CASEY: New restrictions bring measure of gun sanity to Roanoke

As Schon explained it on WSLS Channel 10, the city-owned Berglund Center inked a contract with a promoter from Nashville for the concert. The promoter had a “sub-agreement” with “Ted’s folks,” Schon said, that forbade guns inside the theater. The civic center was unaware of the sub-agreement until a security meeting before the concert. That’s when the promoter mentioned it.

So guns weren’t allowed. A couple of pistol-packing ticket-holders discovered that as they tried to enter.

The restriction was totally kosher, former city attorney Dan Callaghan explained to me in 2019. He cited a 2010 opinion from former attorney general Ken Cuccinelli — who’s about as pro gun rights as Nugent.

“A private entity leasing government property for an event generally may regulate or prohibit the carrying or possession of firearms on that property for such event,” Cuccinelli wrote in the opinion. “It is well established that private actors may do certain things on government property that the government itself may not do.”

And that’s how Nugent could ban guns from his show at the Berglund Center even while the Roanoke City Council was powerless to do the same.