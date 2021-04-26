CASEY: New ‘high’ seems effective. But is it legal and safe?

Keith said he’s tried Delta 8 only once. He called it milder than Delta 9 THC in terms of the effects. He compared the difference to “taking a shot of whiskey versus drinking a beer” — with the beer being Delta 8.

How much of the stuff has Keith been selling recently? “I’m not sure I want to share that information with the public,” he told me. But he estimated that 80% of his company’s sales are products that contain Delta 8 THC.

“The government has totally lost control of marijuana and all the products that go along with it,” Keith told me. “They are finally figuring out they can’t put the genie back in the bottle.”

Caldwell seemed to acknowledge that during our conversation.

“One of the biggest ironies that exists is, in our rush of exuberance to legalize marijuana, we will have legal use of marijuana but [until 2024] no legal sales,” Caldwell said.

“Law enforcement doesn’t have the resources to go after most varieties of marijuana,” he added. “I just don’t see them devoting resources to anything marijuana-related.”

So now you know just about everything I’ve learned about this new drug — or maybe it’s an old drug. I’m still not quite sure.

I don’t recommend you try it. But if you do, stay home. Don’t combine it with anything else. And whatever you do, don’t drive.

