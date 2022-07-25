CASEY: More readers share their memories of S&H Green Stamps

If you thought Fran Delaney of Christiansburg got the last word on S&H Green Stamps in The Roanoke Times, you thought wrong.

Delaney’s account earlier this month of how her entrepreneurial dad finagled trading stamps from gas stations for her family’s benefit stirred a lot of memories from other readers. (Her dad owned a trucking company that bought a lot of fuel.)

I even heard from the CEO of S&H Green Stamps Inc. Turns out the brand was recently resurrected, sans the stamps. Now consumers can amass S&H Green Stamps points through participating retailers that can be exchanged online for consumer goods. More about that is down below.

First let’s consider the memories.

The first comes from James C. Klagge, a philosophy professor at Virginia Tech. It originates with his wife, Kathy Carpenter, who grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. Her mom, Carol, was active in the Presbyterian Church there.

“They heard from a woman at the Lothair Community Center in Hazard, Kentucky, that they were in great need of a van, because their current one was on its last legs. Carol thought about how she could help. She was a collector of S&H stamps and knew the catalog included a van, so she determined to get one for them with stamps. This was in the late 1960s.

“She gave a talk to the Louisville Presbytery at one of its meetings on behalf of the Presbyterian Women, and they agreed to encourage members to contribute stamps and deliver them to the church,” Klagge wrote.

“My wife Kathy remembers many times when family and friends would gather in the family room to paste stamps into books until they finally had enough, which filled a whole closet! A woman from the community center came to Louisville to receive the van, and drove it off — and it served them well for many years.

“Carol said it was an ‘amazing’ experience to see that all come together, and it was a ‘win-win’ for all involved.”

Vehicles were probably one of the more unusual items people purchased through the customer-loyalty program. And something similar occurred much closer to home. Roanoke’s Rescue Mission once collected stamps and traded them for a station wagon.

Joy Sylvester Johnson’s parents founded the Rescue Mission, and she grew up in it. The car the mission procured via S&H Green Stamps was a 1964 Chevy Nova station wagon.

“The stamp project was accomplished by the Ladies Auxiliary — a group of women who met monthly from all the churches. Each church had one or two representatives.” Sylvester Johnson recalled.

“The key was to get enough people to do a small part of what would become a big project. The mission survived on many small donations the entire time I was there. It was also known for its ingenuity in getting people to ‘see’ what could be.

“We had a room where we stored the books of stamps as they were turned in,” Sylvester Johnson recalled. “On the day the car came there was a picture in the paper of a sheet cake made to look like an S&H green stamp.

“I always liked the picture because it was representative of the way the Mission did things,” she added. “The key was to get enough people to do a small part of what would become a big project. The mission survived on many small donations the entire time I was there. It was also known for its ingenuity in getting people to ‘see’ what could be.”

It’s unclear how long the mission owned the car. It was gone by 1986, she recalled. But the photo of the 1964 Chevy Nova station wagon still hangs on the wall at the Rescue Mission. Kevin Berry of the Rescue Mission texted me a picture of it.

Virgil Cook, a retired English professor at Virginia Tech, noted that the S&H Green Stamps craze was alive and well in the 1950s.

“My mother was not so ambitious as the Franklin family, but she redeemed many books of stamps,” he wrote. “The old Mick or Mack stores offered double stamps on Tuesdays, so my dad — my mother didn’t drive — always shopped on Tuesdays.”

Cook personally scored the most unusual S&H Green Stamps trade I’ve heard of, although undoubtedly there are others. It occurred sometime during his undergraduate days in college, 1955-59.

“My brother and I went to a Virginia Tech-UVa football game, using Green stamps to buy two tickets. Our experience enforced the stereotype of Virginia students. Our seats were in the middle of the UVa section. Consequently my brother and I spent a lot of time passing money to the aisle and passing chasers back to the buyers. Ah! Those were the days, eh?”

Reader Mary Sheridan recalls S&H Green Stamps for another reason: They’re what she and her husband received as wedding gifts.

“When we married in 1958 in Nacogdoches, Texas, we were going to Atlanta for Mike to start graduate school. That’s a long way to carry traditional wedding presents, so we got a lot of S&H green stamps, with which we furnished a one-room apartment which had Murphy bed, metal furniture, two-burner stove, and phone in the hall that served a whole floor of married students,” she wrote.

Joel Lytton of Roanoke had a kind of similar tale.

“My wife and I got married in 1968 and one of our first redemptions was for a Samsonite card table and four chairs. We lived in Roanoke at the time and I think the store was located on Franklin Road. That table and chairs served us well and followed us on moves to Johnson City, Tennessee, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and back to Roanoke in 1980. Within the past three years we gave it to a friend for him to use at a flea market.”

Lytton grew up in Montgomery County, near the Radford city limits. His brother had a summer job at a gas station owned by Sid Williamson — it was one of the stations from which Fran Delaney’s dad, Garnett Allen Franklin, purchased fuel for his company trucks, and scored trading stamps for his family.

Lytton said he was also on the Montgomery County school bus that one of Franklin’s trucks hit. (Franklin had to close the trucking company afterward, because he was unable to buy insurance on his vehicles.)

“The bus was stopped to pick up kids when the truck ran into the rear. No one was seriously injured. Several children were taken to the hospital including my brother, but I didn’t feel the need to go. Sore necks caused by whiplash were the most common injury.”

Fran Delaney was greatly relieved to learn that nobody was seriously injured in that crash.

Fred Umberger’s mom got a hat rack with S&H Green Stamps to hold the baseball caps he amassed playing Little League as a boy. She also got a bathroom scale, which Umberger now owns — and it still works, he said.

“I got married in 1969 and moved to North Carolina,” Umberger wrote. “I wanted a bike and she still had stamps which she had not been using much any more. She gave them to me and we went to the stamp store and paid for what we expected to be a fairly commonplace bike. When we took it out of the box it was a nice 10-speed Huffy which I used for years.”

Emily Hurst of Roanoke recently lost her second cousin, Jean Cassell of Wytheville.

“She died recently at age 90 and we are in the process of cleaning out her house. I found a pair of Jason Commander Binoculars. She had written in ink on the front of the box:

“Jean’s — bought with Green Stamps 1965 Roanoke.”

Carl Norloff, the CEO of the recently resurrected S&H Green Stamps, said he’s heard a million stories like those above.

They’re not too surprising, given that the Sperry & Hutchinson Co. loyalty rewards program counted 90,000 participating merchants at its zenith, and 30 million households who collected them, Norloff said.

“Wanted you to know that we acquired the S&H brand and are bringing S&H Green Stamps back with a modern twist,” Norloff wrote, “We just launched and are working to spread across the U.S. We are excited to bring back an iconic brand that meant so much to so many.”

He added: “In fact, 73% of people over 50 remember S&H. That demographic represents almost 29 million boomers out there. My hope is that we can leverage those passionate supporters to spread the word to small businesses and nonprofits and help us scale super fast. Our goal over the next 12 months is to onboard 2,000 merchants and 200k consumers.

Of course, the resurrected S&H Green Stamps has a website, greenstampsforgood.com, and you can find out more about their 21st century green stamps program there.

I wish them luck!