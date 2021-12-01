CASEY: Nominate someone for a 2021 Dano Award, win a coveted prize

The 2020 Dano Awards for Glaring Public Stupidity caused great consternation when they appeared as the very first column of this year. At that time, certain astute readers were quick to note a major oversight on my part.
Contrary to past practice — I neglected to recognize myself.
Edwin Noell of Roanoke spotted that almost immediately. On Jan. 3, he sent the following email:
“Dear Sir: I’m am [sic] disappointed because you failed to confer the No. 1 Dano Award upon yourself for all the witless articles appearing in The Roanoke Times. I certainly would have voted for you if I had been given the opportunity.”
“Some of the best work I saw over the past year in the space normally allotted to you simply had a one liner reading something like ‘Dan Casey is currently taking a break.’ “
Oooof! And ouch, right? Can anyone imagine a worse insult to a writer? Mr. Noell, thank you very much! Your belated nomination gave me the best gift ever — a hearty chuckle. (Who do you think the award is named for, anyway?)
That kind of verve and wit is exactly what we’re seeking for the 2021 Dano Award nominations. Those are now open to all readers. If you know of a worthy Virginian who deserves such an “honor,” please nominate him or her via an email, to yours truly, on or before Dec. 15.
The address is dan.casey@roanoke.com, and you’ll want to put “2021 Dano nomination” in the subject line. That way it’ll be easier for me to separate from all the boring press releases and run-of-the-mill hate mail I get. And this year we’re offering a special prize for the funniest nomination.
It’s a virgin hardcover copy of a coffee-table book, “Memories of the Roanoke and New River Valleys: A Pictorial History of the Early Years.”
The Roanoke Times published this a while back (and a bunch of area companies, such as Carilion Clinic and MKB Realtors, helped sponsor it). I can’t recall the exact purpose. Probably it was to mark a big birthday, such as the 100th anniversary of Big Lick being renamed Roanoke, or something like that.
Anyway, some colleagues discovered a secret cache of these still-shrink-wrapped volumes while cleaning out the newsroom recently — because our home since 1914 has been sold and we’re moving to rented digs. And I rescued one volume.
The book has 152 pages and features hundreds of eye-catching black-and-white photos. A steam locomotive is on the cover. Inside, there’s a picture of Big Lick shot from the top of Mill Mountain in 1899. Back then, the mountain was still a ways distant from town.
Yet another is a photograph of the daunting streetcar tracks at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Campbell Avenue downtown. Those appear nigh impossible to negotiate for pedestrians or beasts of burden or anything else besides a streetcar.
And there’s a great picture from 1920 of some cyclists — who appear to be dressed as police officers and may be riding early, gasoline-powered mopeds — posing along a dirt road on Mill Mountain.
Interestingly, “Memories” remains in print. The book’s producer, Pediment Publishing, still sells it online for $44.95. Which means it’s worth far more than the cheap gimcracks I normally offer as reader-participation prizes. That should encourage you even more.
Here’s how the volume’s promotional materials describe it: “This beautiful, heirloom-quality book will feature a glimpse of the Roanoke Valley and New River Valley from the mid-1800s to 1929 through stunning historic photos.”
You can win the copy I saved by submitting a guffaw-provoking nomination for the 2021 Dano Awards. Those are sarcastic tributes that celebrate ignorance, stupidity and irony by a select group of honorees. Each nominee has something in common with the others: They all earned some cringeworthy publicity for their exploits.
The very first Dano Awards appeared in December 2009, and they’ve been an end-of-the-year fixture ever since. The very first recipient way back then was Roanoke Mayor David Bowers.
He earned the honor thanks to a rant on TV after his colleagues on the Roanoke City Council cut the mayor’s pay, axed his mileage reimbursement and also tried to eliminate the city hall position occupied by the mayor’s secretary. As a result, Bowers threw an on-camera pity party for himself, complaining about those dirty deeds.
That won him the Dano Award for “Most Prolonged Whine by a Local Politician.” For good or ill, the Dano Awards have been with us ever since.
The awards can also go to businesses. Whoever they’re directed at, nominators must also devise a fitting and laugh-provoking award category arising from the nominee’s deed. One of the top winners in 2016, for example, was Lamar Outdoor Advertising.
Shortly before Thanksgiving that year, Lamar put up a pair of holiday-season billboards next to each other on Roanoke Boulevard near Electric Road. The sign on the left depicted a manger scene, with Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus alongside the message, “Jesus is the Reason for the Season.”
The sign on the right, meanwhile, depicted a huge semi-automatic rifle aimed at the billboard on the left, with the muzzle apparently pointed at the center of Joseph’s chest. It promoted a local gun dealer’s Black Friday deal. “HUGE AFTER THANKSGIVING SALE,” the sign began. “NEW AR-15s for $499.99.”
That year, Lamar got the Dano in the category, “Amazing Juxtaposition of Outdoor Signage,” in the subcategory, “2nd Amendment Holiday Spirit.”
And that’s the kind of nominations we’re seeking from you readers. Nominate a person, thing, place or business that’s been in the recent news for some ignorant action, silly utterance or stupid deed. And create the humorous category for which the award is given.
Each Dano Award nomination must have: 1.The name of the recipient; 2. A sarcasm-tinged faux award “category,” devised by the nominator; and 3. (If you wish) an ironic subcategory. Email them to me at dan.casey@roanoke.com before Dec. 15.
I’ll sort through the nominations and present the funniest in the end-of-the year Dano Awards column. I’ll also announce the winner of “Memories” and put the book in the mail to him or her.
Perhaps one of the readers playing this game will be Marvin Huddleston of Roanoke. He wrote me recently because he’s been giving great thought to the upcoming column.
“As I anxiously await this year’s Dano awards I have a suggestion for a new category,” Huddleston began his email.
“I would like to see you award the craziest conspiracy theories. I would particularly be interested in awarding the idiots that disrupt the different school board meetings with their garbage.”
That’s precisely the right idea, because kooks, cranks and conspiracists are the bread and butter of the Dano Awards.
So get those noggins cracking, readers. Send me your nominees, along with the hilarious Dano Award categories they deserve.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter: