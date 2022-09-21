CASEY: New safe-cycling advocacy group launches in Roanoke

Just in case you were unaware, there are some exciting things happening on the human-powered transportation front in the city of Roanoke.

Have you spotted any “green” bike lanes lately, such as the one that follows Valley View Boulevard off the Lick Run greenway? It’s the newest in the city, which now sports 43 miles of paved and marked bicycle lanes along its major arteries.

On Sept. 15, the city applied for a $600,000 federal planning grant toward developing safer streets. If approved, it will put Roanoke in the position to apply for some of the $5 billion in federal funding that Congress last year allocated for urban pedestrian- and bicycle-safety projects as part of its bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The city has also hired a full-time “Complete Streets and Vision Zero coordinator.” The goal is for zero bicycle and pedestrian fatalities in Roanoke by 2040.

His name is Rob Issem, and right now he occupies a traffic engineering position in the city’s Transportation Department. The former tennis pro has been involved in Roanoke Valley bike- and bicycle-safety activism for years.

There’s also a new bicycle safety advocacy group in Roanoke, PedalSafe ROA. That’s the purpose of this column. Its formal launch will happen at a communitywide meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday at Sweet Donkey Coffee House, 2108 Broadway Ave. in South Roanoke. The public is invited.

The chair of PedalSafe ROA is Ken McLeod, 38, a full-time policy director for the League of American Bicyclists, a nationwide bicycle advocacy organization founded in 1880.

Attracted by the cycling opportunities in the Roanoke Valley — and comparatively cheap real estate — he moved here from Washington, D.C., in 2016 and works remotely for the league. (Those are also two big reasons I moved here in 1994 and took a job with this newspaper.)

“We want to make sure the city is paying attention to bicycle safety and is building a bicycle-safety network,” McLeod told me Tuesday.

“Roanoke has an incredible greenways system,” McLeod noted, one that didn’t exist at all 25 years ago. “There are people comfortable using the greenway system who are not comfortable traveling on roads at all. We’d like a future where more people bike.”

In the long range, it’s also a matter of public health, too. Active communities in which large numbers of people ride or walk to get around have lower incidences of major health problems such as diabetes and obesity.

PedalSafe ROA’S launch party will feature door prizes and themed “stations” where attendees can discuss issues, design projects, and learn how to volunteer to build a more livable cycling community.

Among the topics PedalSafe ROA envisions tackling are a safe-routes-to-schools program for schoolchildren; expanded greenways, greater access to greenways, road improvements, bicycle infrastructure and community attitudes toward bicycling.

Dwayne D’Ardenne, director of Roanoke’s Transportation Department, said the city is focusing on both pedestrian and bicycle safety because lots of people ride bikes and almost everybody walks. “The more we can encourage ‘active transportation,’ not just by bike but also by foot, the broader the overall support will be.”

Community buy-in will be essential, D’Ardenne added.

One potential future improvement McLeod cited was a pedestrian bridge across Orange Avenue along the Lick Run Greenway. Currently, there isn’t one now, and greenway users have to cross four lanes of traffic at a stoplight. A pedestrian bridge would cost millions.

Other worthy initiatives include fewer paved road lanes, where a reduction in lanes makes sense traffic-wise. Here and there around town that’s already happening, albeit slowly.

Remember when Memorial Avenue in Raleigh Court used to be four lanes between Grandin Road and the Memorial Bridge? The city narrowed it to two lanes and installed bike lanes, without over-congesting that artery. McLeod said it’s far safer for pedestrians to cross two lanes of traffic than four.

The Pedalsafe ROA launch party will conclude with a guided 6-mile bicycle ride around the city. As of Wednesday afternoon, the forecast for Sunday afternoon sounds like perfect weather for that — mostly sunny, with a high of 81 degrees.

Al Henry, a local physician and cyclist, is one of PedalSafe ROA’s founding board members. To a large extent, he told me, the organization has been influenced by a 2020 book, “Cycling for Sustainable Cities.”

It was co-edited by Virginia Tech Professor Ralph Buehler, who chairs Urban Affairs and Planning in the School of Public and International Affairs at Virginia Tech’s Research Center in Arlington.

The book suggests that in many urban areas, 1% of cyclists will ride anywhere, even on busy highways; 5% feel comfortable riding in most traffic; 30% won’t ride on roadways at all; and nearly 60% of people will ride — but only if they feel safe. Right now many of them don’t, Henry said.

That latter majority is PedalSafe ROA’s target audience, he added. The question is, what will make them feel safer? PedalSafe ROA hopes attendees will offer answers to that question — and more — at the launch party.

Elizabeth Oakes, another founding member of the organization, noted that traffic-involved cycling fatalities in the United States soared 58% from 2010 to 2021, when the number hit a multi-decade peak.

“Virginia’s statistics are equally alarming,” she noted in a PedalSafe ROA news release. “An April 2022 Roanoke Times article cited a 100% increase in traffic cycling fatalities in Virginia for 2020-2021.”

Do you have any ideas on how to lower that daunting stat?

Bring them to Sweet Donkey Coffee House Sunday at 3 p.m. You can join PedalSafe ROA and start putting those ideas into action.