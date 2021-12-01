CASEY: Nominate someone for a 2021 Dano Award, win a coveted prize

The 2020 Dano Awards for Glaring Public Stupidity caused great consternation when they appeared as the very first column of this year. At that time, certain astute readers were quick to note a major oversight on my part.

Contrary to past practice — I neglected to recognize myself.

Edwin Noell of Roanoke spotted that almost immediately. On Jan. 3, he sent the following email:

“Dear Sir: I’m am [sic] disappointed because you failed to confer the No. 1 Dano Award upon yourself for all the witless articles appearing in The Roanoke Times. I certainly would have voted for you if I had been given the opportunity.”

“Some of the best work I saw over the past year in the space normally allotted to you simply had a one liner reading something like ‘Dan Casey is currently taking a break.’ “

Oooof! And ouch, right? Can anyone imagine a worse insult to a writer? Mr. Noell, thank you very much! Your belated nomination gave me the best gift ever — a hearty chuckle. (Who do you think the award is named for, anyway?)