CASEY: More license-renewal woes at the DMV?

In early June, this column looked into issues some Virginia drivers were having with the Department of Motor Vehicles. That was relatively early during this COVID-19 mess. And the agency experienced some understandable hiccups in trying to balance its mission to serve the public with efforts to help prevent spread of the novel coronavirus.
Since then, the DMV has operated only by appointment for services that require in-person visits to one of its offices. If you recall, all DMV offices were shuttered from mid-March through May 18. And after they began reopening, more few Virginia drivers had trouble arranging appointments before their licenses’ expiration dates.
The DMV extended those expirations for a period of time while it and the rest of us got used to new pandemic realities and procedures. I hadn’t heard much customer frustration recently — until I spoke to Mack Welford of Salem this week.
His wife’s license expires in mid-December, and Alice Welford can renew it only via an in-person visit. Trouble is, until recently the Welfords have had great difficulty arranging one at the DMV branch in Roanoke County.
“There were [no appointments] in October, none in November, and the earliest in December was Dec. 28,” Mack Welford told me. And that wouldn’t work because Alice’s license expires Dec. 19.
When he told the story to a friend, her heard a similar tale of frustration.
So what gives? I posed some question to Jessica Cowardin, a DMV spokeswoman. In her answers, you you may find some information that proves useful.
What happens when people cannot get a mandatory license renewal appointment before their license expires?
“Customers may renew their driver’s license as early as one year prior to the expiration date on their license,” Coward replied in an email. “Many customers may also renew driver’s licenses online and through the mail.”
If you understand the DMV’s license-renewal system, you may be aware that under most circumstances, a driver typically had to renew in person at least once every eight years.
That has recently changed, Cowardin said. The DMV now offers most current eight-year license holders an option to obtain a new two-year driver’s license or ID card via mail or online, she said.
“This will suspend the requirement for those customers to visit a DMV customer service center until it is time for their next renewal,” Cowardin said. When drivers take advantage of that, it opens up the availability of appoints for others.
“If a customer’s license is expired for less than one year and they have previously presented to DMV proof of legal presence, such as a birth certificate or U.S. Passport, they may qualify for the two-year renewal option,” Cowardin said.
However, those two-year online or mail renewals don’t apply to everybody, she added.
For example, it doesn’t apply to drivers who hold a school-bus endorsement, or to drivers who hold five-year credentials, or to drivers who’s have a limited-duration license issued for one year or a period of authorized stay in the U.S., such as students from foreign countries.
And it doesn’t apply to drivers who are 75 or older, Cowardin said. That’s the category Alice Welford falls in. If there’s any good news for Alice, it’s that “there is no monetary penalty for renewing a driver’s license after the expiration date,” Cowardin added.
What about further extensions?
“In response to the COVID crisis and DMV field office closures, Governor [Ralph] Northam extended the validity of all non-commercial driver’s licenses, IDs, and vehicle registrations expiring in March through July by up to 180 days, not to exceed Oct. 31,” Cowardin said.
“He has since extended the validity of non-commercial licenses and IDs expiring in August through October for an additional 60 days, and licenses expiring between Nov. 1 and Nov. 29 are extended until Nov. 30.
But that doesn’t do Alice any good either, seeing that her license expires Dec. 19.
Why does it so often seem like all the appointment at the DMV are taken on any given day?
“A maximum three months of appointment slots are available at any time on the calendar,” Coward replied. “Each day, a new day of appointments is added to the end of the available 90-day period. New appointment slots are posted multiple times every hour. Cancellations can also create earlier availability in the calendar.”
“We encourage customers to check back regularly for updated availability and newly opened locations; and to cancel appointments when not needed to free up time for other customers who must visit DMV in person.”
That’s what I suggested Welford do. And I also told him he should shop around for appointments at different offices.
When Welford did, he found the earliest appoint in Bedford was Jan. 4; Christiansburg was Jan. 2; Galax was Jan. 15. and Charlottesville offered none through April.
“Try Rocky Mount,” I told Welford.
Bingo! He was able to get Alice an appointment Oct. 29. Whew!
So that’s the advice I have for you if you’re able if you’re in a similar license-renewal jam. Shop around — and don’t forget the DMV in Rocky Mount.
Hopefully, your in-person renewals will go more smoothly.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
