda grew up in Dublin. As a child, she walked to Dublin Elementary, which she started in first grade because, “back then only the rich kids got to go to kindergarten and I wasn’t a rich kid.”

She walked to Dublin High School, and New River Community College, too. Her late father, a supervisor at a textile factory in Newbern, forbade her from ever getting behind the wheel of his beloved Ramblers. That’s why she didn’t learn to drive until she was 20.

At age 19, she robbed the cradle and married a high-school senior. “It was a scandal,” she said gleefully. He was a valedictorian from Christiansburg High. While she worked in dental offices in Virginia and Alabama to support them, he earned a doctorate in veterinary medicine, she said.

Eventually they moved back to Blacksburg, where he got a job at Virginia Tech, and they divorced. Later, she ended up working at the veterinary teaching hospital, she said. She helped initiate a fund there, for people who couldn’t afford treatment for their sick pets, she said.

She was the only girl in a family of four children. One of her brothers, Randy, died tragically at age 38. Randy was developmentally disabled. He was hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk, and lingered in a vegetative state for two years, she said. That year, Dublin named its Christmas parade in his honor.

As a young girl, she helped raise another brother who was 10 years younger. That experience mostly taught her she never wanted to have children, she told me.

She has her mother’s name, Billie Jean, tattooed on her left forearm. On her right, she has “Wildwood Flower,” the title of her late father’s favorite song. Outside the textile mill, Dale Skeens could “could play the guitar like a professional,” she said. “And he sang.” He favored old-timey country-roots music.

The tattoos are great conversation-starters, she told me. When people ask about them, it provides an opening for her to talk about her beloved parents. Billie Jean is still with us, at 89.

“I come from a loooong line of storytellers,” who were raised in the hills of far northwestern North Carolina. That’s her mom’s side of the family, she added.

Her late father was from Russell County. Some armchair genealogists she knows are trying to figure out if she and the other Linda are somehow related.

“Daddy had nine siblings,” she said. “I had all these aunts. They could take a dirt clog and cook it and make you think you were eating a baked potato.”

Blacksburg Linda isn’t totally useless in the kitchen. She can boil water, and sautee squash, onions and curry with a tab of butter in a frying pan. That recipe she discovered during her recent weight-loss odyssey, which she covered on her Facebook page, and for which she’s received great encouragement.

But “baking bread, or baking a cake? Are you kidding me? I’ve never done anything like that in my life,” Blacksburg Linda told me. “I’ve got lots of skills, but cooking is not one of them.”

She can sew like a demon, she said. She learned as a child. Growing up, “I made all of my own clothes,” she told me.

“I could sew you a pair of trousers,” she said. “I could sew you a sport coat.”

I think she would, if I asked.

Blacksburg Linda is also an award-winning artist. She paints landscapes and flowers and animals, and draws portraits, and makes sunflower-dotted pro-Ukraine polymer lapel pins. She’s mailed hundreds of those, gratis, to anyone who requests one — more than 300 in all, she estimated. The other day, she shipped one to a little girl in Norway.

In that package, she also included a cicada lapel pin she painted; some information about the insect; a cat-inspired lapel pin; a Dublin, Virginia, T-shirt; and a personal letter from Dublin Mayor Benny Skeens. He’s Blacksburg Linda’s cousin.

The postage for that package was $64, she said.

We were on the phone Thursday for at least 90 minutes. What you’ve read so far covers less than 25% of that conversation. Suffice it to say, Blacksburg Linda is the happiest-sounding person I’ve spoken to in ages. If she could bottle and sell that joie de vivre, she’d make a mint.

“The authentic Linda Skeens deserves every ribbon she’s won. She deserves all the credit,” Blacksburg Linda said

“But I’ve had the most wonderful time, and met the most incredible people,” she added. “Their comments are HILARIOUS, and they are so sweet.”