CASEY: New ‘high’ seems effective. But is it legal and safe?

If this column comes across as fuzzy-minded, please cut me some slack. Perhaps we can blame THC, the chief mind-altering substance in marijuana.
Though possession of small amounts of weed won’t be legal in Virginia (for adults age 21 and up) until July 1, THC-infused gummies and vape cartridges already are being sold in smoke shops and CBD boutiques around the Roanoke Valley.
Some even sell THC brownies.
You can find the products along Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke County, or on Main Street in Roanoke’s Wasena neighborhood, and occasionally at convenience stores in other locations. They’re pretty cheap, too. I recently bought a pack of 20 for $40.
“50 mg Delta 8 THC in every gummy,” proclaims the front label, which is dotted with marijuana-leaf emojis. It lists the manufacturer as Down420 Lane and notes, “THIRD PARTY LAB TESTED.”
The back label has this warning: “This product may impair your ability to drive or operate machinery. The intoxicating effects of this product may be delayed by up to two hours. May cause drowsiness. Keep away from children and pets. Do not use this product if you are pregnant or nursing.”
The candies also come in doses of 25mg and 30mg — as gummies, hard candies, chocolate bars and more.
Naturally, I felt compelled to investigate the product’s safety, legality and certain other qualities that I’m forgetting right now.
Oh, wait … I remember! Are they effective?
For the answer to that, consider this email I received a couple of days after I gave one gummy to a curious colleague. (It was a weekend, mind you, and the test subject tried it at home.)
“I … felt its effects begin after 90 minutes and continue for at least five hours,” the journalist wrote, adding a single word: “Wow.”
I tried one, too, and definitely felt … something. Exactly what is hard to describe.
So there’s the answer to one of the big questions. As for legality and safety, much remains unclear.
The active ingredient in marijuana is Delta 9 THC. It and Delta 8 THC — the stuff in the gummies I bought — are isomers. They have the same chemical formula but a different arrangement of atoms in the molecule. I’m no chemist, but I reckon you could call Delta 8 THC a molecular quirk of the real McCoy.
The first authority I put the “legality” question to was the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.
“I think the Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office would be the best folks to answer your questions,” replied Charlotte Gomer, a spokeswoman for the agency.
The next was Amy Whittaker, spokeswoman for Roanoke County Police.
“The Police Department hasn’t had any complaints except regarding pot sales at a few stores but found the material fell below the THC level to be considered unlawful,” she replied via email.
The next was Caitlyn Cline, the Roanoke Police spokeswoman.
“We are aware that the substance is being sold locally,” she wrote in response. “Is it legal? Short answer: maybe. Delta 8 THC is legal depending on what it is derived from. If it’s derived from Hemp, there is a code section that allows for it.”
Cline also suggested reaching out to the commonwealth’s attorney. So I did — and Roanoke’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell said, “I had not even heard about it until you called me.”
“In this ‘wild west’ environment we live in with respect to marijuana, things are happening faster than law enforcement can get a handle on,” Caldwell added.
(I also put the question to the commonwealth’s attorneys in Salem, Roanoke County, Montgomery County and elsewhere. Of those, only one responded — Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom. “I haven’t had to deal with that issue yet in Floyd County and consequently, I have not researched that particular issue,” he replied in an email.)
One of the local sellers is Buffalo Hemp Company, which is based in Floyd but also has stores in Roanoke and Blacksburg. Derek Wall, one of the co-owners, said he’d hired an attorney who advised Delta 8 was legal. But Wall declined to comment further, saying, “I don’t want to be the spokesman for the industry.”
The attorney, Tyson Daniel of Roanoke, did not return my phone call Monday.
Proponents of Delta 8 THC often explain the legality question with a reference to the federal 2018 Farm Bill enacted by Congress. It legalized hemp and any product derived from hemp. One of those is CBD oil, which is legal in Virginia. It appears that Delta 8 THC manufactured from CBD oil is legal, because it’s ultimately derived from hemp.
Most states (including Virginia) adopted language from the federal law into state codes. Only a handful did not. For example, Mississippi’s law bans any kind of THC, so Delta 8 is not legal there. The Virginia code bans only Delta 9 THC.
As for the safety, much is unknown because there’s been very little scientific research into Delta 8.
There’s an industry behind the substance that’s growing fast, according to Fred Keith of Raleigh, North Carolina. He’s the CEO of My Synergy Partners LLC, which markets Delta 8 products in smoke shops, CBD stores and convenience stores in Virginia, North Carolina and some other states.
Keith said he’s tried Delta 8 only once. He called it milder than Delta 9 THC in terms of the effects. He compared the difference to “taking a shot of whiskey versus drinking a beer” — with the beer being Delta 8.
How much of the stuff has Keith been selling recently? “I’m not sure I want to share that information with the public,” he told me. But he estimated that 80% of his company’s sales are products that contain Delta 8 THC.
“The government has totally lost control of marijuana and all the products that go along with it,” Keith told me. “They are finally figuring out they can’t put the genie back in the bottle.”
Caldwell seemed to acknowledge that during our conversation.
“One of the biggest ironies that exists is, in our rush of exuberance to legalize marijuana, we will have legal use of marijuana but [until 2024] no legal sales,” Caldwell said.
“Law enforcement doesn’t have the resources to go after most varieties of marijuana,” he added. “I just don’t see them devoting resources to anything marijuana-related.”
So now you know just about everything I’ve learned about this new drug — or maybe it’s an old drug. I’m still not quite sure.
I don’t recommend you try it. But if you do, stay home. Don’t combine it with anything else. And whatever you do, don’t drive.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.