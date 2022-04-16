CASEY: Montgomery County needs 'Pray for Common Sense' T-shirts

By now you’ve probably heard about what happened at Blacksburg High School, and how members of its girls lacrosse team have been barred from wearing school-ordered “Pray for Peace” shirts during team warm-ups. The shirts also sported an image of the Ukrainian flag.

Turns out the offensive term in the three-word slogan wasn’t “pray,” as some Montgomery County School Board members initially assumed. Rather, the troublesome term was “peace.”

Apparently, that’s too loaded a concept for a high school in Virginia.

The issue came up a couple weeks ago at a Montgomery County School Board meeting, to the surprise of at least two board members — Chairwoman Sue Kass and Linwood Hudson. My colleague, Yann Ranaivo, wrote a story about it.

“I find it hard to believe that our interpretation of some of the policies would politicize peace, if that’s what we’re doing here,” Hudson said at the meeting.

Kass said she initially thought “Play for Peace” might be an acceptable compromise — until school officials informed the board that “pray” wasn’t the problem — “peace” was.

“I really struggle with how ‘peace’ would be controversial,” Kass said.

To explain it, interim Superintendent Annie Whitaker used a Socratic argument that bore a whiff of moral relativism. (We’ll examine its broader applications below.)

“What is the peace from?” Whitaker asked. “A war. And a war is rooted in what? It’s a political war, from people who have differing views.”

The school officials noted they would never bar such a slogan if a student wore his or her own shirt with that message to class.

But a school ordered-and-paid-for shirt, worn at team practices, was a different question. It could send a message the Montgomery County schools endorse peace. Evidently, that’s unthinkable.

It’s also left a number of people, me included, imagining what other kinds of messages on school-supplied shirts could be permitted or forbidden.

For example, suppose the girls lacrosse team slyly changed the slogan to “Pray for Peas,” which sounds almost the same. Would that be acceptable? Under Whitaker’s logic, perhaps not.

After all, what are peas from? They’re from plants, more specifically vegetables, which are favored by vegetarians. And what’s the opposite of a vegetarian? A carnivore.

A school endorsement of vegetables over meat could easily could set that stage for a never-ending gastronomic clash between flesh-eaters and salad-munchers.

This is why “Pray for Peas” should never appear on school-supplied garments. It could turn the Blacksburg High School cafeteria into a war zone of people with differing culinary views.

Another possibility is the team could order new shirts with the slogan “Pray for Piece.”

Considering that message is nonsensical, it should be totally inoffensive in a school setting, right?

Wrong.

What if snickering students read the phrase with an added implied article — as in “Pray for [a] Piece.” We know from American slang that that refers to either sexual activity or a handgun. Quite legitimately, school officials should never endorse either.

Some people have wondered if the girls lacrosse team should have aimed for a less offensive slogan, such as “Pray for Education.” But isn’t that a sticky wicket, too?

Education, we know, comes from knowledge. Its flip side is ignorance. And despite the best efforts of its school system, there’s still a deep well of that in Montgomery County. We know because occasionally it emerges as not-quite elegant sophistry at Montgomery County School Board meetings.

Also, school administrators must be very careful to avoid even inferred biases towards education, because that could unintentionally malign the uneducated.

Under Whitaker’s reasoning, it’s not even clear that school-supplied “Pray for Love” T-shirts would be allowed in Blacksburg High.

After all, what is love? One definition is, the opposite of hate. From that perspective, “Pray for Love” might be seen as a sneaky message against the philosophical underpinnings of the pro-hate community.

Don’t they have the right not to be demeaned by pro-love slogans in public schools?

By now, I hope you understand this important issue, and how unintentional institutional biases displayed on a high school lacrosse team’s warm-up shirts pose a threat to our society.

Especially with the reckless use of irresponsible terms like “peace” and “love.”

By the way, today’s the perfect day to ruminate some more on those words.

Happy Easter!

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog .

