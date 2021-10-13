CASEY: More on absentee ballots, the fate of Petunia the pig and legal weed

We have some catching up to do regarding few recent columns. The first was about new Virginia voting laws for 2021 and it appeared Sept. 14.The second concerns the fate of Petunia the pet pot-bellied pig, whose misadventures and capture caused great excitement along normally sedate Dawnwood Road in southwest Roanoke County. That happened later in the month.
Jean Holzinger, president of the League of Women Voters of the Roanoke Valley, wrote me about the voting column. In it, I noted a recent voting law change that allows absentee voters to omit a witness signature on mail-in ballots during a declared health emergency.
The column also expressed uncertainty about whether a state of health emergency currently existed. Holzinger shed some light to that question.
“Virginia is not currently under a state of health emergency, which means absentee voters DO need a witness signature,” Holzinger wrote in an email. “Absentee ballots without a witness signature will have to be ‘cured,’ which as I’m sure you know means that the registrar would need to contact the voter to allow him or her to fix the problem. It could lead to the ballot being discarded if contact can’t be made.”
Got that everybody? Virginia’s not in a state of health emergency. Which means you risk your vote not counting if your mail-in ballot lacks a witness’s John Hancock. So make sure you get one if you vote by mail.
Thank you, Ms. Holzinger, for the clarification. We should all thank the League of Women Voters, which dates to 1920, for its century-long efforts to disseminate factual, nonpartisan voter registration and election information around America.
It’s difficult to transition from absentee voting to the saga of Petunia the pet pig, who was found Sept. 27 on Dawnwood Road, in the Poage’s Farm area of Roanoke County. So I won’t try too hard.
Petunia was spotted ambling along the dead-end, mountainous street not far from where it crosses over the Blue Ridge Parkway. Only a handful of homes are up there, which means Dawnwood is normally pretty boaring, ho ho. But it wasn’t that day.
With a rope, she was corralled into a neighbor’s vacant dog kennel through the combined efforts of David Lipps, his wife Carroll and their neighbor, Jennie Hazlegrove. Petunia’s capture also attracted the attention of other neighbors, one of whom tipped me.
After they got the pig into the dog kennel, a Roanoke County animal control officer arrived and took her to the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection (RCACP) in Roanoke.
As soon as its staff determined her gender, they named her perfectly, after the cartoon porker from Looney Tunes. And they put Petunia on a “stray hold” that has since expired. She has not been reunited with her owner.
On Monday RCACP’s interim executive director, Mike Warner, wrote: “Petunia is off of stray hold and is still housed at RCACP. We are currently working with an adopter that has submitted an application. I will keep you posted.”
By Wednesday, the putative pig adopter apparently had had some second thoughts.
“Our adopter decided not to adopt. One of our rescue partners is making room for Petunia sometime next week. I will keep you posted next week. Petunia is enjoying her stay with us,” Warner reported.
Bedford resident Jacqueline Hull, a retired teacher, wanted to get in her 2 cents about the Sept. 28 column. That was about a F—- BIDEN flag, flying from a pickup truck, spotted by another retired teacher, Jami Poff of Roanoke County.
The blanks correspond to a word that in certain contexts implies “LOVE,” but which remains unprintable in a family newspaper. The pickup-driving flag waver Poff spotted apparently intended another connotation.
“I’m with Jami’s getting the hackles up on the back of her neck about this,” Hull wrote. “Stupid is as stupid does.”
“I’ve come to the conclusion that I can turn my eyes the other way when I drive by what I consider a stupid, offensive sign on Peaks Street here in Bedford. I’m not sure if I’m brave enough to stop and inquire about the sign. I am curious what their explanation would be.
“I would definitely have to hope that they would engage in a civil conversation,” Hull added. “But, I have my doubts. And at 80 years of age maybe I’ll just pass. I’ve learned that some can be really stupid jerks.”
Stephen Hatchett of Roanoke wrote that he spied a similar flag hanging on a shed off Timberview Road in Roanoke County. That’s the southern ingress to the marvelous Carvins Cove recreation area. No small number of mountain bikers park their cars along Timberview, within eyeshot of that shed.
Hatchette kindly sent me a picture of the banner in question. Even with the “K” partially obscured by some trees. It’s still unprintable.
“Classy, huh?” Hatchett wrote. “Just no accounting for taste and no consideration for others nor children’s eyes. Such is the world we now live in ... sad. Sigh ...”
Finally, I heard from a grandmother who we shall call “Granny” because she’s shy about her grandchildren learning she partakes of the evil weed. They read the newspaper, too, she added, requesting I not use her name.
Granny responded to the Sept. 23 column about medical marijuana license applications, in which I beefed that that Virginia Board of Pharmacy asks applicants to wait 30 business days for their paperwork to be evaluated and approved. That works out to about six calendar weeks.
And then, the board advises applicants to wait 21 more business days for the license to arrive via the U.S. Postal Service. That can delay legal weed seekers’ cards by another calendar month. Patients can’t shop for medical weed until they get one.
I got my license in the mail before those 21 business days were up, and used it to go shopping. But a pal in Blacksburg who applied long before me didn’t get his card until this week. Granny was in the same boat as him.
“It’s now day 28 of the ‘up to 21 business days’ for me,” Granny wrote. “I’ve tried in good faith to be patient. That patience is now running on fumes … In the meantime, know anybody with seeds or who’s willing to barter?”
I referred her to Jonathan Zinski, a hemp grower south of Lynchburg who’s angling to become Virginia’s “Johnny Appleseed of weed.”
Early in July, when state law changed to allow people to grow their own 10-foot-tall pot plants in their back gardens, Zinski marked the occasion by giving away seeds to joyous patrons at a Bedford microbrewery.
Anyone can reach Zinski via his website, RezinBotanicals.com
Zinski tells me he’s hatching plans for another marijuana-seed giveaway in November. It’ll be the biggest one yet, he promised. And when he’s ready to share more details, you know who will be happy to report them.
Thanks, readers, for all the great emails, letters, comments and phone calls. Please keep those coming!
