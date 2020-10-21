CASEY: More license-renewal woes at the DMV?

When he told the story to a friend, her heard a similar tale of frustration.

So what gives? I posed some question to Jessica Cowardin, a DMV spokeswoman. In her answers, you you may find some information that proves useful.

What happens when people cannot get a mandatory license renewal appointment before their license expires?

“Customers may renew their driver’s license as early as one year prior to the expiration date on their license,” Coward replied in an email. “Many customers may also renew driver’s licenses online and through the mail.”

If you understand the DMV’s license-renewal system, you may be aware that under most circumstances, a driver typically had to renew in person at least once every eight years.

That has recently changed, Cowardin said. The DMV now offers most current eight-year license holders an option to obtain a new two-year driver’s license or ID card via mail or online, she said.

“This will suspend the requirement for those customers to visit a DMV customer service center until it is time for their next renewal,” Cowardin said. When drivers take advantage of that, it opens up the availability of appoints for others.