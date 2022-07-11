CASEY: My marijuana crop is thriving, and David Bowers is happy

We have good news and bad news in the monthly update regarding my adventures in backyard marijuana farming. Let’s start with the happier stuff.

Recall when five of my six seedlings stood well less than a foot tall? That was barely a month ago. Now they’re far bigger. A new aroma has overtaken my south-facing deck — and it’s not hamburgers and hot dogs.

The babies started in pint-sized terra cotta pots, which are less than ideal for growing pot. About a month in, I transplanted them into 2-gallon grow bags. At that time they were 6 to 8 inches tall.

Now all the plants top 3 feet in height. The biggest one is a bushy monster that’s closing in on a yard wide, too.

I started with six “normal” seeds, which will yield male or female plants. They were named after area politicians, to make the home-grow more fun and interesting. Only one seed, named after former Roanoke mayor David Bowers, proved to be a dud.

So I threw a “feminized” seed (guaranteed to grow a female plant) into the Bowers pot and guess what? It sprouted!

Nobody appears more excited about that than the former two-time mayor and councilman himself.

“It seemed like a metaphor of my up-and-down roller coaster life: I recede, then reseed, then succeed!” Bowers wrote in an email. “I sure hope that plant flourishes!”

Me too, because that would prove once and for all that Bowers is good for something. By the way, he’s also running again for a city council seat in November, as an independent.

His plant is from a strain named Blayloc, marketed by the Hoku Seed Co. Another feminized seed from the same batch also sprouted into yet another plant, which I named after Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell.

That takes us to seven seedlings in all. The others are named for Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt; Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, a Democrat, state Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke; Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and state Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt.

Also, I have a heretofore unmentioned eighth plant, a female grown from a cutting that I picked up at a Glenvar cannabis festival in May. She’s the big one in my crop so far.

As a few readers have mentioned, eight marijuana plants is double the number allowed by Virginia’s home-cultivation law. The statute limits the crop to four plants per household.

With the help of Herbology columnist Nick Clifton, I’ve tentatively identified the males and the females among the five plants that sprouted from normal seeds. Two — the Ben Cline and Sam Rasoul plants, appear to be males.

How can you tell? At some point in a cannabis plant’s adolescence, it begins growing tiny green balls at the junction of the main stem and the branches. If those tiny green balls sprout fine hairs, the plants are likely female. The hairs signify future flowers, Clifton told me.

If the little green balls have no hairs, the plants are likely male and the green balls will become future pollen sacs. And if you let those grow too long, they’ll fertilize female plants, which home-growers definitely want to avoid.

So I destroyed the Ben Cline and Sam Rasoul plants. As you read this, they’re headed to the Smith Gap landfill. What a shame. I was looking forward to smoking each.

That left me with six females. One’s the aforementioned unnamed cutting; the others are David Bowers, Bob Good, Morgan Griffith, Chris Head and Sherman Lea.

I’m keeping my eye on the latter, because Sherman is exhibiting sex characteristics of both genders. (Clifton advised he could be a hermaphrodite. Those are relatively rare, but just as potentially ruinous as a male.)

To stay within the law, I gave away three of the female plants to trusted friends who shall remain nameless.

That leaves me with three females, unless Sherman Lea proves to be a male or a herm. In that case, I’ll have two.

Morgan Griffith is flourishing in a backyard in Raleigh Court owned by a friend we shall call X. He successfully grew three 6-foot-plus tall plants in the same spot last summer, the first for legal homegrown in Virginia.

X planted Morgan in the ground July 3 and noted the weed appears to have grown another foot in the past week. Morgan’s broad leaves are a lush, deep dark green.

The David Bowers plant’s leaves are fatter and a paler green. Another friend, Y, who lives in southwest Roanoke, replanted David Bowers into a 15-gallon grow bag on her rear deck on July 2.

Y’s never raised marijuana before, but for years she’s been bragging about her green thumb. I don’t believe she smokes weed — she has different plans for her crop.

“We’re going to make some good brownies!” she texted me. One large plant should yield a freezer full.

The Bob Good plant went to my friend Z, whom I’ve known for 25 years. Bob Good is now safely tucked into a garden up on Bent Mountain.

That leaves me with three plants — Chris Head (definitely a female), Sherman Lea (probably a female, but I’m keeping my eye on it) and the big bush from the cutting, which is so far unnamed.

I’m now entertaining suggestions from readers on a politician after whom to name the big plant. If you have any bright ideas on that front, drop me an email at dan.casey@roanoke.com.

Our next update will be mid-August, about the time buds begin forming.

Yippee!