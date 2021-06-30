CASEY: Now that weed is legal to grow in Virginia, where can we get seeds?

Happy Marijuana Freedom Day in the commonwealth of Virginia! For the first time in generations, it’s legal for adults to possess small amounts of weed and to grow up to four marijuana plants. It’s also legal for them to (privately) consume the devil’s lettuce, but not to buy or sell the plant.

Whether you realize it or not, this marks a sea change in Virginia politics. Surely you recall less than a decade ago, when Virginia’s attorney general tried to redraw the 1776 state seal because (gasp!) it depicts a bare boobie. We’ve come a long way from such paroxysms of prudery.

Unfortunately, Virginia’s legal-weed law has significant shortcomings. As it now stands, retail sales of recreational pot won’t begin until 2024. In the meantime we can grow and use our own. But that presents a cannabis conundrum. Where can we find seeds?

In the 1970s when I was at the University of Maryland, that question was laughable. Back then, every $30 ounce of black-market Mexican ditch weed sported enough seeds to sow a quarter-acre patch. But most pot smokers didn’t bother.

Instead, we “cleaned” weed using the cardboard cover from any double vinyl-record album. Believe it or not, that was one of the era’s down-low social skills.