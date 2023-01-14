CASEY: More on the still-mysterious U.S. Marine photo found in a burial flag

If you recall last Sunday’s column, it ended on a note of mystery with some key but unanswered questions.

The central one is, who’s the U.S. Marine depicted in a photo that fell out of a folded military burial flag in northern California one day in 2022?

And, was he connected to a home on Hartsook Boulevard in Roanoke’s Garden City neighborhood, where the flag had been purchased at a 2021 yard sale?

Also, where is Patricia Wheeler, the occupant of that Garden City home at the time of the yard sale? She later moved out of that house. A background report on her failed to turn up any working phone number.

I’m pleased to report we’ve answered the second two questions, though the first and central question remains a puzzle. To grasp those, here’s just a bit a background as to how we got here:

The finder of the photo was Mike Carling, an employment counselor in Marysville, California, who back in the 1980s taught industrial arts at Salem High School. He has lived in California for more than 30 years. But occasionally, Carling and his wife, Mary, get back East for visits.

One of those was in April 2021. And during that visit, Mary went to a yard sale on Hartsook Boulevard with two girlfriends. One of them bought a large dog-carrier there for $5.

Mary spent $5 or $10 on the folded flag, said Carling, who collects military memorabilia. Months later, she gave it to Carling as a gift. About a year passed before he unfolded the flag sometime in 2022.

That’s when Carling found the photo. Also wrapped into the flag were two spent ammunition cartridges consistent with rounds that would be fired during military burial honors. The casings (but not the photo) were in a plastic baggie.

Carling struck out with five letters he sent to nearby addresses in Garden City seeking clues as to the Marine’s identity. A friend here in the valley suggested Carling contact me.

And since the column’s publication, I’ve been deluged with reader suggestions and tips. A bunch were from armchair genealogists who speculated the Marine was a blood relation of Wheeler’s, or a relative by marriage. (She’s had a few husbands.)

Another person who contacted me was Patricia Wheeler, who’s still alive and kicking right here in the Roanoke Valley. Wheeler, 75, did not recognize the Marine in the photo. And neither did many relatives she contacted to pose the same question.

Wheeler also offered two equally possible scenarios about how she came into possession of that flag.

The first was, she bought it at a yard sale in the Cave Spring area, years ago. Wheeler said she used to go to a lot of those. She can recall purchasing a flag and some other items at a sale, but she can’t recall the address or when the sale occurred.

The second possibility is a neighbor in Garden City dropped off the flag at the yard sale that Mary Carling attended. Wheeler has a specific recollection of holding a yard sale at which a neighbor gave her some unwanted items to sell, one of which was a folded flag.

But Wheeler can’t recall if that happened during the April 2021 yard sale, or another yard sale she conducted over the years. She’s had a bunch of them.

So the Marine remains unidentified. All we know from Wheeler is he isn’t related to her, but he might be related to someone who lives in Garden City — or in the Cave Spring area of southwest Roanoke County.

I also got a promising lead as the Marine’s possible identity — but it’s not at all a sure thing.

It came from David Lipps, who lives in the Poage’s Farm area of Roanoke County. Lipps called me early this week and said the photo in the newspaper was definitely his cousin, a guy named Henry Otto Feuer.

Feuer, who went by Otto, was a career Marine and bona fide war hero who served 23 years, retiring as chief warrant officer 2. Feuer was a machine-gun instructor and heavy-equipment mechanic who served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.

In Korea, Lipps said, Feuer fought in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, perhaps the conflict’s fiercest. Lipps said Feuer was part of a rescue operation after 120,000 Chinese soldiers surrounded 30,000 United Nations-led troops at the reservoir in North Korea. That battle raged for 17 days in subfreezing weather.

By the time Feuer served in Vietnam, he worked as a heavy-equipment mechanic. Lipps said Feuer earned two Purple Hearts from his service there, as well as other commendations.

After Feuer retired, he went to work with a couple of different construction equipment companies here in the Roanoke Valley. Feuer and his wife, Jeanette (who died in March 2022 at 92) raised a family in the Cave Spring area. Otto Feuer died in 1996 with military honors and is buried at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

The story’s even richer when you learn about Otto father, Hugo Feuer. Hugo, born in 1900, was a native of Austria. According to his family, Hugo fought against the United States in World War I and emigrated here afterward.

Then he joined the U.S. Marines during World War II and fought on the side of the Allies, which is pretty darn extraordinary. There can’t be too many former soldiers with that kind of background. Hugo died in 1965, and he was buried with military honors, too.

Here in the valley, Hugo worked as a circus strongman, as a bouncer (at The Coffee Pot on Brambleton), and later he managed Southern Pawn, a long-gone store that used to be between Campbell and Salem avenues downtown.

Lipps said the photo this newspaper published last Sunday was a dead ringer for Otto. Initially, Jana Feuer, Otto’s daughter, initially agreed. But after she looked at an identical but clearer image of that photo online, she decided it’s not Otto.

These days, Jana Feuer lives in the Cave Spring home her mom owned until her death earlier this year. Jana said she still has her father’s burial flag, which is encased in a wooden box with three casings fired in salute at the cemetery, but it does not include a photo-portrait of Otto.

Her brother, who lives in Bonsack, also strongly disputes that the photo is of their dad, she told me.

After Lipps took a second look at the online photo, he said it is “unquestionably similar and possibly looks like [Otto] but it’s equally possible it’s not.”

Another possibility is that Patricia Wheeler somehow purchased Hugo’s burial flag at a yard sale, and ended up selling it to Mary Carling, and that the photo is of Hugo.

But that seems unlikely because the photo looks like a snapshot from the 1960s or 1970s. And Hugo was 65 at the time he died in 1965. The Marine in the photo appears far younger.

Jana Feuer also said that at one time, her dad had another Marine’s burial flag, because the guy had no family present to accept the flag at the time of the Marine’s funeral.

Maybe Carling ended up with that flag? She’s not sure.

So that’s where we are on the hunt for the identity of the U.S. Marine, whose portrait-snapshot was found in a burial flag in California.

Mike Carling says he’s willing to return the items to the family of the guy in the snapshot, if they want them. And Carling’s hoping you readers might have some more ideas as to the guy’s identity.

If you do, email them to me at dan.casey@roanoke.com.