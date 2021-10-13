CASEY: More on absentee ballots, the fate of Petunia the pig and legal weed

“I’m with Jami’s getting the hackles up on the back of her neck about this,” Hull wrote. “Stupid is as stupid does.”

“I’ve come to the conclusion that I can turn my eyes the other way when I drive by what I consider a stupid, offensive sign on Peaks Street here in Bedford. I’m not sure if I’m brave enough to stop and inquire about the sign. I am curious what their explanation would be.

“I would definitely have to hope that they would engage in a civil conversation,” Hull added. “But, I have my doubts. And at 80 years of age maybe I’ll just pass. I’ve learned that some can be really stupid jerks.”

Stephen Hatchett of Roanoke wrote that he spied a similar flag hanging on a shed off Timberview Road in Roanoke County. That’s the southern ingress to the marvelous Carvins Cove recreation area. No small number of mountain bikers park their cars along Timberview, within eyeshot of that shed.

Hatchette kindly sent me a picture of the banner in question. Even with the “K” partially obscured by some trees. It’s still unprintable.

“Classy, huh?” Hatchett wrote. “Just no accounting for taste and no consideration for others nor children’s eyes. Such is the world we now live in ... sad. Sigh ...”