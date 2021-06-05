CASEY: Name the new fainting goats up on Mill Mountain!

It means they’re fainting goats, also known as “Tennessee fainting goats.” The little critters have a recessive gene that causes their legs to lock up when they’re startled. That can lead to them falling over, or “fainting.”

They’re housed in the zoo’s “hoofstock,” a pen with a small attached barn just inside the zoo’s front gate.

The Casey family has a deep interest in the names of animals at Mill Mountain Zoo. This goes back to 1999, the year after our youngest — Zach — was born. He’ll be 23 in August.

At that time, I worked nights on the copy desk, which meant my workday started at 4 p.m. Late each morning on those days, (and on weekends, too), I used to take Zach to the zoo by bicycle. I’d harness him up in a bike cart, put an infant helmet on his head, attach the cart to my mountain bike, and pedal up Prospect Road, where we would visit the animals.

There was little rain — remember the drought back then? And Zach and I visited year-round — even when the winter daytime temps plunged into the teens. For those days, my concerned parents gave Donna and me a tiny, toddler-sized, down-filled snowsuit to keep Zach warm. It sported snap-on down-filled booties and a down-filled head covering, too.