CASEY: More on the deleted sex questions from Roanoke County student surveys

One of the unfortunate facts of life is that government officials are not always 100% honest, forthright and accurate. On a national scale, we saw a glaring example of that last week.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy emphatically denied a New York Times report that McCarthy had told his GOP colleagues that he would ask then-President Donald Trump to resign following Trump’s actions in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Following McCarthy’s denials, the New York Times released a recording of that conference call. McCarthy definitely said he would urge Trump to resign before his term was up that Jan. 21. As a result, his credibility took a major hit.

Something similar happened more recently on a local scale right here in the Roanoke Valley, with Roanoke County schools. My colleague, Sam Wall, published a detailed story about it Saturday that’s worth exploring.

It was about a questionnaire Roanoke County (and most area school systems) take every other year, the Youth Risk Behavior Survey. By law, those surveys are anonymous. They help school systems spot trends of potentially risky behavior among students, and address them early.

This year, Roanoke County schools deleted five questions about about sex from surveys that queried seventh and eighth graders.

The questions were whether a student had engaged in sexual intercourse, at what age, with how many partners, was a condom used and whether drugs or alcohol involved. Those questions were on prior surveys taken for the past 20 years.

Wall asked the school system why they’d been deleted. The schools’ longtime spokesman, Chuck Lionberger, ducked that question. He replied in a March 16 email that a survey committee within the school system had made the decision.

“The survey committee determines the questions for the survey each time we do the YRBS [the survey] and some questions are added or removed based on relevance and/or age appropriateness,” Lionberger replied in the March 16 email.

When Wall phoned Lionberger and again asked why the questions were deleted, Lionberger ducked it again. And then he said he wouldn’t answer any more questions as to why.

Wall next asked for Roanoke County schools documents under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. He sought emails from school board members and school officials that mentioned the survey.

In April, the school system released 41 emails, charging The Roanoke Times $191.40 for search and copying, as FOIA allows.

Guess what? Those emails greatly call into question Lionberger’s March 16 statement that the survey committee made the decision to ax the sex questions.

For example, consider a Feb. 5 email to school board members from Roanoke County schools Superintendent Kenneth Nicely.

In that, Nicely wrote, “At my direction, the RCPS version of the 7th and 8th grade [Youth Risk Behavior Survey] eliminated all questions about sexual activity this year. Such questions are allowed by state law above grade 6, but we decided not to include them this year in grades 7-8 either.”

The surveys were originally scheduled for Feb. 8-10, according to notifications the school system sent parents via email. Those noted that parents are allowed to opt out their students from the survey. Parents of about 200 students (out of 7,000) wanted their children to skip it.

The surveys were delayed after a Feb. 4 request from school board member Brent Hudson. He sent an email to Nicely indicating Hudson had received complaints about some of the survey questions from parents, and that he had discussed the matter with school board members Tim Greenway and Cheryl Facciani.

Facciani later wrote Nicely that she would approve of the survey “if the sexual questions have been removed and barring any other serious issues.”

It appears clear from the 41 emails that school board members asked the survey be delayed for further review because they had questions about it. And that Nicely ordered the sex questions deleted, and that the survey was given in late March without those questions.

Which brings us back to Lionberger’s March 16 statement, that a school system survey committee had deleted the questions.

Monday morning, I sent him an email: “Can you explain to me why your March 16 statement seems to directly contradict the disclosures in those FOIA’d emails?”

Here was his response:

“You bring up a good question and it’s one of process. I asked for more specific details about this process — the superintendent made the request to modify the middle school survey. That was communicated to Dr. [Shawn] Hughes, who is on the survey committee. The survey was then modified accordingly.”

Keep in mind, all of that occurred well before Lionberger’s March 16 email that claimed the survey committee decided to remove the questions.

At least now, Lionberger’s acknowledging that the board and the superintendent played a key role in those questions being deleted.

None of the above necessarily proves Lionberger was intentionally deceptive the first time he answered that question. It’s possible he was blissfully unaware on March 16 that Nicely had ordered those questions pulled by Feb. 6.

It’s also possible that on March 16, Lionberger had neither the time nor inclination to get the facts. So he issued a non-answer that suggested the deletions were merely a routine action by the survey committee.

Either way, we can consider his Monday acknowledgement a victory for the facts and the truth and greater transparency about the inner workings of a publicly elected board.

Because I was able to get an answer, I decided to press my luck and pose the question from Wall that Lionberger had ducked repeatedly: Why?

Why did Nicely order deletion of the anonymous sex questions that seventh and eighth graders in Roanoke County had been answering since 2002? Lionberger responded late Monday after he talked with Nicely.

Here was the answer:

“First, state law prohibits asking sex oriented questions on the sixth grade survey. What we know about young middle school aged adolescents is they mature at different rates so asking a 7th or even an 8th grader to check the box on a subject that’s deeply personal does not seem developmentally responsive.”

He noted that the sex questions were asked of high schoolers. “This is the age level when many students start to become sexually active,” Lionberger wrote.

But FYI, they know that because of these risky behavior surveys. And that suggests if trends change and middle school kids begin having more frequent sex, Roanoke County schools will be unaware, because those questions are no longer being asked of the younger students.

Does that seem like the best strategy moving forward?

Or does it seem like sticking your head in the sand, because you’d rather not know the answers?

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.