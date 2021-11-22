CASEY: Movie shot in Roanoke premieres on cable Saturday night

“We’re still auditioning,” Vox said. “We’re having callbacks this afternoon.” It’s not impossible, he added, that some of the same cast from “Dirty Little Deeds” will wind up in “Revenge.” But that may not be its final title.

Vox, who told me in May that he was 40, was an infant when his father and mother adopted him and brought their newborn to the Roanoke Valley. He attended Penn Forest Elementary and Cave Spring Middle schools before the family moved to Atlanta, where he graduated high school. After his parents split up, he said, his mother moved back to Roanoke.

He earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Georgia, then an MBA, followed by a law degree from Pepperdine University. Because he hated working in law, he’s been working in movies ever since.

That career first brought him back to the Star City a little more than four years ago, when he was producing a movie for cable-TV’s SciFi Channel. At that time, his mother was living here and suffering from terminal cancer. Vox moved the shooting location to Roanoke, so he could spend time with her as he worked.